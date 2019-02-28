VMWare : Beats Expectations for Revenue, Adjusted Profit

By Micah Maidenberg



VMWare Inc. (VMW) pushed up sales in its fiscal fourth quarter, reporting broad-based demand across its product portfolio.

The Palo Alto, Calif.-based enterprise-software and cloud-computing company booked $2.59 billion in revenue for the quarter that ended Feb. 1, up 16% compared with the year-prior quarter. Analysts polled by FactSet expected $2.49 billion.

VMWare said profit rose to $502 million, or $1.21 a share, in the period, from a net loss of $387 million, or 96 cents a share, in the comparable quarter.

The company's adjusted profit, which excludes stock-based compensation and certain other costs, grew to $1.98 a share, more than the $1.88 a share analysts had forecast.

Dell Technologies Inc. owned about 28% of VMWare as of late December, according to FactSet. Dell acquired its stake in VMWare after it purchased EMC Corp.

Write to Micah Maidenberg at micah.maidenberg@wsj.com