News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Vocento S A : SA - Results presentation 1H20

07/28/2020 | 02:06pm EDT

1H20 Results

28 July 2020

MAIN HIGHLIGHTS 1H20

IMPACT OF COVID19 ON REVENUES

  • VOCENTO revenues 1H20 fell by -15.6%, with a decrease in 2Q20 of -24.6%
  • Circulation revenues 1H20 -9.0%1 (vs -4.4% in 1H19), with resilience at newspapers in northern Spain (-3.0%)
  • Decrease of revenues from advertising -22.6% (2Q20 -31.3%), outperforming the market and improving in June (-24.8%)
  • Weight of digital advertising increased by 3.5 p.p. to 44.5%2

MEASURES TO PROTECT PROFITABILITY

  • Comparable EBITDA 1H20 €10.9m, -48.2% vs 1H19. EBITDA 1H20 €6.6m
  • In 1H20 cost reductions offset 64% of the fall in revenues vs 1H19
  • Circulation margin 1H20 €-0.9m; similar decrease to 1H19 and in line with targets set at start of year

DIGITAL GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES FOR VOCENTO

  • Increase of +35% in subscribers to ON+ to 53k in 1H20 and +18% at KyM ABC. Incremental EBITDA €+0.4m from ON+
  • ABC.es, which will roll out payment service in Sep20, increases registered users to 800k (+200k vs Dec19)
  • Development of new business models (virtual events)

DEBT MAINTAINED, FINANCIAL SECURITY

  • Generation of ordinary cash flow €6.6m , €2.1m in 2Q20
  • NFD €-67.5m vs €-52.8m 2019. NFD/EBITDA LTM comparable 1.7x. NFD ex IFRS 16 practically flat vs 2019 (€+0.4m)
  • Comfortable liquidity: cash+ undrawn credit lines: €68.5m

Note 1: var% adjusted for change in accounting of subscriptions at ABC. Note 2: Note 3: including revenues from e-commerce.

2

ADVERTISING MARKET IMPACTED BY COVID

Advertising market and VOCENTO advertising in 1H20

Data in var% YoY

-14.8%

-22.6%

-26.4%

-20.5%

-34.5%

-41.2%

Total market

Offline

Online

Market1 VOCENTO2

Advertising market and Vocento advertising by month

Data in var% YoY

-20.7%

-24.8%

-33.9%

-35.8%

-28.1%

-36.2%

-59.4%-60.6%

Jan.-20

Feb.-20

Mar.-20

Apr.-20

May.-20

Jun.-20

Market1VOCENTO

Note 1: market source i2p ex social media. Note 2: VOCENTO offline brands Regional Press and ABC, Local Portal brands, ABC.es and Classifieds

3

IMPACT OF COVID19 ON VOCENTO AND MEASURES TAKEN

IMPACT

MEASURES

RESULTS

  • Circulation revenues -13.3%1,in 2Q20
  • Closure of points of sale (-24% at peak in central zone)
  • Advertising sales 2Q20 -31.3%
  • 2Q20 print -33.5%, online -26.2%
  • Other revenues 2Q20 -24.7%
  • Impact on revenues from events (own and 3rd party) + printing & distrib. for 3rd parties
  • Fall in profitability
  • Uncertainty about cash generation
  • Support for points of sale, agreements with alternative POS
  • Reduction in variable costs
  • Focus on digital subscriptions
  • Driving new solutions including branded content and programmatic advertising
  • New formats (Gastronomika Live)
  • 35% events rescheduled for 2H or 2021
  • Reduction of variable costs
  • Reduction of fixed costs (furloughs, supplier renegotiations)
  • New financing
  • Cancellation of the dividend 2019/ suspension of the buyback programme
  • Review of annual capex
  • Circulation margin €-0.9m, similar to 1H19, partly offset by digital subscription €+0.4m
  • ON+ models +53k subscribers: +35%
  • ABC 800k registrations, 25% browse when logged in
  • Acceleration of digital transformation, position strengthened. Weight of Digital 44.5%
  • Gastronomika live: 23k registrations
  • 64% of fall in revenues is offset by cost reductions
  • Comparable EBITDA 1H20 €10.9m
  • Positive cash generation
  • Covenants met comfortably
  • Strong liquidity

Note 1: var% adjusted for change in accounting of subscriptions at ABC.

