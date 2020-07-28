Vocento S A : SA - Results 1H20

VOCENTO is a multimedia group, whose parent company is VOCENTO, S.A. It is dedicated to the various areas that comprise the media sector. For the organisation of management information, a number of business lines have been defined. Reports to the market are based on this organization of information, which covers all the businesses in which VOCENTO is present, assigned to their respective business segments.
NEWSPAPERS (offline and online)
REGIONALS
ABC
SUPPLEMENTS &
MAGAZINES
▪
El Correo
▪
El Comercio
▪
ABC
▪
XL Semanal
▪
La Verdad
▪
Hoy
▪
National printing
▪
Mujer Hoy
▪
El Diario Vasco
▪
La Rioja
plant
▪
Mujerhoy.com
▪
El Norte de Castilla
▪
Regional printing plants
▪
Women Now
▪
El Diario Montañés
▪
Regional distribution
▪
Ideal
(Beralán )
▪
Sur
▪
News agency ( Colpisa )
▪
Las Provincias
▪
Regional sales
companies
AUDIOVISUAL
CLASSIFIEDS
GASTRONOMY &
AGENCIES
DTT
RADIO
CONTENTS
▪ National
▪ Analog radio
▪ Veralia distribution
▪ Pisos.com
▪
Madrid Fusión
▪
DTT
licenses
▪ Izen
▪ Sumauto
Gastronomika
▪
- Net TV
▪ Digital radio
Tango
▪
licenses
Pro Agency
Accounted for by the equity method
IMPORTANT NOTE
To facilitate the analysis of financial information and understand the organic performance of the Company, it is always indicated in this report when operating expenses, EBITDA, EBIT, the Net Result or Net Financial Debt are affected by non-recurring or extraordinary items, including adjustments to the workforce. Further detail about these adjustments can be found in Appendix I at the end of this document: Alternative Performance Measures.
Main highlights of the financial performance of the business in 1H20
Revenues impacted by Covid-19, increased contribution from digital
Resilient circulation at regional newspapers in northern Spain
Cost measures preserve Group profitability
Cash protected, positive cashflow generated in 1H20
Total revenues at VOCENTO fell by -15.6% in 1H20 as a result of Covid-19
VOCENTO's total revenues decreased by -24.6% in 2Q20.
Circulation revenues 1H20 -9.0% (adjusted for accounting change at ABC), vs -4.4% 1H19, with resilience at newspapers in northern Spain (-3.0%).
1H20 advertising revenues -22.6% (2Q20 -31.3%), performing much better than the market (1H20 -34.5%). The decrease was less severe at the end of the period (-24.8% in June). The digital contribution increased by +3.5 p.p. to 44.5%.
Protecting Group profitability
In 1H20 reported EBITDA was 6,574 thousand euros. Comparable EBITDA was 10,900 thousand euros, down -48.2% from 1H19.
Cost reductions offset 64% of the fall in revenues in 1H20.
Measures to reduce circulation costs helped preserve the margin on circulation in 1H20 (-858 thousand euros), which was similar to the performance in 1H19 (-898 thousand euros).
Opportunities for digital growth
35% increase in subscriber base of ON+ to 53k in 1H20, ABC +18% on KyM. Incremental EBITDA of +447 thousand euros from ON+ in 1H20.
ABC.es, which will roll out a paid subscription service in September, increased registered users to 800k (+200k vs Dec19).
Development of new business models including virtual events.
Measures to protect cash
Ordinary cash generation in 1H20 was 6,647 thousand euros, including 2,141 thousand euros in 2Q20.
NFD -67,516 thousand euros vs 52,811 thousand euros in 2019. NFD/comparable LTM EBITDA 1.7x. NFD ex IFRS 16 was practically flat vs 2019 (-317 thousand euros).
Comfortable liquidity: cash and undrawn credit lines of 68,526 thousand euros.
Impairment/gains on disposal of tan. & intan. assets
56
-30
87
n.r.
EBIT
-3,140
4,748
-7,889
n.r.
