Next Wednesday, May 13, 2020, in the late afternoon, Vocento will publish the results of 1Q20. After the publication of the results, there will be an audio conference that will take place next Thursday, May 14, 2020 at 12.00 (Spanish time). Below we indicate the data of the audio conference: Telephone from Spain: +34 91 114 01 01. Pin: 30434682#

Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Vocento SA published this content on 27 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 April 2020 09:32:07 UTC