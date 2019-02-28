Log in
VMWare : Beats Expectations for Revenue, Adjusted Profit

0
02/28/2019 | 04:39pm EST

By Micah Maidenberg

VMWare Inc. (VMW) pushed up sales in its fiscal fourth quarter, reporting broad-based demand across its product portfolio.

The Palo Alto, Calif.-based enterprise-software and cloud-computing company booked $2.59 billion in revenue for the quarter that ended Feb. 1, up 16% compared with the year-prior quarter. Analysts polled by FactSet expected $2.49 billion.

VMWare said profit rose to $502 million, or $1.21 a share, in the period, from a net loss of $387 million, or 96 cents a share, in the comparable quarter.

The company's adjusted profit, which excludes stock-based compensation and certain other costs, grew to $1.98 a share, more than the $1.88 a share analysts had forecast.

Dell Technologies Inc. owned about 28% of VMWare as of late December, according to FactSet. Dell acquired its stake in VMWare after it purchased EMC Corp.

Write to Micah Maidenberg at micah.maidenberg@wsj.com

Financials ($)
Sales 2019 8 883 M
EBIT 2019 2 983 M
Net income 2019 2 389 M
Finance 2019 7 260 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 30,35
P/E ratio 2020 40,72
EV / Sales 2019 7,30x
EV / Sales 2020 6,40x
Capitalization 72 145 M
Chart VMWARE, INC.
Duration : Period :
VMware, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VMWARE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 164 $
Spread / Average Target -6,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Patrick P. Gelsinger Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael Saul Dell Chairman
Zane C. Rowe Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Baskaran G. Iyer Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Ray O'Farrell Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VMWARE, INC.28.35%72 145
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION22.92%126 477
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES8.72%108 505
ACCENTURE13.91%102 393
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING16.60%66 643
INFOSYS LTD11.58%44 915
