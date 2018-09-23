Log in
VMware, Inc.

VMWARE, INC. (VMW)
News 
News
VMware : Dell to interview banks for IPO instead of acquisition -WSJ

09/23/2018 | 11:07pm CEST
File photo of Dell headquarters in Cyberjaya

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Dell Technologies Inc plans to interview banks this week to potentially go public through an initial public offering rather than doing so through a proposed acquisition that has drawn resistance from some investors, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday.

The Round Rock, Texas-based computer company said this summer it would pay $21.7 billion in cash and stock to buy back shares tied to its interest in software company VMware Inc to return to the stock market without a public offering.

The move to interview banks for an IPO shows there are increasing tensions between Dell and investors who have said the deal undervalues some of its stock, the Journal reported.

Dell has postponed a roadshow for the VMware deal that was scheduled for this week by a week, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters.

The original plan to buy back shares tied to VMware would allow Dell to bypass an IPO process in which Dell would have faced scrutiny over its $52.7 billion debt pile.

Dell did not immediately return a request for comment.

(Reporting by Jessica DiNapoli and Liana Baker; Editing by Will Dunham)
ChangeLast1st jan.
DELL TECHNOLOGIES 0.25% 96.2 Delayed Quote.18.36%
VMWARE, INC. -0.59% 152.09 Delayed Quote.21.36%
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 8 828 M
EBIT 2019 3 001 M
Net income 2019 2 419 M
Finance 2019 6 756 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 26,73
P/E ratio 2020 31,18
EV / Sales 2019 6,32x
EV / Sales 2020 5,46x
Capitalization 62 536 M
Chart VMWARE, INC.
Duration : Period :
VMware, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VMWARE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 158 $
Spread / Average Target 3,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Patrick P. Gelsinger Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael Saul Dell Chairman
Zane C. Rowe Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Baskaran G. Iyer Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Ray O'Farrell Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VMWARE, INC.21.36%62 536
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-1.48%138 147
ACCENTURE13.78%117 408
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES56.44%110 214
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING27.04%66 010
COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS9.28%45 032
