VMware Pulse IoT Center Helps Customers Accelerate Their Digital Transformation Journey at the Edge with More Secure Edge Infrastructure Management

PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW), a leading innovator in enterprise software, today showcased how customers – including the Nice Côte D'Azur Metropolis, France; Chitale Dairy; and Saudi Investment Bank – are adopting VMware Pulse IoT Center to accelerate their digital transformation journey. Additionally, the company unveiled new Pulse IoT Center capabilities that simplify the gateway on-boarding and registration processes to help organizations scale their IoT deployments.



“Organizations of all sizes and across industries are taking advantage of VMware Pulse IoT Center to manage sprawling edge infrastructure," said Lakshmi Mandyam, vice president of product management, Edge and IoT solutions, VMware. "VMware delivers the most advanced infrastructure management capabilities. It dramatically accelerates IoT deployments to scale by providing a single management platform that spans across all enterprise IoT use cases.”

Pulse IoT Center Innovations Simplify Device Enrollment and Enhance Security

Pulse IoT Center provides an open, vendor-neutral edge management infrastructure platform to help organizations manage any device, any app, on any cloud. Introduced earlier this year in SaaS and on-premise versions, Pulse IoT Center 2.0 delivers capabilities designed to provide customers with fine-grained management of the entire lifecycle of IoT and edge devices, connected sensors, and applications.

Building on this momentum, VMware is today unveiling new Pulse IoT Center capabilities including:

Zero Touch On-boarding: Enterprises are challenged with time-intensive and costly processes for on-boarding new IoT devices that are fraught with security holes. With zero touch on-boarding, enterprises can pre-stage IoT devices so the device automatically and rapidly connects to the appropriate Pulse IoT Center instance in a more secure and just-in-time manner with minimal human intervention.



Dell Gateway 3000 is the first commercial gateway to offer zero touch on-boarding. Now, customers can order Dell Gateway 3000 pre-loaded with zero touch on-boarding software, thereby overcoming a major barrier to IoT provisioning and security.

Support for Trusted Platform Module (TPM) Attestation: Organizations need to ensure their edge devices are secure and malicious activity that compromises device integrity is detected immediately. Now in tech preview, Pulse IoT Center can support TPM attestation that detects if an edge device has been tampered with.

Windows 10 IoT OS support in Pulse Agent: Enterprises typically will not have the same types of gateways for different use cases. The Pulse IoT Center philosophy supports the myriad of gateways that run on various operating systems. In addition to already supported Linux-based gateways, customers can now install the Pulse Agent on edge systems and gateways with Windows 10 IoT OS.

Hands-On Lab Now Available: The new Pulse IoT Center 2.0 Hands-on Lab (HOL) is now live for customers who want to test drive the solution. HOLs provide a way for IT professionals to extend their knowledge and skills with new VMware technologies. The HOL for Pulse IoT Center provides users with four hours of experiences in five modules.

Customers Benefit from VMware Pulse IoT Center

The city of Nice, the fifth largest city in France with approximately 500,000 inhabitants, belongs to public establishment Nice Côte d’Azur Metropolis. City leaders have put innovation and sustainable development at the heart of the city’s economic development strategy.

“Nice Côte D'Azur Metropolis is implementing smart city innovations in a wide range of fields like smart buildings, environment, mobility and risk management. And, in all of these domains, it is essential to be confident in the technology deployed. In risk management, for instance, the failure of a rainfall measurement system during a storm event can have serious consequences for the safety of property and people. Early experiences show that VMware Pulse IoT Center can more safely manage the infrastructure of the smart city by providing a holistic view of critical assets," said Lionel Chaudanson, IT & IoT Infrastructure Manager, Nice Côte d'Azur Metropolis.

Chitale Dairy, India's largest dairy, uses technology to help farmers keep their cows healthier and more productive, creating new economic opportunities that transform communities.

“Chitale Dairy is taking its “cows to cloud” initiative, powered by VMware, to even greater heights. This is a classic example of how technology is making a global impact from farm to table,” said Vishwas Chitale, CEO and CTO, Chitale Dairy. “Beyond the monitoring of cows on farms, the use of technologies like VMware Pulse IoT Center, HCI, and NSX has provided Chitale Dairy with greater automation and analytics. They help provide complete control of the whole process with enhanced information for decision making and management throughout – from the raw milk collection at one of Chitale Dairy’s farms to the end consumer hundreds of miles away.”

One of the leading banks in Saudi Arabia, Saudi Investment Bank (SAIB), operates more than 50 branches and provides a broad range of banking products and services.

“Our goal is to improve customer experience throughout our branches by using new innovative solutions. It is also very important that we improve the operational processes of our own internal IT systems,” said Khalid Al Abid, CTO, SAIB. “Saudi Investment Bank is leveraging VMware Pulse IoT Center for environmental monitoring of our datacenters and enables us to extend the management of all our IoT initiatives in the branches on the same reliable and industrial platform.”

