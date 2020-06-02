Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  VMware, Inc.    VMW

VMWARE, INC.

(VMW)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

CURRENT SHAREHOLDERS: Zamansky LLC Investigates VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW) for Potential Breaches of Fiduciary Duties

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/02/2020 | 01:29pm EDT

Zamansky LLC announces that it is investigating VMware, Inc. (VMW) (“VMware” or the “Company”) for potential breaches of fiduciary duties by VMware’s senior officers and board of directors. If you are a shareholder of VMware who still holds your shares, please contact our firm for information.

A series of recent revelations have come to light regarding an SEC investigation regarding a backlog of unfilled orders that was allegedly not in compliance with all relevant accounting and disclosure requirements. On February 27, 2020, VMware filed an 8-K statement announcing that, “[i]n December 2019, the staff of the Enforcement Division of the [SEC] requested documents and information related to VMware’s backlog and associated accounting and disclosures.” The Form 8-K also advised investors that, although “VMware is fully cooperating with the SEC’s investigation,” it was “unable to predict the outcome of this matter at this time.”

According to Jake Zamansky, investment fraud attorney, VMware’s officers and directors owe the Company and its shareholders fiduciary duties. “The recent announcements regarding these very serious allegations raise potential concern for investors,” Zamansky says. “Our law firm is investigating whether the officers and directors have breached their duties to VMware and its shareholders.”

What VMware Shareholders Can Do

If you are a current shareholder of VMware who still holds your stock, please contact us to review or discuss your legal rights. You may, without obligation or cost to you, email jake@zamansky.com or call the law firm at (212) 742-1414.

About Zamansky LLC

Zamansky LLC is a leading investment fraud law firm with experience handling securities, hedge fund, ERISA and other shareholder class action and derivative litigation. We are investment fraud attorneys who represent both individual and institutional investors. Our practice is nationally recognized for our ability to aggressively prosecute cases and recover investment losses.

To learn more about Zamansky LLC, please visit our website, http://www.zamansky.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on VMWARE, INC.
01:29pCURRENT SHAREHOLDERS : Zamansky LLC Investigates VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW) for Po..
BU
08:06aVMWARE : Names Carol Carpenter Chief Marketing Officer
BU
08:03aVMWARE : Introduces Delivery of Elastic Infrastructure for AI/ML Applications wi..
BU
07:42aVMWARE : Sharpens Focus on Asia's Emerging Digital Economies with Appointment of..
AQ
05/29VMWARE : to Present at the Stifel 2020 Cross Sector Insight Virtual Conference
BU
05/29DELL TECHNOLOGIES : VMware Shares Rise Following 1Q Earnings
DJ
05/29THE LAW OFFICES OF FRANK R. CRUZ : Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the ..
BU
05/29Global Stocks Slide as U.S.-China Tensions Simmer
DJ
05/29Global Stocks Slide as U.S.-China Tensions Simmer
DJ
05/28VMWARE : 2Q Guidance Roughly in Line With Wall Street Projections
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 11 511 M - -
Net income 2021 1 313 M - -
Net cash 2021 926 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 45,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 64 604 M 64 604 M -
EV / Sales 2020
EV / Sales 2021 5,53x
Nbr of Employees 29 450
Free-Float 19,2%
Chart VMWARE, INC.
Duration : Period :
VMware, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VMWARE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 169,22 $
Last Close Price 154,14 $
Spread / Highest target 36,2%
Spread / Average Target 9,78%
Spread / Lowest Target -35,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Patrick P. Gelsinger Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael Saul Dell Chairman
Zane C. Rowe Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Baskaran G. Iyer Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Rajiv Ramaswami Chief Operating Officer-Products & Cloud Services
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VMWARE, INC.1.55%64 604
ACCENTURE-3.41%129 559
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-6.83%110 889
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES-5.39%101 573
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-14.63%62 554
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE2.52%43 485
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group