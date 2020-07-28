Vocento S A : SA - Results presentation 1H20

Note 1: var% adjusted for change in accounting of subscriptions at ABC. Note 2: Note 3: including revenues from e-commerce.
ADVERTISING MARKET IMPACTED BY COVID
Advertising market and VOCENTO advertising in 1H20
Data in var% YoY
-14.8%
-22.6%
-26.4%
-20.5%
-34.5%
-41.2%
Total market
Offline
Online
Market1 VOCENTO2
Advertising market and Vocento advertising by month
Data in var% YoY
-20.7%
-24.8%
-33.9%
-35.8%
-28.1%
-36.2%
-59.4%-60.6%
Jan.-20
Feb.-20
Mar.-20
Apr.-20
May.-20
Jun.-20
Market1VOCENTO
Note 1: market source i2p ex social media. Note 2: VOCENTO offline brands Regional Press and ABC, Local Portal brands, ABC.es and Classifieds
IMPACT OF COVID19 ON VOCENTO AND MEASURES TAKEN
IMPACT
MEASURES
RESULTS
Circulation revenues-13.3%1,in 2Q20
Closure of points of sale (-24% at peak in central zone)
Advertising sales 2Q20 -31.3%
2Q20 print -33.5%, online -26.2%
Other revenues2Q20-24.7%
Impact on revenues from events (own and 3rd party) + printing & distrib. for 3rd parties
Fall in profitability
Uncertainty about cash generation
Support for points of sale, agreements with alternative POS
Reduction in variable costs
Focus on digital subscriptions
Driving new solutions including branded content and programmatic advertising
New formats (Gastronomika Live)
35% events rescheduled for 2H or 2021
Reduction of variable costs
Reduction of fixed costs (furloughs, supplier renegotiations)
New financing
Cancellation of the dividend 2019/ suspension of the buyback programme
Review of annual capex
Circulation margin €-0.9m, similar to 1H19, partly offset by digital subscription €+0.4m
ON+ models +53k subscribers: +35%
ABC 800k registrations, 25% browse when logged in
Acceleration of digital transformation, position strengthened.Weight of Digital 44.5%
Gastronomika live: 23k registrations
64% of fall in revenuesis offset by cost reductions
Comparable EBITDA 1H20 €10.9m
Positive cash generation
Covenants met comfortably
Strong liquidity
Note 1: var% adjusted for change in accounting of subscriptions at ABC.
CIRCULATION MARGIN AND DIGITAL SUBSCRIBERS
Circulation margin 1H20
Data in YoY var €m
-0.9
Fall in
1H19 €-0.9m
-5.8
-5.0
Circulation
Costs of circulation
Circulation
revenues1
revenues1 2
margin
Digital subscription model
Total subscribers (thousands)
+35%
53
40
Dec19
Jun20
Increase in EBITDA 1H20 €+0.4m
Launch of ON+ at the other local portals in 2H20
Launch at ABC in Sep 2020
800k registered users, 200k browse when logged in (2x vs Dec19)
Note 1: includes ABC (exc. change to accounting of subscriptions) and Regional Press but not Beralán. Note 2: includes margin on circulation promotions.
RESPONSE WITH COST EFFICIENCIES
Performance of costs and revenues at VOCENTO 1H20
Data in var €m YoY
IMPACT ON REVENUES
COST MEASURES
Cost reductions in 1H20 offset 64% of the
fall in revenues
Despite
Pagination,
Furloughs,
lockdown,
suppliers…
-5.8
sales
diversified
commissions…
-10.1
revenues
2Q20 €2.2m
-7.5
-19.0
-3.6
-10.8
Change in
Change in
Change in other
Change in variable
Change in comparable
Var. in comparable
circulation revenues1
advertising revenues
revenues2
costs
fixed costs
EBITDA
Note 1: including ABC (ex. change in accounting of subscriptions), Regional Press and Beralán. Note 2: other diversified revenues include Agencies, Gastronomy and Events.
