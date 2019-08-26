Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  VMware, Inc.    VMW

VMWARE, INC.

(VMW)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

VMware Showcases New Technology Offerings and Advances Tech for Good Initiatives at VMworld 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/26/2019 | 04:31pm EDT

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VMworld U.S. 2019 – Today at the VMworld 2019 general session keynote, VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW) showcased its vision of a software architecture that enables any app, on any cloud, to any device with new technology offerings, customer stories and strategic partnerships.

VMware CEO Pat Gelsinger took the stage, jumpstarting the conference with a conversation spanning VMware’s commitment to being a force for good and an industry perspective on technology in people’s daily lives. Gelsinger explained how VMware is redefining what is possible from cloud and Kubernetes to networking, security, and digital workspace, and with technologies such as AI and 5G. The keynote also demonstrated the global impact that VMware has created through its products and people working together with customers and partners, to make technology a force for good.

“VMware is committed to providing software solutions to enable customers to build, run, manage, connect and protect any app, on any cloud and any device,” said Pat Gelsinger, chief executive officer, VMware. “We are passionate about our ability to drive positive global impact across our people, products and the planet.”  

Technology Innovations Take Center Stage at VMworld
From start to finish, the VMworld general session keynote was jam-packed with new innovation announcements across VMware’s entire solution portfolio.

Highlights include:

  • VMware Tanzu: This new portfolio of products and services will help enterprises build modern applications, run Kubernetes with consistency across environments, and manage all their Kubernetes clusters from a single control point.
  • VMware Tanzu Mission Control: With this tech preview, customers will have a single point of control to manage all their conformant Kubernetes clusters regardless of where they are running – VMware vSphere, public clouds, managed services, packaged distributions and do-it-yourself (DIY) Kubernetes.
  • Project Pacific: This tech preview is focused on transforming VMware vSphere into a Kubernetes native platform.
  • NVIDIA / VMware Cloud on AWS: A strategic partnership between NVIDIA and VMware to deliver accelerated GPU services for VMware Cloud on AWS to power modern enterprise applications, including AI, machine learning and data analytics workflows.

VMware also spotlighted customers who are driving their own digital transformations, including Gap and Freddie Mac. Additionally, VMware highlighted Angel Medflight and TechSoup as customers who are driving positive societal impact.

VMware Advances Tech as a Force for Good
During today’s general session keynote, Gelsinger articulated VMware’s commitment and support for TechSoup, a one-stop IT shop for global nonprofits. With 70 partner NGOs around the world, TechSoup manages the only global philanthropy program that brings together more than 100 tech companies to provide technology donations and charitable offers to NGOs everywhere. In the past 30 years, TechSoup has reached 1.3 million NGOs and facilitated distribution of technology products and grants valued at more than $12.1 billion. VMware is supporting TechSoup initiatives to significantly expand its offerings and nearly double the number of nonprofit organizations it serves.

20,000 Attendees From More Than 100 Countries Descend on San Francisco for VMworld 2019
This year’s event theme “Make Your Mark,” empowers VMworld 2019 attendees to learn, connect and innovate in the world of IT and business. Comprised of IT technical professionals and business decision makers, ecosystem partners and industry leaders, attendees can find the knowledge, peer network, technologies and conversations they need to enable their companies’ digital transformations.

The five-day event features general session keynotes delivered by VMware executives, and hundreds of user-driven panels, certification trainings and labs on industry topics. VMworld content will cover data center and cloud, networking and security, digital workspace – as well as emerging areas such as IoT, artificial intelligence, blockchain and more. Learn more about VMworld 2019.

Additional Resources

About VMware
VMware software powers the world’s complex digital infrastructure. The company’s cloud, networking and security, and digital workspace offerings provide a dynamic and efficient digital foundation to customers globally, aided by an extensive ecosystem of partners. Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, VMware is committed to being a force for good, from its breakthrough innovations to its global impact. For more information, please visit https://www.vmware.com/company.html.

Note: There is no commitment or obligation that tech preview features will become generally available.

VMware, VMworld, Tanzu, Tanzu Mission Control, vSphere, and VMware Cloud are registered trademarks or trademarks of VMware, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the United States and other jurisdictions.

Media Contact:
Alex Goldsmith
VMware Global Communications
agoldsmith@vmware.com
(310) 963-9869

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on VMWARE, INC.
04:31pVMware Showcases New Technology Offerings and Advances Tech for Good Initiati..
GL
12:16pNvidia, VMware release cloud software to court business customers
RE
08:54aVMWARE : Apstra Delivers Advanced Interoperability with VMware NSX; Enabling Uni..
AQ
08:01aVMware Announces VMware Tanzu Portfolio to Transform the Way Enterprises Buil..
GL
08:01aVMware Cloud on AWS Helps Customers Migrate and Modernize Applications with C..
GL
08:01aVMware Unveils Innovations Across Its Industry-Leading Workspace ONE Platform..
GL
08:01aNVIDIA and VMware to Accelerate Machine Learning, Data Science and AI Workloa..
GL
08:01aVMware Delivers a Hybrid Cloud Platform Powering Next-Generation Hybrid IT
GL
05:13aVMWARE : Mellanox Works with VMware and NVIDIA to Enable High Performance Virtua..
AQ
03:13aVMWARE : New 10ZiG VMware Blast Extreme Supported, All-in-One Series Thin & Zero..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 10 029 M
EBIT 2020 3 313 M
Net income 2020 5 242 M
Debt 2020 896 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 9,97x
P/E ratio 2021 25,7x
EV / Sales2020 5,54x
EV / Sales2021 4,70x
Capitalization 54 635 M
Chart VMWARE, INC.
Duration : Period :
VMware, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VMWARE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 34
Average target price 175,04  $
Last Close Price 133,42  $
Spread / Highest target 57,4%
Spread / Average Target 31,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Patrick P. Gelsinger Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael Saul Dell Chairman
Zane C. Rowe Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Baskaran G. Iyer Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Ray O'Farrell Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VMWARE, INC.-2.71%54 635
ACCENTURE36.74%122 847
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES18.73%117 735
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION13.99%114 783
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING25.69%71 514
INFOSYS LTD21.74%47 467
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group