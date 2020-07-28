Vocento S A : SA - Results 1H20 0 07/28/2020 | 02:01pm EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields 26 de julio de 2019 Results for January-June 2020 28 JULY 2020 Vocento, S.A. and Subsidiaries Results Report January-June 2020 PERFORMANCE OF VOCENTO BUSINESSES VOCENTO is a multimedia group, whose parent company is VOCENTO, S.A. It is dedicated to the various areas that comprise the media sector. For the organisation of management information, a number of business lines have been defined. Reports to the market are based on this organization of information, which covers all the businesses in which VOCENTO is present, assigned to their respective business segments. NEWSPAPERS (offline and online) REGIONALS ABC SUPPLEMENTS & MAGAZINES ▪ El Correo ▪ El Comercio ▪ ABC ▪ XL Semanal ▪ La Verdad ▪ Hoy ▪ National printing ▪ Mujer Hoy ▪ El Diario Vasco ▪ La Rioja plant ▪ Mujerhoy.com ▪ El Norte de Castilla ▪ Regional printing plants ▪ Women Now ▪ El Diario Montañés ▪ Regional distribution ▪ Ideal (Beralán ) ▪ Sur ▪ News agency ( Colpisa ) ▪ Las Provincias ▪ Regional sales companies AUDIOVISUAL CLASSIFIEDS GASTRONOMY & AGENCIES DTT RADIO CONTENTS ▪ National ▪ Analog radio ▪ Veralia distribution ▪ Pisos.com ▪ Madrid Fusión ▪ DTT licenses ▪ Izen ▪ Sumauto Gastronomika ▪ - Net TV ▪ Digital radio Tango ▪ licenses Pro Agency Accounted for by the equity method IMPORTANT NOTE To facilitate the analysis of financial information and understand the organic performance of the Company, it is always indicated in this report when operating expenses, EBITDA, EBIT, the Net Result or Net Financial Debt are affected by non-recurring or extraordinary items, including adjustments to the workforce. Further detail about these adjustments can be found in Appendix I at the end of this document: Alternative Performance Measures. http://www.vocento.com/accionistas-inversores/informacion-financiera/#informacionperiodica 2 Vocento, S.A. and Subsidiaries Results Report January-June 2020 Main highlights of the financial performance of the business in 1H20 Revenues impacted by Covid-19, increased contribution from digital Resilient circulation at regional newspapers in northern Spain Cost measures preserve Group profitability Cash protected, positive cashflow generated in 1H20 Total revenues at VOCENTO fell by -15.6% in 1H20 as a result of Covid-19

-15.6% in 1H20 as a result of Covid-19 VOCENTO's total revenues decreased by -24.6% in 2Q20. Circulation revenues 1H20 -9.0% (adjusted for accounting change at ABC), vs -4.4% 1H19, with resilience at newspapers in northern Spain (-3.0%). 1H20 advertising revenues -22.6% (2Q20 -31.3%), performing much better than the market (1H20 -34.5%). The decrease was less severe at the end of the period (-24.8% in June). The digital contribution increased by +3.5 p.p. to 44.5%.

Protecting Group profitability

In 1H20 reported EBITDA was 6,574 thousand euros. Comparable EBITDA was 10,900 thousand euros, down -48.2% from 1H19. Cost reductions offset 64% of the fall in revenues in 1H20. Measures to reduce circulation costs helped preserve the margin on circulation in 1H20 (-858 thousand euros), which was similar to the performance in 1H19 (-898 thousand euros).

Opportunities for digital growth

35% increase in subscriber base of ON+ to 53k in 1H20, ABC +18% on KyM. Incremental EBITDA of +447 thousand euros from ON+ in 1H20. ABC.es, which will roll out a paid subscription service in September, increased registered users to 800k (+200k vs Dec19). Development of new business models including virtual events.

Measures to protect cash

Ordinary cash generation in 1H20 was 6,647 thousand euros, including 2,141 thousand euros in 2Q20. NFD -67,516 thousand euros vs 52,811 thousand euros in 2019. NFD/comparable LTM EBITDA 1.7x. NFD ex IFRS 16 was practically flat vs 2019 (-317 thousand euros). Comfortable liquidity: cash and undrawn credit lines of 68,526 thousand euros.

