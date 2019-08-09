VOC Energy Trust : Units of Beneficial Interest

The information contained herein may not be copied, adapted or distributed and is not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. The user assumes all risks for any damages or losses arising from any use of this information, except to the extent such damages or losses cannot be limited or excluded by applicable law. Past financial performance is no guarantee of future results.

The information contained herein may not be copied, adapted or distributed and is not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. The user assumes all risks for any damages or losses arising from any use of this information, except to the extent such damages or losses cannot be limited or excluded by applicable law. Past financial performance is no guarantee of future results.

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. o

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a large accelerated filer, an accelerated filer, a non-accelerated filer, smaller reporting company, or an emerging growth company. See the definitions of "large accelerated filer," "accelerated filer," "smaller reporting company," and "emerging growth company" in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act.

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant has submitted electronically every Interactive Data File required to be submitted pursuant to Rule 405 of Regulation S-T (§ 232.405 of this chapter) during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to submit such files). Yes o No o

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant (1) has filed all reports required to be filed by Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to file such reports), and (2) has been subject to such filing requirements for the past 90 days. Yes x No o

The information contained herein may not be copied, adapted or distributed and is not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. The user assumes all risks for any damages or losses arising from any use of this information, except to the extent such damages or losses cannot be limited or excluded by applicable law. Past financial performance is no guarantee of future results.

The information contained herein may not be copied, adapted or distributed and is not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. The user assumes all risks for any damages or losses arising from any use of this information, except to the extent such damages or losses cannot be limited or excluded by applicable law. Past financial performance is no guarantee of future results.

Includes $0 and $24,675 paid to VOC Brazos Energy Partners, LP ("VOC Brazos") during the three months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively, and $24,675 and $72,125 during the six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively. Also includes $37,500 paid to The Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company, N.A. during each of the

VOC ENERGY TRUST

NOTES TO CONDENSED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

(Unaudited)

Note 1. Organization of the Trust

VOC Energy Trust (the "Trust") is a statutory trust formed on November 3, 2010 (capitalized on December 17, 2010), under the Delaware Statutory Trust Act pursuant to a Trust Agreement dated November 3, 2010 (as amended and restated on May 10, 2011, the "Trust Agreement") among VOC Brazos Energy Partners, L.P., a Texas limited partnership ("VOC Brazos"), as trustor, The Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company, N.A., as Trustee (the "Trustee"), and Wilmington Trust Company, as Delaware Trustee (the "Delaware Trustee"). The Trust was created to acquire and hold a term net profits interest for the benefit of the Trust unitholders.

VOC Brazos is a privately held limited partnership engaged in the production and development of oil and natural gas from properties located in Texas. VOC Kansas Energy Partners, L.L.C., a Kansas limited liability company ("VOC Kansas"), is a privately held limited liability company engaged in the production and development of oil and natural gas from properties primarily located in Kansas along with a limited number of Texas properties. In connection with the closing of the initial public offering of units of beneficial interest in the Trust ("Trust Units") in May 2011, VOC Brazos acquired all of the membership interests in VOC Kansas in exchange for newly issued limited partner interests in VOC Brazos pursuant to a Contribution and Exchange Agreement, dated August 30, 2010, as amended, by and between VOC Brazos and VOC Kansas. This resulted in VOC Kansas becoming a wholly-owned subsidiary of VOC Brazos.

In connection with the May 2011 closing of the initial public offering and in exchange for 17,000,000 Trust Units, VOC Brazos and VOC Kansas conveyed a term net profits interest representing the right to receive 80% of the net proceeds (calculated as described below in Note 6) from production from the underlying properties (as defined below) (the "net profits interest"). The net profits interest consists of net interests in all of the oil and natural gas properties held by VOC Brazos and VOC Kansas in the states of Kansas and Texas as of the date of the conveyance of the net profits interest to the Trust. We refer to the properties in which the Trust holds the net profits interest as the "underlying properties."

The net profits interest is passive in nature, and the Trustee has no management control over and no responsibility relating to the operation of the underlying properties. The net profits interest entitles the Trust to receive 80% of the net proceeds attributable to VOC Brazos' interest from the sale of production from the underlying properties during the term of the Trust. The net profits interest will terminate on the later to occur of (1) December 31, 2030 or

the time when 10.6 million barrels of oil equivalent ("MMBoe") (which is the equivalent of 8.5 MMBoe in respect of the net profits interest) have been produced from the underlying properties and sold, and the Trust will soon thereafter wind up its affairs and terminate.

The Trustee can authorize the Trust to borrow money to pay administrative or incidental expenses of the Trust that exceed cash held by the Trust. The Trustee may authorize the Trust to borrow from the Trustee or the Delaware Trustee as a lender provided the terms of the loan are similar to the terms it would grant to a similarly situated commercial customer with whom it did not have a fiduciary relationship. The Trustee may also deposit funds awaiting distribution in an account with itself and make other short-term investments with the funds distributed to the Trust.

Note 2. Basis of Presentation

The accompanying Condensed Statements of Assets and Trust Corpus as of December 31, 2018, which has been derived from audited financial statements, and the unaudited interim condensed financial statements as of June 30, 2019 and for the three and six month periods ended June 30, 2019 and June 30, 2018, have been prepared pursuant to the rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). Accordingly, certain information and note disclosures normally included in annual financial statements have been condensed or omitted pursuant to those rules and regulations.

The preparation of financial statements requires the Trust to make estimates and assumptions that affect the reported amounts of assets and liabilities and disclosure of contingent assets and liabilities at the date of the financial statements and the reported amounts of revenues and expenses during the reporting period. Actual results could differ from those estimates. The Trustee believes such information includes all the disclosures necessary to make the information presented not misleading. The information furnished reflects all adjustments that are, in the opinion of the Trustee, necessary for a fair presentation of the results of the interim period presented. The financial information should be read in conjunction with the financial statements and notes thereto included in the Trust's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018.

3

Source: VOC Energy Trust, 10-Q, August 09, 2019 Powered by Morningstar® Document Research℠

The information contained herein may not be copied, adapted or distributed and is not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. The user assumes all risks for any damages or losses arising from any use of this information, except to the extent such damages or losses cannot be limited or excluded by applicable law. Past financial performance is no guarantee of future results.