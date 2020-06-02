Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  VMware, Inc.    VMW

VMWARE, INC.

(VMW)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

VMware : Names Carol Carpenter Chief Marketing Officer

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/02/2020 | 08:06am EDT

Company Also Appoints Sandy Hogan and Fidelma Russo as Senior Vice Presidents

VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW), a leading innovator in enterprise software, today announced that Carol Carpenter has joined the leadership team as chief marketing officer. As CMO, Carpenter is responsible for leading all aspects of the Global Marketing organization, which includes Corporate Marketing, Partner, Segment and Field Marketing.

“We are excited to have Carol bring her deep technology experience and industry prowess to VMware,” said Sanjay Poonen, chief operating officer, VMware. “Carol’s passion for solving customer problems aligns well with VMware’s customer-first approach and her expertise will take our marketing team to new heights.”

Carpenter brings to the role more than 25 years of technology sector experience. Most recently, Carpenter was vice president, Product Marketing at Google Cloud. Over the past three and a half years, she and the team led the transformation of Google Cloud from its early stage to its leadership position in cloud – building the team, crafting the brand positioning and campaign playbooks, enabling sales and the shift from products to solutions in its go-to-market. Prior to Google Cloud, Carpenter was the CEO of ElasticBox (acquired by CenturyLink) and held leadership and marketing roles at technology at Trend Micro, Keynote Systems and Apple and more.

VMware also recently welcomed two additional new senior vice presidents. Sandy Hogan will lead the company’s renewed partner ecosystem strategy and commercial go-to-market , as senior vice president, Worldwide Commercial and Partner Sales and recently joined from Rackspace. Fidelma Russo will serve as senior vice president and general manager for the Cloud Services business unit, joining most recently from Iron Mountain.

About VMware
VMware software powers the world’s complex digital infrastructure. The company’s cloud, app modernization, networking, security, and digital workspace offerings help customers deliver any application on any cloud across any device. Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, VMware is committed to being a force for good, from its breakthrough technology innovations to its global impact. For more information, please visit https://www.vmware.com/company.html

VMware is a registered trademarks of VMware, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the United States and other jurisdictions.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on VMWARE, INC.
08:06aVMWARE : Names Carol Carpenter Chief Marketing Officer
BU
08:03aVMWARE : Introduces Delivery of Elastic Infrastructure for AI/ML Applications wi..
BU
07:42aVMWARE : Sharpens Focus on Asia's Emerging Digital Economies with Appointment of..
AQ
05/29VMWARE : to Present at the Stifel 2020 Cross Sector Insight Virtual Conference
BU
05/29DELL TECHNOLOGIES : VMware Shares Rise Following 1Q Earnings
DJ
05/29THE LAW OFFICES OF FRANK R. CRUZ : Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the ..
BU
05/29Global Stocks Slide as U.S.-China Tensions Simmer
DJ
05/29Global Stocks Slide as U.S.-China Tensions Simmer
DJ
05/28VMWARE : 2Q Guidance Roughly in Line With Wall Street Projections
DJ
05/28Dell beats revenue estimates as remote working lifts workstation demand
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 11 511 M - -
Net income 2021 1 313 M - -
Net cash 2021 926 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 45,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 64 604 M 64 604 M -
EV / Sales 2020
EV / Sales 2021 5,53x
Nbr of Employees 29 450
Free-Float 19,2%
Chart VMWARE, INC.
Duration : Period :
VMware, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VMWARE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 169,22 $
Last Close Price 154,14 $
Spread / Highest target 36,2%
Spread / Average Target 9,78%
Spread / Lowest Target -35,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Patrick P. Gelsinger Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael Saul Dell Chairman
Zane C. Rowe Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Baskaran G. Iyer Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Rajiv Ramaswami Chief Operating Officer-Products & Cloud Services
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VMWARE, INC.1.55%64 604
ACCENTURE-3.41%129 559
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-6.83%110 889
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES-5.39%101 573
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-14.63%62 554
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE2.52%43 485
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group