VMWARE, INC. (VMW)
VMware : Dell exploring IPO option if tracking stock bid fails

10/03/2018 | 02:23pm CEST
FILE PHOTO: Dell's logo is seen during Mobile World Congress in Barcelona

(Reuters) - Dell Technologies Inc confirmed on Wednesday it had met with some investment banks to explore an initial public offering if its plan to buy the tracking stock of VMware Inc falls through.

Dell, which owns 80 percent of VMware, said in July it would buy the tracking stock in a $21.7 billion cash-and-stock deal, to return to the public market.

Several hedge funds, including Elliott Management Corp and Canyon Capital Advisors LLC, as well as activist investor Carl Icahn, had resisted Dell's effort to buy back the "tracking stock" from them.

Reuters reported last month citing sources that Dell is exploring a possible IPO.

The company's board may not proceed with an IPO even if the VMware deal does not go through, Dell said in a regulatory filing https://bit.ly/2ybdosj.

(Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DELL TECHNOLOGIES 0.05% 96.76 Delayed Quote.19.05%
VMWARE, INC. -1.05% 154.53 Delayed Quote.23.31%
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 8 828 M
EBIT 2019 3 001 M
Net income 2019 2 419 M
Finance 2019 6 756 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 26,99
P/E ratio 2020 31,49
EV / Sales 2019 6,39x
EV / Sales 2020 5,53x
Capitalization 63 162 M
Chart VMWARE, INC.
Duration : Period :
VMware, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VMWARE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 158 $
Spread / Average Target 2,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Patrick P. Gelsinger Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael Saul Dell Chairman
Zane C. Rowe Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Baskaran G. Iyer Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Ray O'Farrell Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VMWARE, INC.23.31%63 162
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-0.27%140 338
ACCENTURE13.10%116 707
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES66.69%116 403
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING28.63%66 390
COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS8.39%44 840