http://www.vocento.com/accionistas-inversores/informacion-financiera/#informacionperiodica 3 Vocento, S.A. and Subsidiaries Results Report January-June 2020 Main financial data Consolidated profit and loss account Thousand Euro IFRS 1H20 1H19 Var Abs Var % Circulation revenues 59,184 66,762 -7,577 -11.3% Advertising revenues 65,192 84,206 -19,013 -22.6% Other revenues 39,319 42,873 -3,554 -8.3% Total revenue 163,696 193,840 -30,144 -15.6% Staff costs -72,470 -79,360 6,890 8.7% Procurements -13,232 -15,780 2,548 16.1% External Services -70,377 -83,326 12,949 15.5% Provisions -1,043 -983 -59 -6.0% Operating expenses (without D&A) -157,122 -179,450 22,328 12.4% EBITDA 6,574 14,391 -7,816 -54.3% Depreciation and amortization -9,771 -9,612 -159 -1.7% Impairment/gains on disposal of tan. & intan. assets 56 -30 87 n.r. EBIT -3,140 4,748 -7,889 n.r. Impairments/reversal of other intangible assets -4,007 -750 -3,257 n.r. Profit of companies acc. equity method 346 139 207 n.r. Net financial income -1,326 -1,270 -56 -4.4% Net gains on disposal of non- current assets -218 -1 -217 n.r. Profit before taxes -8,346 2,866 -11,212 n.r. Corporation tax -759 -1,188 430 36.1% Net profit for the year -9,105 1,678 -10,783 n.r. Minority interests -2,071 -2,697 626 23.2% Net profit attributable to the parent -11,176 -1,019 -10,156 n.r. Staff costs ex non recurring costs -68,144 -72,722 4,578 6.3% Operating Expenses ex non recurring costs -152,796 -172,812 20,015 11.6% Comparable EBITDA 10,900 21,029 -10,129 -48.2% Note: numbers are rounded to the nearest thousand. Operating revenues In 1H20, total revenues fell by -15.6% from 1H19 to 163,696 thousand euros. In 2Q20, reflecting the impact of Covid-19, revenues fell by -24.6%. By category, the performance of revenues was as follows: Circulation revenues fell by -11.3%. Adjusted for accounting changes at ABC, the variation in 1H20 was -9.0%, compared with -4.4% in 1H19. Advertising revenues fell by -22.6% in 1H20 and by -31.3% in 2Q20.

In 1H20, VOCENTO's brands outperformed the market both in the print segment (-26.4% vs -41.2%) and in online advertising (-14.8% vs -20.5%). http://www.vocento.com/accionistas-inversores/informacion-financiera/#informacionperiodica 4 Vocento, S.A. and Subsidiaries Results Report January-June 2020 Advertising performance, VOCENTO vs the market 1H20 Data in % -14.8% -22.6% -20.5% -26.4% -34.5% -41.2% Total market Offline Online Market1 VOCENTO2 Note 1: market source i2p ex social media. Note 2: VOCENTO offline brands include Regional Press and ABC, online Local Portal brands, ABC.es and Classifieds. On a month-by-month basis, Vocento is also outperforming the market. The chart illustrates a gradual reduction in the decrease in advertising over the course of 2Q20. Monthly advertising performance, VOCENTO vs the market 1H20 Data in % -20.7% -24.8% -33.9% -28.1% -35.8% -36.2% -59.4% -60.6% Jan.-20 Feb.-20 Mar.-20 Apr.-20 May.-20 Jun.-20 Market1VOCENTO Note 1: market source i2p ex social media. In terms of the performance of local and national advertising, both segments recorded a similar performance, with decreases in 1H20 of -22.4% and -23.2% respectively. National vs local advertising1 Data in % Local €33.8m (52.7% of total) Nacional €30.3m (47.3% of total) 21.7% 29.9% 78.3% 70.1% Offline Online Note 1: net advertising. Not including Audiovisual, sales companies or eliminations. http://www.vocento.com/accionistas-inversores/informacion-financiera/#informacionperiodica 5 Vocento, S.A. and Subsidiaries Results Report January-June 2020 Including not only digital advertising revenues but also e-commerce revenues booked within other revenues, digital contributed 44.5% of total advertising, an increase of +3.5 p.p. from 1H19. Changing profile of advertising and new digital businesses Data in % 40.9% 44.5% 59.1% 55.5% 1H19 1H20 Offline Online Other revenues : down -8.3% vs 1H19, with a decrease of -24.7% in 2Q20 because of a lower number of events and reduced activity in third-party printing and distribution. EBITDA Reported EBITDA decreased by -54.3% to 6,574 thousand euros. Excluding compensation payments, comparable EBITDA was 10,900 thousand euros, -48.2% lower than in 1H19. Detail of movement in comparable EBITDA, 1H19-1H20 Data in variation 1H19 vs 1H20 except for comparable EBITDA. All figures in €m Other New businesses businesses Press online + offline : €-10.3m €-1.4m €+0.1m 21.0 -7.0 6.1 -15.7 3.9 -1.6 -0.5 -0.9 1.4 10.9 0.1 4.0 v v v Comp Circulation Circulation Press Sales costs Comp. Printing & Audiov. Classif. Diversif. 