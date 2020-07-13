Log in
Next Tuesday, July 28, 2020, in the late afternoon, Vocento will publish the results of 1H20. After the publication of the results, there will be an audio conference that will take place next Wensday, July 29, 2020 at 12.00 (Spanish time). Below we indicate the data of the audio conference: Telephone from Spain: +34 91 114 01 01. Pin: 33001822#

07/13/2020


Vocento SA published this content on 13 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 July 2020 09:00:03 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 344 M 390 M 390 M
Net income 2020 -5,50 M -6,23 M -6,23 M
Net Debt 2020 70,1 M 79,4 M 79,4 M
P/E ratio 2020 -15,7x
Yield 2020 2,12%
Capitalization 85,3 M 96,5 M 96,6 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,45x
Nbr of Employees 2 629
Free-Float 53,0%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 1,43 €
Last Close Price 0,71 €
Spread / Highest target 148%
Spread / Average Target 102%
Spread / Lowest Target 55,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Luis Enríquez Nistal Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Fernando Gil López Operations Director
Joaquín Valencia von Korff Chief Financial Officer
Soledad Luca de Tena García-Conde External Director
Álvaro de Ybarra y Zubiria External Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VOCENTO, S.A.-42.37%96
INFORMA PLC-48.62%8 363
AXEL SPRINGER SE-12.42%6 714
SCHIBSTED ASA-6.60%5 839
PEARSON PLC-12.28%5 293
CHINA SOUTH PUBLISHING & MEDIA GROUP CO., LTD-5.70%2 889
