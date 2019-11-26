Log in
VMWARE, INC.    VMW

VMWARE, INC.

(VMW)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 11/26 04:02:52 pm
164.9 USD   -2.27%
VMWare : Expects Fiscal Year Revenue Bump From Carbon Black Acquisition

11/26/2019 | 05:40pm EST

By Kimberly Chin

VMWare Inc. (VMW) said it expects revenue growth to rise by 12.5% in fiscal 2020 from a year earlier, due in large part to contributions from its recent acquisition of cybersecurity provider Carbon Black.

The enterprise-software maker expects total revenue of $10.1 billion for the year. License revenue is projected to increase by 12% to $4.25 billion. The company also expects adjusted earnings of $6.58 a share.

For the current quarter, VMWare said it expects total revenue of $2.95 billion, a 14% increase from a year earlier, and $1.39 billion in licensing revenue. Adjusted earnings for the fiscal fourth quarter is projected to be $2.16 a share.

Shares of VMWare rose around 2% to $168 in after-hours trading Tuesday.

Write to Kimberly Chin at kimberly.chin@wsj.com

VMWARE, INC.23.04%68 949
ACCENTURE40.67%125 971
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION18.18%120 420
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES9.95%108 942
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.29.80%73 645
INFOSYS LIMITED5.94%41 281