3 Corp. Centre Comp. EBITDA revenues 1 savings 1 Advertising & others 2 personnel distrib. EBITDA 1H19 expenses 1H20 Note 1: excluding change to accounting of subscriptions at ABC. Note 2: including margin on events, etc. Note 3: Gastronomy and Agencies. Operating result (EBIT) In 1H20 the operating result fell by -7,889 thousand euros from 1H19, to stand at -3,140 thousand euros. http://www.vocento.com/accionistas-inversores/informacion-financiera/#informacionperiodica 6 Vocento, S.A. and Subsidiaries Results Report January-June 2020 Goodwill writedown Goodwill of -4,007 thousand euros was written down, reflecting the impairment of -3,007 thousand euros at Las Provincias and the recurring writedown at the Content distribution business. Equity-accounted income The improvement in the result by +207 thousand euros reflects the performance of Izen, especially the production of El Cid for Amazon Prime. This was partly offset by a decrease at the distribution companies, because of the temporary closure of points of sale during lockdown. Financial result and others The financial result was relatively stable, falling -56 thousand euros from 1H19. Net result from sale of non-current assets The reduction by -218 thousand euros is mainly the result of the sale of the companies which own Music Has No Limits. Corporation tax In 1H20, corporation tax decreased by 36.1% to 759 thousand euros compared with the same period last year, mainly because of the fall in earnings. Minority interest Minority interest was -2,071 thousand euros in 1H20, down by -626 thousand euros as a result mainly of the performance at Beralán and El Norte de Castilla. Net result attributable to the parent company The consolidated net result in 1H20 was -11,176 thousand euros, compared with -1,019 thousand euros in 1H19. http://www.vocento.com/accionistas-inversores/informacion-financiera/#informacionperiodica 7 Vocento, S.A. and Subsidiaries Results Report January-June 2020 Consolidated Balance Sheet IFRS IFRS thousand euros 1H20 2019 Var abs % Var Non current assets 362,908 357,159 5,749 1.6% Intangible assets 152,237 155,989 -3,752 -2.4% Property, plant and equipment 108,282 111,382 -3,100 -2.8% Use of leases 21,050 7,049 14,001 n.r. Investments accounted using equity method 20,491 20,249 241 1.2% Other non current assets 60,849 62,490 -1,641 -2.6% Current assets 119,082 128,372 -9,290 -7.2% Other current assets 95,677 110,675 -14,998 -13.6% Cash and cash equivalents 23,404 17,696 5,708 32.3% Assets held for sale 3,324 193 3,131 n.r. TOTAL ASSETS 485,314 485,725 -411 -0.1% Equity 269,635 282,072 -12,437 -4.4% Bank borrowings and other fin. liabilities 92,308 72,564 19,744 27.2% Other non current liabilities 32,319 34,065 -1,746 -5.1% Other current liabilities 91,052 97,023 -5,971 -6.2% TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 485,314 485,725 -411 -0.1% Note: numbers are rounded to the nearest thousand. Intangible assets The decrease by -3,752 thousand euros is mainly the result of the reduction in goodwill. Property, plant and equipment The total amount fell by -3,100 thousand euros as a result, among other factors, of a greater increase in depreciation than in capex and the transfer of the land belong to El Diario Vasco to an asset held for sale. Other current assets Because of a fall in inventories, and in particular in the balance from clients because of lower levels of activity, there was a decrease of -14,998 thousand euros. Net financial position IFRS thousand euros 1S20 2019 Var Abs Var % Bank borrowings and other financial liabilities (s.t.) 43,470 43,985 -515 -1.2% Bank borrowings and other financial liabilities (l.t.) 48,837 28,579 20,258 70.9% Gross debt 92,308 72,564 19,744 27.2% + Cash and cash equivalents 23,404 17,696 5,708 32.3% + Other non current financial asstes 2,386 3,383 -996 -29.5% Deferred expenses 999 1,326 -326 -24.6% Net cash position/ (net debt) -67,516 -52,811 -14,706 -27.8% Net cash position ex NIIF16 -46,027 -45,656 -371 -0.8% http://www.vocento.com/accionistas-inversores/informacion-financiera/#informacionperiodica 8 Vocento, S.A. and Subsidiaries Results Report January-June 2020 Gross financial debt consisted of debt with financial institutions of 34,153 thousand euros (current liabilities of 4,848 thousand euros and non-current of 29,306 thousand euros), short-term commercial paper of 35,900 thousand euros, another debt with a current cost of 766 thousand euros, and IFRS16 leases of 21,489 thousand euros. In 2Q20 debt of 15,477 thousand euros was recognised as a result of the lease of the new offices in Madrid and to a lesser degree of the El Correo offices. NFD, excluding IFRS16, was practically unchanged from December 2019, standing at 46,027 thousand euros in 1H20. Cash and financial assets of 25,791 thousand euros, after being exceptionally high in 1T30 in order to prepare for the Covid-19 situation. In 1H20, the Group generated positive operating cashflow of 6,647 thousand euros. Apart from EBTIDA, the major contribution was a +4,923 thousand variation in working capital, due mainly to receivables from clients. Analysis of movement in Net Financial Debt 2019-1H20 Data in €m Lease of new Ordinary cash generation €6.6m offices in Madrid -15.5 10.9 -4.5 -1.4 67.5 52.8 4.9 -5.2 -4.0 21.5 IFRS16 7.2 IFRS16 45.7 Bank and 46.0 Bank and other other NFD New leases Comp. EBITDA Working capital Capex Financials Compensation Others NFD IFRS 16 2019 1H20 and others1 payments 1H20 Note 1: including advance revenues, net financial expenses, dividends to minority interest, taxes. http://www.vocento.com/accionistas-inversores/informacion-financiera/#informacionperiodica 9 Vocento, S.A. and Subsidiaries Results Report January-June 2020 Cash flow statement IFRS IFRS thousand euros 1H20 1H19 Var Abs % Var Net profit attibutable to the parent -11,176 -1,019 -10,156 n.r. Adjustments to net profit 18,813 16,306 2,507 15.4% Cash flows