Impairments/reversal of other intangible assets
-4,007
-750
-3,257
n.r.
Profit of companies acc. equity method
346
139
207
n.r.
Net financial income
-1,326
-1,270
-56
-4.4%
Net gains on disposal of non- current assets
-218
-1
-217
n.r.
Profit before taxes
-8,346
2,866
-11,212
n.r.
Corporation tax
-759
-1,188
430
36.1%
Net profit for the year
-9,105
1,678
-10,783
n.r.
Minority interests
-2,071
-2,697
626
23.2%
Net profit attributable to the parent
-11,176
-1,019
-10,156
n.r.
Staff costs ex non recurring costs
-68,144
-72,722
4,578
6.3%
Operating Expenses ex non recurring costs
-152,796
-172,812
20,015
11.6%
Comparable EBITDA
10,900
21,029
-10,129
-48.2%
Note: numbers are rounded to the nearest thousand.
Operating revenues
In 1H20, total revenues fell by -15.6% from 1H19 to 163,696 thousand euros. In 2Q20, reflecting the impact of Covid-19, revenues fell by -24.6%.
By category, the performance of revenues was as follows:
Circulation revenuesfell by -11.3%. Adjusted for accounting changes at ABC, the variation in 1H20 was -9.0%, compared with -4.4% in 1H19.
Advertising revenuesfell by -22.6% in 1H20 and by -31.3% in 2Q20.
In 1H20, VOCENTO's brands outperformed the market both in the print segment (-26.4% vs -41.2%) and in online advertising (-14.8% vs -20.5%).
Goodwill of -4,007 thousand euros was written down, reflecting the impairment of -3,007 thousand euros at Las Provincias and the recurring writedown at the Content distribution business.
Equity-accounted income
The improvement in the result by +207 thousand euros reflects the performance of Izen, especially the production of El Cid for Amazon Prime. This was partly offset by a decrease at the distribution companies, because of the temporary closure of points of sale during lockdown.
Financial result and others
The financial result was relatively stable, falling -56 thousand euros from 1H19.
Net result from sale of non-current assets
The reduction by -218 thousand euros is mainly the result of the sale of the companies which own Music Has No Limits.
Corporation tax
In 1H20, corporation tax decreased by 36.1% to 759 thousand euros compared with the same period last year, mainly because of the fall in earnings.
Minority interest
Minority interest was -2,071 thousand euros in 1H20, down by -626 thousand euros as a result mainly of the performance at Beralán and El Norte de Castilla.
Net result attributable to the parent company
The consolidated net result in 1H20 was -11,176 thousand euros, compared with -1,019 thousand euros in 1H19.
Note: numbers are rounded to the nearest thousand.
Intangible assets
The decrease by -3,752 thousand euros is mainly the result of the reduction in goodwill.
Property, plant and equipment
The total amount fell by -3,100 thousand euros as a result, among other factors, of a greater increase in depreciation than in capex and the transfer of the land belong to El Diario Vasco to an asset held for sale.
Other current assets
Because of a fall in inventories, and in particular in the balance from clients because of lower levels of activity, there was a decrease of -14,998 thousand euros.
Net financial position
IFRS thousand euros
1S20
2019
Var Abs
Var %
Bank borrowings and other financial liabilities (s.t.)
43,470
43,985
-515
-1.2%
Bank borrowings and other financial liabilities (l.t.)
Gross financial debt consisted of debt with financial institutions of 34,153 thousand euros (current liabilities of 4,848 thousand euros and non-current of 29,306 thousand euros), short-term commercial paper of 35,900 thousand euros, another debt with a current cost of 766 thousand euros, and IFRS16 leases of 21,489 thousand euros.
In 2Q20 debt of 15,477 thousand euros was recognised as a result of the lease of the new offices in Madrid and to a lesser degree of the El Correo offices. NFD, excluding IFRS16, was practically unchanged from December 2019, standing at 46,027 thousand euros in 1H20. Cash and financial assets of 25,791 thousand euros, after being exceptionally high in 1T30 in order to prepare for the Covid-19 situation.