MARGIN ON REGIONAL CIRCULATION MAINTAINED
Comparable EBITDA performance at Regional
Variation 1H19 vs 1H20 except comparable EBITDA €m
15.6-11.1
Support at points of
sale and cost controls
5.7
9.1
-0.1-1.0
Comp. EBITDA
Circulation
Print plant margin &
Commercial costs,
Comp. EBITDA
1H19
Advertising1
margin
distribution
personnel and others2
1H20
Note 1: print and digital. Note 2: others including margin on events, impact of ON+ EBITDA and effect of IFRS 16.
IMPACT OF ADVERTISING ON EBITDA AT ABC
Comparable EBITDA performance at ABC
Variation 1H19 vs 1H20 except comparable EBITDA €m
2Q20 -20.8% Jun20 -5.8%
3.0-2.7
-0.7
-0.7
-0.6
0.3
Comp. EBITDA
Advertising
Circulation
Print plant
Personnel costs
Comp. EBITDA
1H19
margin
margin
and others1
1H20
Note 1: others incuding commercial costs, margin on events and impact of IFRS16.
PERFORMANCE OF CLASSIFIEDS
KPIs
REVENUES 1H20
EBITDA 1H20
Clients +3%1
-19.0% vs 1H19
Margin -2.2 p.p. vs 1H19
Audience +27%1, gap vs #1 -25%2
Clients -6%1
-12.8% vs 1H19
Margin -1.3 p.p. vs 1H19
Audience +16%2
€2.0m, -27.9% vs 1H19
Classifieds area3
€10.8m, -15.8%
Margin 18.4%, -3.1 p.p. vs 1H19
Note 1: Jun20 vs Feb20, internal sources. Note 2: source of audience is comScore Multiplatform Jun20 vs Feb20. Note 2: including Call Center and holding company. Variation from prior year pro forma (without Infoempleo).
IMPACT OF ADVERTISING FALL ON VOCENTO EBITDA
Performance of Comparable EBITDA at VOCENTO
Other
New
Variation 1H19 vs 1H20 except comparable EBITDA €m
businesses
businesses
Press online + offline : €-10.3m
€-1.4m
€+0.1m
21.0-7.0 6.1 -15.7
3.9
-1.6
-0.5
-0.9
1.4
10.9
0.1
4.0
v
v
v
Comp
Circulation
Circulation
Press
Sales costs Comp.
Printing & Audiov.
Classif. Diversif.3 Corp. Centre Comp.
EBITDA
revenues1
savings1
Advertising
& others2 personnel
distrib.
EBITDA
1H19
expenses
1H20
Note 1: excluding change to accounting of subscriptions at ABC. Note 2: including margin on events, etc. Note 3: Gastronomy and Agencies.
ORDINARY CASH GENERATION
Change in net financial debt at VOCENTO
Data in €m
NFD/comparable
NFD/comparable LTM
EBITDA 1.1x
EBITDA 1.7x
Lease of new
Ordinary cash generation €6.6m
offices in Madrid
-15.5
10.9
-4.5
-1.4
67.5
4.9
-5.2
-4.0
52.8
21.5
IFRS16
7.2
IFRS16
45.7
Bank and
46.0
Bank and
other
other
NFD
New leases
Comp. EBITDA Working capital
Capex
Financials
Compensation
Others
NFD
IFRS 16
2019
1H20
and others1
payments
1H20
Note 1: including advance revenues, net financial expenses, dividends to minority interest, taxes.
CONSOLIDATED PROFIT & LOSS ACCOUNT
IFRS €m
1H20
1H19
Abs. var.
Var%
Operating revenues
163.7
193.8
-30.1
-15.6%
Comparable operating expenses, ex. deprec.
-152.8
-172.8
20.0
11.6%
Comparable EBITDA
10.9
21.0
-10.1
-48.2%
Personnel adjustment measures and one-offs
-4.3
-6.6
2.3
34.8%
EBITDA
6.6
14.4
-7.8
-54.3%
EBIT
-3.1
4.7
-7.9
n.r.
