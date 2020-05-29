Log in
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz : Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against VMware, Inc. (VMW)

05/29/2020 | 01:07pm EDT

Shareholders with $100,000 in losses or more are encouraged to contact the firm

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz reminds investors of the upcoming June 1, 2020 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who acquired VMware, Inc. ("VMware" or the "Company") (NYSE: VMW) securities between March 30, 2019 and February 27, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

On February 27, 2020, VMware announced that the Enforcement Division of the Securities and Exchange Commission “requested documents and information related to VMware’s backlog and associated accounting and disclosures.”

On this news, VMware’s share price fell $15.11, or more than 11%, to close at $120.52 per share on February 28, 2020, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) that VMware’s reporting with respect to its backlog of unfilled orders was not in compliance with all relevant accounting and disclosure requirements; (2) that the foregoing subjected the Company to a foreseeable risk of heightened regulatory scrutiny and/or investigation; and (3) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/FRC_LAW.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired VMware securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than June 1, 2020 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit. To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to the pending class action lawsuit, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com, or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 11 489 M - -
Net income 2021 1 250 M - -
Net Debt 2021 265 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 46,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 59 701 M 59 701 M -
EV / Sales 2020
EV / Sales 2021 5,22x
Nbr of Employees 29 450
Free-Float 18,9%