In 1H20, the Group generated positive operating cashflow of 6,647 thousand euros. Apart from EBTIDA, the major contribution was a +4,923 thousand variation in working capital, due mainly to receivables from clients.
Analysis of movement in Net Financial Debt 2019-1H20
Data in €m
Lease of new
Ordinary cash generation €6.6m
offices in Madrid
-15.5
10.9
-4.5
-1.4
67.5
52.8
4.9
-5.2
-4.0
21.5
IFRS16
7.2 IFRS16
45.7
Bank and
46.0
Bank and
other
other
NFD
New leases
Comp. EBITDA Working capital
Capex
Financials
Compensation
Others
NFD
IFRS 16
2019
1H20
and others1
payments
1H20
Note 1: including advance revenues, net financial expenses, dividends to minority interest, taxes.
Cash flows from ordinary operating activities before
7,638
15,287
-7,649
-50.0%
changes in working capital
Changes in working capital & others
4,923
3,315
1,608
48.5%
Other payables
1,262
3,116
-1,853
-59.5%
Income tax paid
-718
-844
126
14.9%
Interests deduction for tax purposes
-899
-1,490
592
39.7%
Net cash flow from operating activities (I)
12,206
19,384
-7,178
-37.0%
Acquisitions of intangible and property, plan and equipment
-7,072
-5,693
-1,379
-24.2%
Acquisitions of financial assets, subsidiaries and associates
-1,118
-3,582
2,464
68.8%
Interests and dividends received
283
709
-426
-60.1%
Other receivables and payables (investing)
956
-100
1,056
n.r.
Net cash flow from investing activities (II)
-6,951
-8,666
1,715
19.8%
Interests and dividends paid
-3,421
-9,008
5,588
62.0%
Cash inflows/ (outflows) relating to bank borrowings
150
-14,327
14,477
n.r.
Other receivables and payables (financing)
3,724
7,572
-3,848
-50.8%
Net cash flows from financing activities (III)
453
-15,763
16,216
n.r.
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents (I + II + III)
5,708
-5,045
10,753
n.r.
Cash and cash equivalents from acquired companies
0
2,200
-2,200
-100.0%
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the year
17,696
20,559
-2,862
-13.9%
Cash and cash equivalents at end of year
23,404
17,713
5,691
32.1%
Note: Other payables now includes Other accounts payable, which previously was included as a variation in working capital. Numbers are rounded to the nearest thousand.
Net cash flow from operating activities include the impact on working capital mentioned above.
Net cash flows from investment activities include investments of 1,862 thousand euros in the new offices in Madrid, which is considered to be extraordinary capex when analysing the change in net financial debt.
Net cash flows from financing activities include a lower level of dividend and interest payments than in 1H19, both from parent company Vocento and from certain subsidiaries to minority shareholders.
Capex
IFRS thousand euro
1H20
1H19
Var Abs
Inmat.
Mat.
Total
Inmat.
Mat.
Total
Inmat.
Mat.
Total
Newspapers
2,242
4,031
6,272
2,877
1,498
4,376
-636
2,532
1,897
Audiovisual
2
24
26
2
17
19
0
8
7
Classifieds
121
38
159
273
50
323
-152
-12
-165
Gastronomy & Others
5
25
31
54
22
76
-49
4
-45
Corporate
142
73
215
123
21
144
19
52
71
TOTAL
2,512
4,191
6,703
3,330
1,608
4,938
-818
2,583
1,765
Note: the difference between the cash outflow for investments and the Capex registered in accounts reflects the difference between payments pending for investments last year and investments made this year but not paid for yet. Figures are rounded to the nearest thousand.
Impact of Covid-19 and measures taken by the Group
The extraordinary situation resulting from the Covid-19 pandemic has resulted in a series of impacts across Vocento's businesses.
