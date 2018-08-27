VMware Previews Technology Innovations at VMworld 2018

Log in
08/27/2018 | 10:46pm CEST

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today at VMworld® 2018, VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW) showcased a series of technology previews and demonstrations at the General Session Keynote designed to build on the company’s multi-year any cloud, any application, any device strategy. VMware CEO Pat Gelsinger also discussed the superpowers of technology – Cloud, Mobile, Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning, and IoT and Edge – and how digital businesses and society at large benefit from these technology areas. The keynote also demonstrated the global impact that VMware is having by working with customers and partners to drive societal impact through its products and people.

“VMware is committed to helping our customers and partners embrace digital transformation in this time of disruptive change,” commented Pat Gelsinger, chief executive officer, VMware. “We continue to help businesses master multi-cloud complexity and bridge the divide between IT operations and developers.”

AWS CEO Andy Jassy joined VMware CEO Pat Gelsinger on the main stage and announced a new service, Amazon Relational Database Service (Amazon RDS) on VMware. Amazon RDS on VMware is a service that will make it easy for customers to set up, operate, and scale databases in VMware-based software-defined data centers and hybrid environments and to migrate them to AWS or VMware Cloud on AWS. Available in the coming months, Amazon RDS on VMware will automate database management regardless of where the database is deployed, freeing up customers to focus on developing and tuning their applications. In addition, Jassy and Gelsinger addressed VMware Cloud on AWS momentum and global expansion plans, and announced the service will be available in on all AWS regions by the end of 2019, including AWS GovCloud.

The VMworld General Session Keynote featured a number of innovative technology previews and demonstrations including:

  • RDS on VMware: VMware demonstrated how Amazon Web Service’s RDS service will run on VMware in a private data center, thus offering developers a familiar RDS Functionality available on VMware in a private data center or at the Edge.
  • Project Dimension: A VMware technology preview that will extend VMware Cloud to the data center, branch offices and the edge. Project Dimension will combine VMware Cloud Foundation, in a hyperconverged form factor, with VMware Cloud managed service to deliver an SDDC infrastructure as an end-to-end service, operated by VMware. Project Dimension will dramatically simplify operational complexity and cost and offers built-in security and isolation, allowing customers to focus on innovating and differentiating their businesses.
  • Project Magna: Project Magna will make possible a self-driving data center based on machine learning. It is focused on applying reinforcement learning to a data center environment to drive greater performance and efficiencies. The demonstration illustrated how Project Magna can learn and understand application behavior to the point that it can model, test, and then reconfigure the network to a make it more optimal to improve performance. Project Magna relies on artificial intelligence algorithms to help connect the dots across huge data sets and gain deep insights across applications and the stack from application code, to software to hardware infrastructure, to public cloud and the edge.
  • Virtualization on 64-bit ARM for Edge: VMware demonstrated ESXi on 64-bit ARM running on a windmill farm at the Edge. VMware sees an opportunity to work with selected embedded OEMs to scope and explore opportunities for focused, ARM-enabled offering at the edge.
  • Project Concord: VMware demonstrated a highly scalable, energy-efficient decentralized trust infrastructure for digital consensus and smart contract execution. Project Concord may be used to power distributed trust infrastructures, including blockchains. As a leader in enterprise-grade distributed management and security products, VMware is poised to help enterprises harness blockchain technology in a dramatically efficient manner to advance their business goals. Project Concord is available immediately as an open source project.

Additional Resources

About VMware
VMware software powers the world’s most complex digital infrastructure. The company’s compute, cloud, mobility, networking and security offerings provide a dynamic and efficient digital foundation to over 500,000 customers globally, aided by an ecosystem of 75,000 partners. Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, this year VMware celebrates twenty years of breakthrough innovation benefiting business and society. For more information please visit https://www.vmware.com/company.html.

Media Contact:
Alex Goldsmith
VMware Global Communications
agoldsmith@vmware.com
(310) 963-9869

 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
