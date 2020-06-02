CURRENT SHAREHOLDERS: Zamansky LLC Investigates VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW) for Potential Breaches of Fiduciary Duties

Zamansky LLC announces that it is investigating VMware, Inc. (VMW) (“VMware” or the “Company”) for potential breaches of fiduciary duties by VMware’s senior officers and board of directors. If you are a shareholder of VMware who still holds your shares, please contact our firm for information.

A series of recent revelations have come to light regarding an SEC investigation regarding a backlog of unfilled orders that was allegedly not in compliance with all relevant accounting and disclosure requirements. On February 27, 2020, VMware filed an 8-K statement announcing that, “[i]n December 2019, the staff of the Enforcement Division of the [SEC] requested documents and information related to VMware’s backlog and associated accounting and disclosures.” The Form 8-K also advised investors that, although “VMware is fully cooperating with the SEC’s investigation,” it was “unable to predict the outcome of this matter at this time.”

According to Jake Zamansky, investment fraud attorney, VMware’s officers and directors owe the Company and its shareholders fiduciary duties. “The recent announcements regarding these very serious allegations raise potential concern for investors,” Zamansky says. “Our law firm is investigating whether the officers and directors have breached their duties to VMware and its shareholders.”

What VMware Shareholders Can Do

If you are a current shareholder of VMware who still holds your stock, please contact us to review or discuss your legal rights. You may, without obligation or cost to you, email jake@zamansky.com or call the law firm at (212) 742-1414.