In response, different measures have been implemented to reduce both variable costs, mainly in the Newspapers area, and also fixed costs across all the businesses. The main actions have included two rounds of fourloughs and the renegotiation of conditions with our main suppliers. These cost measures in 1H20 have offset 64% of the fall in revenues.
Newspapers: impact and measures taken
Circulation revenues were impacted by the closure of many points of sale in April and May, especially in central and southern Spain, with 24% of POS closed at the peak in central Spain. There was a decrease in the sales volumes of newspapers and magazines. In contrast, in northern Spain revenues from circulation were resilient, with a decrease in 2Q20 of just -4.1%.
A series of actions have been taken to mitigate the impact of the fall in circulation and to preserve the profitability of print sales. These include supporting points of sales so that they stayed open or reopened, as well as reaching agreements with new points of sales such as shopping malls, as well as reducing pagination and other costs in all areas.
More positively, the lockdown has resulted in an increase in digital subscriptions to the ON+ services of the regional newspapers. ON+ subscriptions increased by +35% from the end of 2019 to stand at 53,000 by June. There was also significant growth at Kiosko y +, which ABC subscriptions on the platform rising by 18%.
There has been a sharp contraction in the advertising market, especially in the print segment. This is the result of many major advertisers suspending their advertising campaigns because of current levels of uncertainty. In response to this situation, VOCENTO has stepped up its activities in areas such as branded content, podcasts and programmatic advertising. This has helped the Group outperform the market and increase the contribution from digital, which now represents 35.6% of advertising revenues at the Newspapers.
Other Revenues, which includes mainly events, has been impacted by the delay of conferences, such as Women Now, to 2H20 and 2021 and by the cancellation of some events. 35% of the events which were suspended in 1H have been rescheduled to 2H or to 2021.
b) Audiovisual: impact and measures taken
The three divisions have been impacted to differing degrees. DTT and Radio have recorded a decline in advertising, while at Content demand for products from the film catalogue has exceeded the forecasts.
c) Classifieds: impact and measures taken
VOCENTO's portals have recorded a sharp drop in earnings, because of restrictions on going to car dealerships and on visiting properties for buying or renting. Nevertheless, thanks to a range of policies implemented by management, client numbers increased by +3% at Sumauto and pisos.com
was able to recover some lost clients. The two portals are continuing to reinforce their competitive position in order to prepare for a return to normality.
d) Gastronomy and Agencies: impact and measures taken
There has been a major impact on Gastronomy because of its dependence on organising events. However, the Group has been able to adapt to lockdown conditions and create digital events. VOCENTO's large nationwide readership provides it with a significant advantage, as shown by the success of the Gastronomika Live event. This virtual conference organised digital shows with internationally famous chefs and attracted more than 23,000 registered participants.
Because of their high level of exposure to the catering sector, the Agencies business was impacted by the difficult economic conditions.
e) Financing and liquidity: impact and measures taken
In response to the current high levels of uncertainty, VOCENTO has increased its cash to 23,033 thousand euros in June 2020. We also have non-drawn down credit lines of 45,493 thousand euros available to us. During the first half of the year, the decision has been taken to cancel the dividend of 2019 and suspension of the buyback programme.
In these challenging conditions, our NFD excluding IFRS 16 effects is currently -46,027 thousand euros, practically the same level as at the end of 2019 (-45,656 thousand euros). We comply comfortably with the covenants of the syndicated loan and we recorded positive ordinary cash flow generation in 1H20 and in 2Q20.
Note: The main eliminations are the result of: a) sales from TESA to the Regional Press and ABC, and b) distribution revenues at Beralán. Numbers are rounded to the nearest thousand euros.
Profitability at the Regional Presswas severely impacted by the fall in advertising, especially in print (-10,062 thousand euros), and to a lesser degree by a -958 thousand euros reduction in the margin on third parties printing and distribution. These were partly offset by savings in personnel expenses, commercial costs and other areas, totalling +5,663 thousand euros. It should be noted that despite the impact of Covid-19 on circulation, its margin fell by just -110 thousand euros.
