VOC Energy Trust : Units of Beneficial Interest

Commission File Number: 001-35160
VOC ENERGY TRUST
Delaware
80-6183103
The Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company, N.A., Trustee
Global Corporate Trust
601 Travis Street, Floor 16
Houston, Texas
77002
1-512-236-6599
Units of Beneficial Interest
VOC
The New York Stock Exchange
As of August 9, 2019, 17,000,000 Units of Beneficial Interest in VOC Energy Trust were outstanding.
PART I-FINANCIAL INFORMATION
Item 1. Financial Statements.
VOC ENERGY TRUST
CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF DISTRIBUTABLE INCOME
(Unaudited)
Three months ended
Six months ended
June 30,
June 30,
2019
2018
2019
2018
Income from net profits interest
$
2,959,412
$
3,284,462
$
5,569,542
$
5,314,612
Cash on hand used (withheld) for Trust expenses
(81,438)
(45,764)
153,201
79,844
General and administrative expenses (1)
(157,974)
(178,698)
(537,743)
(464,456)
Distributable income
$
2,720,000
$
3,060,000
$
5,185,000
$
4,930,000
Distributions per Trust unit (17,000,000 Trust units issued and
$
0.16
$
0.18
$
0.305
$
0.29
outstanding at June 30, 2019 and 2018)
Includes $0 and $24,675 paid to VOC Brazos Energy Partners, LP ("VOC Brazos") during the three months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively, and $24,675 and $72,125 during the six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively. Also includes $37,500 paid to The Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company, N.A. during each of the three-month periods ended June 30, 2019 and 2018 and $75,000 during each of the six-month periods ended June 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively.
CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF ASSETS AND TRUST CORPUS
(Unaudited)
June 30,
December 31,
2019
2018
ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents
$
206,964
$
360,165
Investment in net profits interest
140,591,606
140,591,606
Accumulated amortization
(74,273,736)
(70,938,616)
Total assets
$
66,524,834
$
70,013,155
TRUST CORPUS
Trust corpus, 17,000,000 Trust units issued and outstanding at June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018
$
66,524,834
$
70,013,155
CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN TRUST CORPUS
(Unaudited)
Three months ended
Six months ended
June 30,
June 30,
2019
2018
2019
2018
Trust corpus, beginning of period
$
68,193,841
$
75,508,537
$
70,013,155
$
77,711,186
Income from net profits interest
2,959,412
3,284,462
5,569,542
5,314,612
Cash distribution
(2,720,000)
(3,060,000)
(5,185,000)
(4,930,000)
Trust expenses
(157,974)
(178,698)
(537,743)
(464,456)
Amortization of net profits interest
(1,750,445)
(1,974,979)
(3,335,120)
(4,052,020)
Trust corpus, end of period
$
66,524,834
$
73,579,322
$
66,524,834
$
73,579,322
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed financial statements.
2
VOC ENERGY TRUST
NOTES TO CONDENSED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
(Unaudited)
Note 1. Organization of the Trust
VOC Energy Trust (the "Trust") is a statutory trust formed on November 3, 2010 (capitalized on December 17, 2010), under the Delaware Statutory Trust Act pursuant to a Trust Agreement dated November 3, 2010 (as amended and restated on May 10, 2011, the "Trust Agreement") among VOC Brazos Energy Partners, L.P., a Texas limited partnership ("VOC Brazos"), as trustor, The Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company, N.A., as Trustee (the "Trustee"), and Wilmington Trust Company, as Delaware Trustee (the "Delaware Trustee"). The Trust was created to acquire and hold a term net profits interest for the benefit of the Trust unitholders.
VOC Brazos is a privately held limited partnership engaged in the production and development of oil and natural gas from properties located in Texas. VOC Kansas Energy Partners, L.L.C., a Kansas limited liability company ("VOC Kansas"), is a privately held limited liability company engaged in the production and development of oil and natural gas from properties primarily located in Kansas along with a limited number of Texas properties. In connection with the closing of the initial public offering of units of beneficial interest in the Trust ("Trust Units") in May 2011, VOC Brazos acquired all of the membership interests in VOC Kansas in exchange for newly issued limited partner interests in VOC Brazos pursuant to a Contribution and Exchange Agreement, dated August 30, 2010, as amended, by and between VOC Brazos and VOC Kansas. This resulted in VOC Kansas becoming a wholly-owned subsidiary of VOC Brazos.
In connection with the May 2011 closing of the initial public offering and in exchange for 17,000,000 Trust Units, VOC Brazos and VOC Kansas conveyed a term net profits interest representing the right to receive 80% of the net proceeds (calculated as described below in Note 6) from production from the underlying properties (as defined below) (the "net profits interest"). The net profits interest consists of net interests in all of the oil and natural gas properties held by VOC Brazos and VOC Kansas in the states of Kansas and Texas as of the date of the conveyance of the net profits interest to the Trust. We refer to the properties in which the Trust holds the net profits interest as the "underlying properties."
The net profits interest is passive in nature, and the Trustee has no management control over and no responsibility relating to the operation of the underlying properties. The net profits interest entitles the Trust to receive 80% of the net proceeds attributable to VOC Brazos' interest from the sale of production from the underlying properties during the term of the Trust. The net profits interest will terminate on the later to occur of (1) December 31, 2030 or
the time when 10.6 million barrels of oil equivalent ("MMBoe") (which is the equivalent of 8.5 MMBoe in respect of the net profits interest) have been produced from the underlying properties and sold, and the Trust will soon thereafter wind up its affairs and terminate.
The Trustee can authorize the Trust to borrow money to pay administrative or incidental expenses of the Trust that exceed cash held by the Trust. The Trustee may authorize the Trust to borrow from the Trustee or the Delaware Trustee as a lender provided the terms of the loan are similar to the terms it would grant to a similarly situated commercial customer with whom it did not have a fiduciary relationship. The Trustee may also deposit funds awaiting distribution in an account with itself and make other short-term investments with the funds distributed to the Trust.
Note 2. Basis of Presentation
The accompanying Condensed Statements of Assets and Trust Corpus as of December 31, 2018, which has been derived from audited financial statements, and the unaudited interim condensed financial statements as of June 30, 2019 and for the three and six month periods ended June 30, 2019 and June 30, 2018, have been prepared pursuant to the rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). Accordingly, certain information and note disclosures normally included in annual financial statements have been condensed or omitted pursuant to those rules and regulations.
The preparation of financial statements requires the Trust to make estimates and assumptions that affect the reported amounts of assets and liabilities and disclosure of contingent assets and liabilities at the date of the financial statements and the reported amounts of revenues and expenses during the reporting period. Actual results could differ from those estimates. The Trustee believes such information includes all the disclosures necessary to make the information presented not misleading. The information furnished reflects all adjustments that are, in the opinion of the Trustee, necessary for a fair presentation of the results of the interim period presented. The financial information should be read in conjunction with the financial statements and notes thereto included in the Trust's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018.
3