Financial result and others
-1.3
-1.3
-0.1
-4.4%
PTP
-8.3
2.9
-11.2
n.r.
Corporation tax
-0.8
-1.2
0.4
36.1%
Minority interest
-2.1
-2.7
0.6
23.2%
Result attributable to parent company
-11.2
-1.0
-10.2
n.r.
Note: Non-exhaustive P&L. The variation of 64% in costs compared to revenues includes the change in the accounting of ABC subscribers.
Financial Appendix
PERFORMANCE OF LOCAL AND NATIONAL ADVERTISING
National advertising vs local1
Data in %
47.5%47.3%
52.5%52.7%
1H191H20
Total Local
Total National
Var %
1H19-1H20
National -23.2%
Local -22.4%
Total -22.8%
Local advertising1: Print vs Digital
Data in %
18.1% 21.7%
81.9% 78.3%
1H19 1H20
Offline
Online
National advertising1: Print vs Digital
Data in %
65.1% 70.1%
34.9% 29.9%
1H19 1H20
Offline
Online
Note 1: Net advertising data. Not including Audiovisual or Others.
VARIATION IN NET FINANCIAL DEBT
IFRS (Data in €m)
1H20
1H19
Comparable EBITDA
10.9
21.0
Variation in working capital
4.9
3.3
Capex
-5.2
-5.7
Other items1
-0.9
-0.8
Cash flow from recurring activities
9.8
17.8
Interest received
0.3
0.7
Dividend and interest payments2
-3.4
-3.9
Total ordinary cash flow
6.6
14.7
Payment of adjustment measures
-4.5
-4.3
Sum of non-recurring ítems with impact on cash flow3
-1.4
-5.4
Impact of IFRS 16
-15.5
-12.3
Change in net financial debt
-14.7
-7.3
Net financial debt
67.5
50.3
Note 1: including capital gains tax paid, withholding tax and others. Note 2: dividend to subsidiaries with minority interest and interest payments. Note 3: including real estate transactions, treasury stock and the VOC dividend
payment in 1H19.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
IFRS (Data in €m)
1H20
2019
Non-current assets
362.9
357.2
Current assets
119.1
128.4
Assets held for sale
3.3
0.2
TOTAL ASSETS
485.3
485.7
SHAREHOLDER EQUITY
269.6
282.1
Financial debt
92.3
72.6
Other non-current liabilities
32.3
34.1
Other current liabilities
91.1
97.0
TOTAL LIABILITIES + SHAREHOLDER EQUITY
485.3
485.7
Net financial debt
67.5
52.8
Net financial debt ex IFRS 16
46.0
45.7
REVENUES BY BUSINESS
Newspapers
(€m)
160.6
132.2
11.6
45.6
8.5
36.3
111.2
93.4
-
-
7.8
6.0
1H19
1H20
Classifieds (€m)
13.910.8
13.910.8
Supps. & Mags
ABC
Regional
Elimin.
Classifieds
Audiovisual
(€m)
16.615.2
11.6
1.41.1
1.71.6
13.712.6
-0.1-0.1
1H191H20
Gastronomy and Others (€m)
4.77.4
0.34.3
4.43.1
Content
Radio
DTT
Elimin.
Others Gastronomy
1H19
1H20
1H19
1H20
COMPARABLE EBITDA BY BUSINESS
Newspapers
Audiovisual
(€m)
(€m)
18.5
8.3
3.0
Supp. & Mags
15.6
ABC
9.1
Regional
-0.1
-0.1
-0.7
1H19 1H20
Classifieds (€m)
2.92.0
5.34.7
1.10.9
1.31.2
2.92.6
1H19 1H20
Gastronomy and Others
(€m)
0.50.7
0.0
Content
Radio
DTT
2.9
0.8
0.6
2.0
Classifieds
-0.2
1H19
1H20
1H19
1H20
Others Gastronomy
