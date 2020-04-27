Log in
Next Wednesday, May 13, 2020, in the late afternoon, Vocento will publish the results of 1Q20. After the publication of the results, there will be an audio conference that will take place next Thursday, May 14, 2020 at 12.00 (Spanish time). Below we indicate the data of the audio conference: Telephone from Spain: +34 91 114 01 01. Pin: 30434682#

04/27/2020 | 05:33am EDT
Disclaimer

Vocento SA published this content on 27 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 April 2020 09:32:07 UTC
05:33aNEXT WEDNESDAY, MAY 13, 2020, IN THE : Telephone from Spain: +34 91 114 01 01. P..
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 408 M
EBIT 2020 29,7 M
Net income 2020 13,5 M
Debt 2020 44,5 M
Yield 2020 4,88%
P/E ratio 2020 6,71x
P/E ratio 2021 5,68x
EV / Sales2020 0,33x
EV / Sales2021 0,30x
Capitalization 89,1 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 1,95  €
Last Close Price 0,74  €
Spread / Highest target 198%
Spread / Average Target 164%
Spread / Lowest Target 130%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Luis Enríquez Nistal Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Fernando Gil López Operations Director
Joaquín Valencia von Korff Chief Financial Officer
Soledad Luca de Tena García-Conde External Director
Álvaro de Ybarra y Zubiria External Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VOCENTO, S.A.-3.66%96
AXEL SPRINGER SE-12.42%6 407
INFORMA PLC-51.65%6 397
SCHIBSTED-19.22%4 457
PEARSON PLC-32.04%3 999
CHINA SOUTH PUBLISHING & MEDIA GROUP CO., LTD-0.48%2 627