from ordinary operating activities before 7,638 15,287 -7,649 -50.0% changes in working capital Changes in working capital & others 4,923 3,315 1,608 48.5% Other payables 1,262 3,116 -1,853 -59.5% Income tax paid -718 -844 126 14.9% Interests deduction for tax purposes -899 -1,490 592 39.7% Net cash flow from operating activities (I) 12,206 19,384 -7,178 -37.0% Acquisitions of intangible and property, plan and equipment -7,072 -5,693 -1,379 -24.2% Acquisitions of financial assets, subsidiaries and associates -1,118 -3,582 2,464 68.8% Interests and dividends received 283 709 -426 -60.1% Other receivables and payables (investing) 956 -100 1,056 n.r. Net cash flow from investing activities (II) -6,951 -8,666 1,715 19.8% Interests and dividends paid -3,421 -9,008 5,588 62.0% Cash inflows/ (outflows) relating to bank borrowings 150 -14,327 14,477 n.r. Other receivables and payables (financing) 3,724 7,572 -3,848 -50.8% Net cash flows from financing activities (III) 453 -15,763 16,216 n.r. Net increase in cash and cash equivalents (I + II + III) 5,708 -5,045 10,753 n.r. Cash and cash equivalents from acquired companies 0 2,200 -2,200 -100.0% Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the year 17,696 20,559 -2,862 -13.9% Cash and cash equivalents at end of year 23,404 17,713 5,691 32.1% Note: Other payables now includes Other accounts payable, which previously was included as a variation in working capital. Numbers are rounded to the nearest thousand. Net cash flow from operating activities include the impact on working capital mentioned above. Net cash flows from investment activities include investments of 1,862 thousand euros in the new offices in Madrid, which is considered to be extraordinary capex when analysing the change in net financial debt. Net cash flows from financing activities include a lower level of dividend and interest payments than in 1H19, both from parent company Vocento and from certain subsidiaries to minority shareholders. Capex IFRS thousand euro 1H20 1H19 Var Abs Inmat. Mat. Total Inmat. Mat. Total Inmat. Mat. Total Newspapers 2,242 4,031 6,272 2,877 1,498 4,376 -636 2,532 1,897 Audiovisual 2 24 26 2 17 19 0 8 7 Classifieds 121 38 159 273 50 323 -152 -12 -165 Gastronomy & Others 5 25 31 54 22 76 -49 4 -45 Corporate 142 73 215 123 21 144 19 52 71 TOTAL 2,512 4,191 6,703 3,330 1,608 4,938 -818 2,583 1,765 Note: the difference between the cash outflow for investments and the Capex registered in accounts reflects the difference between payments pending for investments last year and investments made this year but not paid for yet. Figures are rounded to the nearest thousand. http://www.vocento.com/accionistas-inversores/informacion-financiera/#informacionperiodica 10 Vocento, S.A. and Subsidiaries Results Report January-June 2020 Impact of Covid-19 and measures taken by the Group The extraordinary situation resulting from the Covid-19 pandemic has resulted in a series of impacts across Vocento's businesses. In response, different measures have been implemented to reduce both variable costs, mainly in the Newspapers area, and also fixed costs across all the businesses. The main actions have included two rounds of fourloughs and the renegotiation of conditions with our main suppliers. These cost measures in 1H20 have offset 64% of the fall in revenues. Newspapers: impact and measures taken Circulation revenues were impacted by the closure of many points of sale in April and May, especially in central and southern Spain, with 24% of POS closed at the peak in central Spain. There was a decrease in the sales volumes of newspapers and magazines. In contrast, in northern Spain revenues from circulation were resilient, with a decrease in 2Q20 of just -4.1%. A series of actions have been taken to mitigate the impact of the fall in circulation and to preserve the profitability of print sales. These include supporting points of sales so that they stayed open or reopened, as well as reaching agreements with new points of sales such as shopping malls, as well as reducing pagination and other costs in all areas. More positively, the lockdown has resulted in an increase in digital subscriptions to the ON+ services of the regional newspapers. ON+ subscriptions increased by +35% from the end of 2019 to stand at 53,000 by June. There was also significant growth at Kiosko y +, which ABC subscriptions on the platform rising by 18%. There has been a sharp contraction in the advertising market, especially in the print segment. This is the result of many major advertisers suspending their advertising campaigns because of current levels of uncertainty. In response to this situation, VOCENTO has stepped up its activities in areas such as branded content, podcasts and programmatic advertising. This has helped the Group outperform the market and increase the contribution from digital, which now represents 35.6% of advertising revenues at the Newspapers. Other Revenues, which includes mainly events, has been impacted by the delay of conferences, such as Women Now, to 2H20 and 2021 and by the cancellation of some events. 