Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  VMware, Inc.    VMW

VMWARE, INC.

(VMW)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

VMware to Present at the Barclays Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/27/2019 | 04:16pm EST

PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW), a leading innovator in enterprise software, today announced that Pat Gelsinger, VMware’s chief executive officer, will present as a keynote speaker at the Barclays Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conference in San Francisco, CA on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. PT/ 3:00 p.m. ET.

A live webcast will be available on VMware’s Investor Relations page at http://ir.vmware.com.  The replay of the webcast will be available for two months. 

About VMware

VMware software powers the world’s complex digital infrastructure. The company’s cloud, networking and security, and digital workspace offerings provide a dynamic and efficient digital foundation to customers globally, aided by an extensive ecosystem of partners. Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, VMware is committed to being a force for good, from its breakthrough innovations to its global impact. For more information, please visit https://www.vmware.com/company.html

Additional Information

VMware's website is located at www.vmware.com, and its investor relations website is located at http://ir.vmware.com. VMware's goal is to maintain the investor relations website as a portal through which investors can easily find or navigate to pertinent information about VMware, all of which is made available free of charge. The additional information includes materials that VMware files with the SEC; announcements of investor conferences and events at which its executives talk about VMware's products, services and competitive strategies; webcasts of our quarterly earnings calls, investor conferences and events (archives of which are also available for a limited time); additional information on VMware's financial metrics, including reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures; press releases on quarterly earnings, product and service announcements, legal developments and international news; corporate governance information; and other news, blogs and announcements that VMware may post from time to time that investors may find useful or interesting.

Contacts:

Sandra Kerrigan
VMware Investor Relations
skerrigan@vmware.com

Michael Thacker
VMware Global Communications
mthacker@vmware.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on VMWARE, INC.
04:16pVMware to Present at the Barclays Global Technology, Media and Telecommunicat..
GL
04:16pVMware to Present at the Raymond James Technology Investors Conference
GL
11/26VMWARE : Expects Fiscal Year Revenue Bump From Carbon Black Acquisition
DJ
11/26VMWARE : Posts Higher 3Q Profit on Sales Boost
DJ
11/26VMWARE : Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
11/26VMWARE, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Change in Director..
AQ
11/26VMware Announces Sales Leadership Changes
GL
11/26VMware Reports Fiscal Year 2020 Third Quarter Results
GL
11/21VMWARE, INC. : quaterly earnings release
11/19VMware to Present at the Credit Suisse Annual Technology Conference
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 10 113 M
EBIT 2020 3 342 M
Net income 2020 6 760 M
Debt 2020 2 899 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 10,2x
P/E ratio 2021 34,9x
EV / Sales2020 6,97x
EV / Sales2021 5,75x
Capitalization 67 564 M
Chart VMWARE, INC.
Duration : Period :
VMware, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VMWARE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 33
Average target price 183,44  $
Last Close Price 164,90  $
Spread / Highest target 31,0%
Spread / Average Target 11,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -30,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Patrick P. Gelsinger Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael Saul Dell Chairman
Zane C. Rowe Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Baskaran G. Iyer Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Greg Lavender Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VMWARE, INC.20.25%67 383
ACCENTURE42.49%127 597
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION19.62%119 641
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES8.11%107 379
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.30.89%74 260
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE38.19%40 998
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group