VOC Energy Trust : Trust Files 2018 Annual Report on Form 10-K

03/12/2019 | 04:31pm EDT

VOC Energy Trust (the “Trust”) (NYSE: VOC) on March 12, 2019 filed its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). The Annual Report on Form 10-K is available in the “SEC Filings” section of the Trust’s website at voc.investorhq.businesswire.com as well as on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

Trust unitholders may also request a printed copy of the Annual Report on Form 10-K, which includes audited financial statements, free of charge by submitting a request in writing to:

VOC Energy Trust
The Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company, N.A., as Trustee
Mike Ulrich
(512) 236-6599
601 Travis Street, Floor 16, Houston, TX 77002


© Business Wire 2019
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.