35% of the events which were suspended in 1H have been rescheduled to 2H or to 2021. b) Audiovisual: impact and measures taken The three divisions have been impacted to differing degrees. DTT and Radio have recorded a decline in advertising, while at Content demand for products from the film catalogue has exceeded the forecasts. c) Classifieds: impact and measures taken VOCENTO's portals have recorded a sharp drop in earnings, because of restrictions on going to car dealerships and on visiting properties for buying or renting. Nevertheless, thanks to a range of policies implemented by management, client numbers increased by +3% at Sumauto and pisos.com http://www.vocento.com/accionistas-inversores/informacion-financiera/#informacionperiodica 11 Vocento, S.A. and Subsidiaries Results Report January-June 2020 was able to recover some lost clients. The two portals are continuing to reinforce their competitive position in order to prepare for a return to normality. d) Gastronomy and Agencies: impact and measures taken There has been a major impact on Gastronomy because of its dependence on organising events. However, the Group has been able to adapt to lockdown conditions and create digital events. VOCENTO's large nationwide readership provides it with a significant advantage, as shown by the success of the Gastronomika Live event. This virtual conference organised digital shows with internationally famous chefs and attracted more than 23,000 registered participants. Because of their high level of exposure to the catering sector, the Agencies business was impacted by the difficult economic conditions. e) Financing and liquidity: impact and measures taken In response to the current high levels of uncertainty, VOCENTO has increased its cash to 23,033 thousand euros in June 2020. We also have non-drawn down credit lines of 45,493 thousand euros available to us. During the first half of the year, the decision has been taken to cancel the dividend of 2019 and suspension of the buyback programme. In these challenging conditions, our NFD excluding IFRS 16 effects is currently -46,027 thousand euros, practically the same level as at the end of 2019 (-45,656 thousand euros). We comply comfortably with the covenants of the syndicated loan and we recorded positive ordinary cash flow generation in 1H20 and in 2Q20. http://www.vocento.com/accionistas-inversores/informacion-financiera/#informacionperiodica 12 Vocento, S.A. and Subsidiaries Results Report January-June 2020 Information by business area IFRS Thousand Euro 1H20 1H19 Var Abs Var % Total revenues Newspapers 132,184 160,605 -28,422 -17.7% Audiovisual 15,226 16,588 -1,362 -8.2% Classifieds 10,807 13,924 -3,118 -22.4% Gastronomy & Agencies 7,401 4,716 2,685 56.9% Corporate & adjustments -1,922 -1,993 72 3.6% Total revenues 163,696 193,840 -30,144 -15.6% EBITDA Newspapers 4,816 13,006 -8,190 -63.0% Audiovisual 4,722 5,251 -529 -10.1% Classifieds 1,928 2,331 -403 -17.3% Gastronomy & Agencies 626 529 97 18.3% Corporate & adjustments -5,517 -6,726 1,209 18.0% Total EBITDA 6,574 14,390.71 -7,816.38 -54.3% EBIT Newspapers -3,217 4,644 -7,861 n.r. Audiovisual 4,555 5,023 -468 -9.3% Classifieds 1,121 1,572 -452 -28.7% Gastronomy & Agencies 160 518 -359 -69.2% Corporate & adjustments -5,759 -7,010 1,250 17.8% Total EBIT -3,140 4,748 -7,889 n.r. Comparable EBITDA Newspapers 8,255 18,524 -10,269 -55.4% Audiovisual 4,723 5,251 -529 -10.1% Classifieds 1,993 2,853 -860 -30.1% Gastronomy & Agencies 662 538 125 23.2% Corporate & adjustments -4,733 -6,137 1,404 22.9% Total comparable EBITDA 10,900 21,029 -10,129 -48.2% Note: all figures are rounded up or down to the nearest thousand. http://www.vocento.com/accionistas-inversores/informacion-financiera/#informacionperiodica 13 Vocento, S.A. and Subsidiaries Results Report January-June 2020 Newspapers (print and online) IFRS Thousand Euro 1H20 1H19 Var Abs Var % Total Revenues Regionals 93,373 111,189 -17,816 -16.0% ABC 36,314 45,566 -9,253 -20.3% Supplements& Magazines 8,471 11,612 -3,141 -27.1% Adjustments intersegment -5,974 -7,762 1,788 23.0% Total Revenues 132,184 160,605 -28,422 -17.7% EBITDA Regionals 5,815 11,560 -5,746 -49.7% ABC -741 1,752 -2,493 n.r. Supplements& Magazines -258 -307 49 15.9% Total EBITDA 4,816 13,006 -8,190 -63.0% Comparable EBITDA Regionals 9,110 15,573 -6,464 -41.5% ABC -741 3,048 -3,788 n.r. Supplements& Magazines -113 -97 -16 -16.9% Total comparable EBITDA 8,255 18,524 -10,269 -55.4% EBIT Regionals 1,714 7,242 -5,528 -76.3% ABC -4,382 -2,149 -2,233 n.r. Supplements & Magazines -550 -449 -101 -22.4% Total EBIT -3,217 4,644 -7,861 n.r. Note: The main eliminations are the result of: a) sales from TESA to the Regional Press and ABC, and b) distribution revenues at Beralán. Numbers are rounded to the nearest thousand euros. Profitability at the Regional Presswas severely impacted by the fall in advertising, especially in print (-10,062 thousand euros), and to a lesser degree by a -958 thousand euros reduction in the margin on third parties printing and distribution. These were partly offset by savings in personnel expenses, commercial costs and other areas, totalling +5,663 thousand euros. It should be noted that despite the impact of Covid-19 on circulation, its margin fell by just -110 thousand euros. At ABC,EBITDA was impacted by the decrease in advertising (-2,702 thousand euros, with print