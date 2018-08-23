Log in
VMWARE, INC. (VMW)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 08/23 10:59:21 pm
149.205 USD   -3.29%
VMware : results beat on cloud services growth

08/23/2018 | 10:44pm CEST

(Reuters) - VMware Inc's second-quarter profit and revenue beat analysts' estimates on Thursday, helped by strong demand for its cloud-based software services.

The company's services revenue, which accounts for majority of its total revenue, rose about 11 percent to $1.27 billion in the second quarter, in line with estimates.

Last month, Dell Technologies Inc said it would pay $21.7 billion in cash and stock to buy back shares tied to its interest in VMware, returning the computer maker to the stock market without an initial public offering.

VMware's net income rose 58.6 percent to $644 million, or $1.56 per share, in the second quarter ended Aug. 3.

Excluding one-time items, the Palo Alto, California-based company earned $1.54 per share.

Total revenue rose 12.5 percent to $2.17 billion.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of $1.49 per share and revenue of $2.14 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company's shares, which were up more than 23 percent this year, fell nearly 3 percent to $150.4 after the bell.

(Reporting by Shariq Khan and Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
ChangeLast1st jan.
DELL TECHNOLOGIES -0.44% 95.31 Delayed Quote.17.78%
VMWARE, INC. 0.32% 154.77 Delayed Quote.23.11%
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 8 788 M
EBIT 2019 2 964 M
Net income 2019 2 252 M
Finance 2019 6 339 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 27,54
P/E ratio 2020 31,83
EV / Sales 2019 6,30x
EV / Sales 2020 5,38x
Capitalization 61 713 M
Chart VMWARE, INC.
VMware, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends VMWARE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 156 $
Spread / Average Target 1,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Patrick P. Gelsinger Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael Saul Dell Chairman
Zane C. Rowe Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Baskaran G. Iyer Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Ray O'Farrell Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VMWARE, INC.23.11%61 713
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-4.86%133 237
ACCENTURE7.53%110 950
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES49.19%110 170
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING22.06%62 663
COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS5.46%43 460