At ABC,EBITDA was impacted by the decrease in advertising (-2,702 thousand euros, with print accounting for 82% of the fall) and to a lesser degree by the fall in the margin on circulation (-749 thousand euros) and printing (-607 thousand euros). These were partly offset by savings in personnel expenses and others.
Finally, the EBITDA of the Supplements and Magazineswas affected by the fall in advertising and the postponement of the WomenNow event to the second half of the year.
Note: all figures are rounded up or down to the nearest thousand.
Revenues in this area were affected by the divestment of Infoempleo in 2019 (proforma 1H20 revenues -15.8%). In terms of operating results, in a very challenging environment for classified advertising in the automotive sector (1H20 revenues -19.0%) and real estate sector (1H20 revenues -12.8%), the EBITDA margin improved by +1.1 p.p. to 17.8% in 1H20.
On 20 October 2015, the CNMV stated its intention to comply with the Guidelines on Alternative Performance Measures published by the European Securities and Market Authority (ESMA) on 30 June 2015 in accordance with Article 16 of EU Regulation 1095/2010 of the European Parliament and Council.
The APMs used in this report include the following:
EBITDA represents the net result of the period before financial income and expenses, other results from financial instruments, tax on profits, amortization, depreciation, the impairment and sale of fixed and non-fixed assets, the writedown of goodwill in the period, excluding (a) the net result from the sale of current financial assets and (b) the results from equity-accounted subsidiaries
Comparable EBITDA is the adjustment of EBITDA for all non-recurring exceptional revenues and costs, in order to facilitate the comparison between EBITDA in different periods.
Exceptional non-recurring costs include the costs of compensation for dismissals incurred in each period.
EBIT is EBITDA less amortization and depreciation and the result from the impairment or sale of fixed and non-fixed assets.
Net Financial Debt (NFD) represents long-term and short-term debt with an explicit financial cost, either with financial institutions or other third parties, plus debt from the issue of bonds, commercial paper, securities convertible into shares or similar financial instruments plus the collateral or guarantees provided to third parties as part of the debt with a financial cost and which are not recorded as liabilities with payment obligations, minus cash plus the mark-to-market value of any hedging instruments apart from hedging for trading. Cash includes cash and other liquid equivalents, plus other current and non-current financial assets held either at financial institutions or with other third parties. The amount of the item of 'debt with credit institutions' is the nominal value and not its amortized cost; i.e. it does not include the impact of deferred arrangement costs. Guarantees of technical and financial capacity are not included in Net Financial Debt.
Comparable Net Financial Debt (NFD) is NFD adjusted for exceptional and non-recurring receivables and payables for comparative purposes.
Ordinary cash generation represents the difference between the NFD at the beginning and end of the period, adjusted for non-recurring and exceptional receivables and payables for comparative purposes
This document contains forward-looking statements regarding intention, expectations or estimates of the Company or its management at the date of issue thereof, relating to various aspects, including the growth of various lines of business and the business overall, the market share, the results of the Company and other aspects of the activity and status thereof.
Analysts and investors should bear in mind that such estimates do not amount to any warranty as to the future behaviour or results of the Company, and they shall bear all risks and uncertainties with regard to relevant aspects, and thus, the real future results and behaviour of the Company might be substantially different from what is stated in the said predictions or estimates.
The statements in this statement should be taken into account by any persons or entities who may have to make decisions or prepare or disseminate opinions on securities issued by the Company and, in particular, by the analysts who handle this document. All are invited to consult the documentation and information published or registered by the Company before the National Securities Market Commission.
The financial information contained in this document has been prepared under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). This financial information is unaudited and, therefore, is subject to potential future modifications.
This document is only provided for information purposes and does not constitute, nor may it be interpreted as, an offer to sell or exchange or acquire, or solicitation for offers to purchase or accept any kind of compromise.
Certain numerical figures included in this document have been rounded. Therefore, discrepancies in tables and graphs between totals and the sums of the amounts listed may occur due to such rounding.