accounting for 82% of the fall) and to a lesser degree by the fall in the margin on circulation (-749 thousand euros) and printing (-607 thousand euros). These were partly offset by savings in personnel expenses and others. Finally, the EBITDA of the Supplements and Magazineswas affected by the fall in advertising and the postponement of the WomenNow event to the second half of the year. http://www.vocento.com/accionistas-inversores/informacion-financiera/#informacionperiodica 14 Vocento, S.A. and Subsidiaries Results Report January-June 2020 Audiovisual IFRS Thousand Euro 1H20 1H19 Var Abs Var % Total revenues DTT 12,624 13,658 -1,034 -7.6% Radio 1,605 1,685 -80 -4.7% Content 1,114 1,358 -244 -18.0% Adjustments intersegment -116 -113 -4 -3.5% Total revenues 15,226 16,588 -1,362 -8.2% EBITDA DTT 2,613 2,901 -288 -9.9% Radio 1,238 1,278 -39 -3.1% Content 870 1,073 -202 -18.8% Total EBITDA 4,722 5,251 -529 -10.1% Comparable EBITDA DTT 2,614 2,901 -287 -9.9% Radio 1,238 1,278 -39 -3.1% Content 870 1,073 -202 -18.8% Total comparable EBITDA 4,723 5,251 -529 -10.1% EBIT DTT 2,554 2,833 -279 -9.9% Radio 1,232 1,272 -39 -3.1% Content 769 918 -149 -16.2% Total EBIT 4,555 5,023 -468 -9.3% Note: all figures are rounded up or down to the nearest thousand. The decrease in EBITDA at the area is mainly the result of the fall in advertising revenues at DTT and reduced activity in Content distribution. http://www.vocento.com/accionistas-inversores/informacion-financiera/#informacionperiodica 15 Vocento, S.A. and Subsidiaries Results Report January-June 2020 Classifieds IFRS thousand euros 1H20 1H19 Var Abs Var % Total revenues Classifieds 10,807 13,924 -3,118 -22.4% Total revenues 10,807 13,924 -3,118 -22.4% EBITDA Classifieds 1,928 2,331 -403 -17.3% Total EBITDA 1,928 2,331 -403 -17.3% Comparable EBITDA Classifieds 1,993 2,853 -860 -30.1% Total comparable EBITDA 1,993 2,853 -860 -30.1% EBIT Classifieds 1,121 1,572 -452 -28.7% Total EBIT 1,121 1,572 -452 -28.7% Note: all figures are rounded up or down to the nearest thousand. Revenues in this area were affected by the divestment of Infoempleo in 2019 (proforma 1H20 revenues -15.8%). In terms of operating results, in a very challenging environment for classified advertising in the automotive sector (1H20 revenues -19.0%) and real estate sector (1H20 revenues -12.8%), the EBITDA margin improved by +1.1 p.p. to 17.8% in 1H20. http://www.vocento.com/accionistas-inversores/informacion-financiera/#informacionperiodica 16 Vocento, S.A. and Subsidiaries Results Report January-June 2020 Gastronomy and Agencies IFRS Thousand Euro 1H20 1H19 Var Abs Var % Total Revenues Gastronomy 3,130 4,399 -1,269 (28.8%) Agencies & Others 4,271 317 3,954 n.r. Total Revenues 7,401 4,716 2,685 56.9% EBITDA Gastronomy 625 749 -124 -16.6% Agencies & Others 1 -220 222 100.5% Total EBITDA 626 529 97 18.3% Comparable EBITDA Gastronomy 626 758 -133 -17.5% Agencies & Others 37 -220 257 116.7% Total comparable EBITDA 662 538 125 23.2% EBIT Gastronomy 619 742 -124 -16.7% Agencies & Others -459 -224 -235 -105.0% Total EBIT 160 518 -359 -69.2% Note: all figures are rounded up or down to the nearest thousand. The Gastronomy division recorded a decrease in comparable EBITDA of -133 thousand euros in 1H20. In the Agencies and Othersdivision, the integration of the two agencies, Tango and ProAgency, had an impact of +4,158 thousand euros on revenues and +116 thousand euros on EBITDA in 1H20. http://www.vocento.com/accionistas-inversores/informacion-financiera/#informacionperiodica 17 Vocento, S.A. and Subsidiaries Results Report January-June 2020 Operational data Newspapers Average Circulation Data 1H20 1H19 Var Abs % National Press - ABC 56,431 70,266 -13,836 -19.7% Regional Press El Correo 50,975 54,489 -3,515 -6.5% El Diario Vasco 39,740 41,490 -1,750 -4.2% El Diario Montañés 16,565 18,656 -2,091 -11.2% Ideal 12,128 14,624 -2,496 -17.1% La Verdad 7,816 10,564 -2,748 -26.0% Hoy 6,368 8,502 -2,134 -25.1% Sur 8,417 12,819 -4,403 -34.3% La Rioja 6,921 7,510 -589 -7.8% El Norte de Castilla 12,782 14,710 -1,928 -13.1% El Comercio 10,732 12,959 -2,227 -17.2% Las Provincias 9,716 13,077 -3,361 -25.7% TOTAL Regional Press 182,159 209,401 -27,241 -13.0% Sources: internal data 1H20 and OJD 1H19 non audited data. Audience 1st Survey 20 1st Survey 19 Var Abs % National Press - ABC 444,000 430,000 14,000 3.3% Regional Press 1,576,000 1,647,000 -71,000 -4.3% El Correo 301,000 315,000 -14,000 -4.4% El Diario Vasco 166,000 201,000 -35,000 -17.4% El Diario Montañés 109,000 135,000 -26,000 -19.3% Ideal 182,000 158,000 24,000 15.2% La Verdad 148,000 127,000 21,000 16.5% Hoy 83,000 108,000 -25,000 -23.1% Sur 150,000 120,000 30,000 25.0% La Rioja 69,000 83,000 -14,000 -16.9% El Norte de Castilla 144,000 150,000 -6,000 -4.0% El Comercio 137,000 138,000 -1,000 -0.7% Las Provincias 87,000 112,000 -25,000 -22.3% Supplements XL Semanal 1,374,000 1,572,000 -198,000 -12.6% Mujer Hoy 783,000 886,000 -103,000 -11.6% Mujer Hoy Corazón 160,000 159,000 1,000 0.6% Monthly Unique uses (Th) jun-20 jun-19 Var Abs % Vocento 28,587 25,809 2,778 10.8% Source: comScore. Audiovisual National TV Market mar-20 jun-19 Var Abs Audinece share Net TV 2.6% 2.9% -0.3 p.p Source: Kantar Media last