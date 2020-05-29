Log in
VMware : to Present at the Stifel 2020 Cross Sector Insight Virtual Conference

05/29/2020 | 04:17pm EDT

VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW), a leading innovator in enterprise software, today announced that Rajiv Ramaswami, VMware’s chief operating officer, products and cloud services, will present at the Stifel 2020 Cross Sector Insight Virtual Conference on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. PT/ 12:00 p.m. ET.

A live webcast will be available on VMware’s Investor Relations page at http://ir.vmware.com. The replay of the webcast will be available for two months.

About VMware

VMware software powers the world’s complex digital infrastructure. The company’s cloud, app modernization, networking, security, and digital workspace offerings help customers deliver any application on any cloud across any device. Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, VMware is committed to being a force for good, from its breakthrough technology innovations to its global impact. For more information, please visit https://www.vmware.com/company.html

Additional Information

VMware's website is located at www.vmware.com, and its investor relations website is located at http://ir.vmware.com. VMware's goal is to maintain the investor relations website as a portal through which investors can easily find or navigate to pertinent information about VMware, all of which is made available free of charge. The additional information includes materials that VMware files with the SEC; announcements of investor conferences and events at which its executives talk about VMware's products, services and competitive strategies; webcasts of our quarterly earnings calls, investor conferences and events (archives of which are also available for a limited time); additional information on VMware's financial metrics, including reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures; press releases on quarterly earnings, product and service announcements, legal developments and international news; corporate governance information; and other news, blogs and announcements that VMware may post from time to time that investors may find useful or interesting.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 11 512 M - -
Net income 2021 1 271 M - -
Net Debt 2021 265 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 47,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 59 701 M 59 701 M -
EV / Sales 2020
EV / Sales 2021 5,21x
Nbr of Employees 29 450
Free-Float 18,9%
Chart VMWARE, INC.
Duration : Period :
VMware, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VMWARE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 166,74 $
Last Close Price 142,44 $
Spread / Highest target 41,8%
Spread / Average Target 17,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -29,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Patrick P. Gelsinger Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael Saul Dell Chairman
Zane C. Rowe Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Baskaran G. Iyer Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Rajiv Ramaswami Chief Operating Officer-Products & Cloud Services
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VMWARE, INC.-6.16%59 541
ACCENTURE-4.23%128 469
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-6.34%110 569
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES-8.76%99 359
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-15.15%62 231
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE2.12%43 033
