Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  VMware, Inc.    VMW

VMWARE, INC.

(VMW)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

VMware to Present at the Stifel 2019 Cross Sector Insight Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/29/2019 | 04:16pm EDT

PALO ALTO, Calif., May 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW), a leading innovator in enterprise software, today announced that Rajiv Ramaswami, VMware’s chief operating officer, products and cloud services, will present as a speaker at the Stifel 2019 Cross Sector Insight Conference in Boston, MA on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at 6:10 a.m. PT/ 9:10 a.m. ET.

A live webcast will be available on VMware’s Investor Relations page at http://ir.vmware.com.  The replay of the webcast will be available for two months. 

About VMware

VMware software powers the world’s complex digital infrastructure. The company’s cloud, networking and security, and digital workspace offerings provide a dynamic and efficient digital foundation to over 500,000 customers globally, aided by an ecosystem of 75,000 partners. Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, VMware is committed to being a force for good, from its breakthrough innovations to its global impact. For more information, please visit https://www.vmware.com/company.html.

Additional Information

VMware's website is located at www.vmware.com, and its investor relations website is located at http://ir.vmware.com. VMware's goal is to maintain the investor relations website as a portal through which investors can easily find or navigate to pertinent information about VMware, all of which is made available free of charge. The additional information includes materials that VMware files with the SEC; announcements of investor conferences and events at which its executives talk about VMware's products, services and competitive strategies; webcasts of our quarterly earnings calls, investor conferences and events (archives of which are also available for a limited time); additional information on VMware's financial metrics, including reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures; press releases on quarterly earnings, product and service announcements, legal developments and international news; corporate governance information; and other news, blogs and announcements that VMware may post from time to time that investors may find useful or interesting.

Contacts:

Sandra Kerrigan
VMware Investor Relations
skerrigan@vmware.com

Michael Thacker
VMware Global Communications
mthacker@vmware.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on VMWARE, INC.
04:16pVMware to Present at the Stifel 2019 Cross Sector Insight Conference
GL
09:58aVMWARE : IGEL Named a VMware Advanced Technology Alliance Partner (TAP) in the D..
AQ
05/28VMWARE : VMW) COO Rajiv Ramaswami Sells 14,862 Shares
AQ
05/28Pictet & Cie Europe SA Takes $467,000 Position in VMware, Inc. (VMW)
AQ
05/27VMWARE : Supporting Nonprofits in their Digital Journey
AQ
05/27HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL : Partners with VMware to Provide an Integrated Digital ..
AQ
05/24VMWARE : to Present at the William Blair 39th Annual Growth Stock Conference
AQ
05/23VMWARE : to Present at the William Blair 39th Annual Growth Stock Conference
AQ
05/23VMWARE : Aqua Security unveils first-of-its-kind serverless Aqua 4.0 cloud secur..
AQ
05/23VMWARE : to Present at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Technology Confe..
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2020 10 021 M
EBIT 2020 3 327 M
Net income 2020 1 852 M
Finance 2020 1 372 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 45,43
P/E ratio 2021 39,21
EV / Sales 2020 7,79x
EV / Sales 2021 6,85x
Capitalization 79 424 M
Chart VMWARE, INC.
Duration : Period :
VMware, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VMWARE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 186 $
Spread / Average Target -4,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Patrick P. Gelsinger Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael Saul Dell Chairman
Zane C. Rowe Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Baskaran G. Iyer Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Ray O'Farrell Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VMWARE, INC.41.17%79 424
ACCENTURE26.51%119 606
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION16.37%115 671
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES9.55%111 509
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING23.35%70 389
INFOSYS LTD10.49%44 920
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About