month. http://www.vocento.com/accionistas-inversores/informacion-financiera/#informacionperiodica 18 Vocento, S.A. and Subsidiaries Results Report January-June 2020 Appendix I: Alternative Performance Measures On 20 October 2015, the CNMV stated its intention to comply with the Guidelines on Alternative Performance Measures published by the European Securities and Market Authority (ESMA) on 30 June 2015 in accordance with Article 16 of EU Regulation 1095/2010 of the European Parliament and Council. The APMs used in this report include the following: EBITDA represents the net result of the period before financial income and expenses, other results from financial instruments, tax on profits, amortization, depreciation, the impairment and sale of fixed and non-fixed assets, the writedown of goodwill in the period, excluding (a) the net result from the sale of current financial assets and (b) the results from equity-accounted subsidiaries Comparable EBITDA is the adjustment of EBITDA for all non-recurring exceptional revenues and costs, in order to facilitate the comparison between EBITDA in different periods. Exceptional non-recurring costs include the costs of compensation for dismissals incurred in each period. EBIT is EBITDA less amortization and depreciation and the result from the impairment or sale of fixed and non-fixed assets. Net Financial Debt (NFD) represents long-term and short-term debt with an explicit financial cost, either with financial institutions or other third parties, plus debt from the issue of bonds, commercial paper, securities convertible into shares or similar financial instruments plus the collateral or guarantees provided to third parties as part of the debt with a financial cost and which are not recorded as liabilities with payment obligations, minus cash plus the mark-to-market value of any hedging instruments apart from hedging for trading. Cash includes cash and other liquid equivalents, plus other current and non-current financial assets held either at financial institutions or with other third parties. The amount of the item of 'debt with credit institutions' is the nominal value and not its amortized cost; i.e. it does not include the impact of deferred arrangement costs. Guarantees of technical and financial capacity are not included in Net Financial Debt. Comparable Net Financial Debt (NFD) is NFD adjusted for exceptional and non-recurring receivables and payables for comparative purposes. Ordinary cash generation represents the difference between the NFD at the beginning and end of the period, adjusted for non-recurring and exceptional receivables and payables for comparative purposes http://www.vocento.com/accionistas-inversores/informacion-financiera/#informacionperiodica 19 Vocento, S.A. and Subsidiaries Results Report January-June 2020 Reconciliation of accounting measures and APMs Thousand Euros 1H20 1H19 Long term financial debt with credit institutions 29,306 23,346 Other liabilities with long term financial cost 496 662 Long term liabilities retated to lease contracts 19,036 8,198 Short term financial debt with credit institutions 4,848 12,031 Other liabilities with short term financial cost 36,170 22,633 Short term liabilities retated to lease contracts 2,453 2,675 Cash and cash equivalents - 25,424 - 20,453 Other non-current payables with financial cost - 366 - 460 Arrangement fee for syndicated loan 999 1,701 Net financial debt (NFD) 67,516 50,333 Long term liabilities retated to lease contracts - 19,036 - 8,198 Short term liabilities retated to lease contracts - 2,453 - 2,675 Net financial debt without the effect of IFRS 16 46,027 39,460 Net financial debt (NFD) 67,516 50,333 Compensation payments in the period - 4,453 - 4,328 Taxes and expenses from sale of buildings 251 43 Inspection report refund - - IFRS 16 effect - 15,477 - 12,255 Payment for renegotiation of put options and others - - Acquisitions of financial assets, subsidiaries and associates - 1,274 - 4,427 Vocento dividends paid - 400 - 3,980 Variations from the scope of consolidation - 2,944 Comparable net financial debt 46,164 28,330 NFD at start period 52,811 42,991 NFD at end of period - 67,516 - 50,332 Compensation payments in the period 4,453 4,328 Taxes and expenses from sale of buildings - 251 - 43 Tax penalty refund - - IFRS 16 effect 15,477 12,255 Payment for renegotiation of put options and others - - Business purchase 1,274 4,427 Vocento dividends paid 400 3,980 Variations from the scope of consolidation - - 2,944 Ordinary cash generation 6,647 14,663 Net financial Debt 67,516 50,332 Effect of IFRS 16 - 21,489 - 10,873 Net Financial debt excludig IFRS 16 effect 46,027 39,459 http://www.vocento.com/accionistas-inversores/informacion-financiera/#informacionperiodica 20 Vocento, S.A. and Subsidiaries Results Report January-June 2020 Thousand Euros 1H20 1H19 Long term financial debt with credit institutions 29,306 23,346 Other liabilities with long term financial cost 496 662 Long term liabilities retated to lease contracts 19,036 8,198 Short term financial debt with credit institutions 4,848 12,031 Other liabilities with short term financial cost 36,170 22,633 Short term liabilities retated to lease contracts 2,453 2,675 Cash and cash equivalents - 25,424 - 20,453 Other non-current payables with financial cost - 366 - 460 Arrangement fee for syndicated loan 999 1,701 Net financial debt (NFD) 67,516 50,333 Long term liabilities retated to lease contracts - 19,036 - 8,198 Short term liabilities retated to lease contracts - 2,453 - 2,675 Net financial debt without the effect of IFRS 16 46,027 39,460 Net financial debt (NFD) 67,516 50,333 Compensation payments in the period - 4,453 - 4,328 Taxes and expenses from sale of buildings 251 43 Inspection report refund - - IFRS 16 effect - 15,477 - 12,255 Payment for renegotiation of put options and others - - Acquisitions of financial assets, subsidiaries and associates - 1,274 - 4,427 Vocento dividends paid - 400 - 3,980 Variations from the scope of consolidation - 2,944 Comparable net financial debt 46,164 28,330 NFD at start period 52,811 42,991 NFD at end of period - 67,516 - 50,332 Compensation payments in the period 4,453 4,328 Taxes and expenses from sale of buildings - 251 - 43 Tax penalty refund - - IFRS 16 effect 15,477 12,255 Payment for renegotiation of put options and others - - Business purchase 1,274 4,427 Vocento dividends paid 400 3,980 Variations from the scope of consolidation - - 2,944 Ordinary cash generation 6,647 14,663 Net financial Debt 67,516 50,332 Effect of IFRS 16 - 21,489 - 10,873 Net Financial debt excludig IFRS 16 effect 46,027 39,459 http://www.vocento.com/accionistas-inversores/informacion-financiera/#informacionperiodica 21 Vocento, S.A. and Subsidiaries Results Report January-June 2020 1H20 1H19 Indem Indem & Comparable & One Comparable Thousand euros EBITDA One Off EBITDA EBITDA Off EBITDA Regionals 5.815 3.295 9.110 11.560 4.013 15.573 ABC - 741 0 - 741 1.752 1.295 3.048 Suplements & Magazines - 258 145 - 113 - 307 210 - 97 Total Newspapers 4.816 3.439 8.255 13.006 5.518 18.524 TDT 2.613 1 2.614 2.901 - 2.901 Radio 1.238 - 1.238 1.278 - 1.278 Contents 870 - 870 1.073 - 1.073 Total Audiovisual 4.722 1 4.723 5.251 - 5.251 Classifieds 1.928 65 1.993 2.331 522 2.853 Total Classifieds 1.928 65 1.993 2.331 522 2.853 Gastronomy 625 1 626 749 9 758 Agencies & Others 1 36 37 - 220 0 - 220 Total Gastronomy y Agencies 626 36 662 529 9 538 Structure - 5.517 784 - 4.733 - 6.726 589 - 6.137 http://www.vocento.com/accionistas-inversores/informacion-financiera/#informacionperiodica 22 Vocento, S.A. and Subsidiaries Results Report January-June 2020 Disclaimer This document contains forward-looking statements regarding intention, expectations or estimates of the Company or its management at the date of issue thereof, relating to various aspects, including the growth of various lines of business and the business overall, the market share, the results of the Company and other aspects of the activity and status thereof. Analysts and investors should bear in mind that such estimates do not amount to any warranty as to the future behaviour or results of the Company, and they shall bear all risks and uncertainties with regard to relevant aspects, and thus, the real future results and behaviour of the Company might be substantially different from what is stated in the said predictions or estimates. The statements in this statement should be taken into account by any persons or entities who may have to make decisions or prepare or disseminate opinions on securities issued by the Company and, in particular, by the analysts who handle this document. All are invited to consult the documentation and information published or registered by the Company before the National Securities Market Commission. The financial information contained in this document has been prepared under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). This financial information is unaudited and, therefore, is subject to potential future modifications. This document is only provided for information purposes and does not constitute, nor may it be interpreted as, an offer to sell or exchange or acquire, or solicitation for offers to purchase or accept any kind of compromise. Certain numerical figures included in this document have been rounded. Therefore, discrepancies in tables and graphs between totals and the sums of the amounts listed may occur due to such rounding. Contact Investor and Shareholder Relations C/ Pintor Losada, 7 48007 Bilbao Bizkaia Tel.: 902 404 073 e-mail: ir@vocento.com http://www.vocento.com/accionistas-inversores/informacion-financiera/#informacionperiodica 23 Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Vocento SA published this content on 28 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2020 18:00:00 UTC 0 Toute l'actualité sur VOCENTO, S.A. 02:06p VOCENTO S A : SA - Results presentation 1H20 PU 02:01p VOCENTO S A : SA - Results 1H20 PU 07/13 NEXT TUESDAY, JULY 28, 2020, IN THE : Telephone from Spain: +34 91 114 01 01. P.. PU 05/18 VOCENTO S A : C. Call Results 1Q20 PU 05/14 VOCENTO S A : Results presentation 1Q20 PU 04/27 NEXT WEDNESDAY, MAY 13, 2020, IN THE : Telephone from Spain: +34 91 114 01 01. P.. PU 03/09 VOCENTO S A : C. Call Results 2019 PU 2019 VOCENTO SA : Ex-dividend day for final dividend FA 2016 VOCENTO : increases EBITDA by 17.6% in the 3Q16 PU 2016 VOCENTO : obtains a positive net result of 5 million euros in 2Q16 PU