VMware to Present at the Stifel 2019 Cross Sector Insight Conference

PALO ALTO, Calif., May 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW), a leading innovator in enterprise software, today announced that Rajiv Ramaswami, VMware’s chief operating officer, products and cloud services, will present as a speaker at the Stifel 2019 Cross Sector Insight Conference in Boston, MA on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at 6:10 a.m. PT/ 9:10 a.m. ET.



A live webcast will be available on VMware’s Investor Relations page at http://ir.vmware.com. The replay of the webcast will be available for two months.

VMware software powers the world’s complex digital infrastructure. The company’s cloud, networking and security, and digital workspace offerings provide a dynamic and efficient digital foundation to over 500,000 customers globally, aided by an ecosystem of 75,000 partners. Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, VMware is committed to being a force for good, from its breakthrough innovations to its global impact. For more information, please visit https://www.vmware.com/company.html.