4

CIRCULATION MARGIN AND DIGITAL SUBSCRIBERS

Circulation margin 1H20

Data in YoY var €m

-0.9

Fall in

1H19 €-0.9m

-5.8

-5.0

Circulation

Costs of circulation

Circulation

revenues1

revenues1 2

margin

Digital subscription model

Total subscribers (thousands)

+35%

53

40

Dec19

Jun20

  • Increase in EBITDA 1H20 €+0.4m
  • Launch of ON+ at the other local portals in 2H20
  • Launch at ABC in Sep 2020
  • 800k registered users, 200k browse when logged in (2x vs Dec19)

Note 1: includes ABC (exc. change to accounting of subscriptions) and Regional Press but not Beralán. Note 2: includes margin on circulation promotions.

5

RESPONSE WITH COST EFFICIENCIES

Performance of costs and revenues at VOCENTO 1H20

Data in var €m YoY

IMPACT ON REVENUES

COST MEASURES

Cost reductions in 1H20 offset 64% of the

fall in revenues

Despite

Pagination,

Furloughs,

lockdown,

suppliers…

-5.8

sales

diversified

commissions…

-10.1

revenues

2Q20 €2.2m

-7.5

-19.0

-3.6

-10.8

Change in

Change in

Change in other

Change in variable

Change in comparable

Var. in comparable

circulation revenues1

advertising revenues

revenues2

costs

fixed costs

EBITDA

Note 1: including ABC (ex. change in accounting of subscriptions), Regional Press and Beralán. Note 2: other diversified revenues include Agencies, Gastronomy and Events.

6

MARGIN ON REGIONAL CIRCULATION MAINTAINED

Comparable EBITDA performance at Regional

Variation 1H19 vs 1H20 except comparable EBITDA €m

15.6-11.1

Support at points of

sale and cost controls

5.7

9.1

-0.1-1.0

Comp. EBITDA

Circulation

Print plant margin &

Commercial costs,

Comp. EBITDA

1H19

Advertising1

margin

distribution

personnel and others2

1H20

Note 1: print and digital. Note 2: others including margin on events, impact of ON+ EBITDA and effect of IFRS 16.

7

IMPACT OF ADVERTISING ON EBITDA AT ABC

Comparable EBITDA performance at ABC

Variation 1H19 vs 1H20 except comparable EBITDA €m

2Q20 -20.8% Jun20 -5.8%

3.0-2.7

-0.7

-0.7

-0.6

0.3

Comp. EBITDA

Advertising

Circulation

Print plant

Personnel costs

Comp. EBITDA

1H19

margin

margin

and others1

1H20

Note 1: others incuding commercial costs, margin on events and impact of IFRS16.

8

PERFORMANCE OF CLASSIFIEDS

KPIs

REVENUES 1H20

EBITDA 1H20

Clients +3%1

-19.0% vs 1H19

Margin -2.2 p.p. vs 1H19

Audience +27%1, gap vs #1 -25%2

Clients -6%1

-12.8% vs 1H19

Margin -1.3 p.p. vs 1H19

Audience +16%2

€2.0m, -27.9% vs 1H19

Classifieds area3

€10.8m, -15.8%

Margin 18.4%, -3.1 p.p. vs 1H19

Note 1: Jun20 vs Feb20, internal sources. Note 2: source of audience is comScore Multiplatform Jun20 vs Feb20. Note 2: including Call Center and holding company. Variation from prior year pro forma (without Infoempleo).

9

IMPACT OF ADVERTISING FALL ON VOCENTO EBITDA

Performance of Comparable EBITDA at VOCENTO

Other

New

Variation 1H19 vs 1H20 except comparable EBITDA €m

businesses

businesses

Press online + offline : €-10.3m

€-1.4m

€+0.1m

21.0 -7.0 6.1 -15.7

3.9

-1.6

-0.5

-0.9

1.4

10.9

0.1

4.0

v

v

v

Comp

Circulation

Circulation

Press

Sales costs Comp.

Printing & Audiov.

Classif. Diversif.3 Corp. Centre Comp.

EBITDA

revenues1

savings1

Advertising

& others2 personnel

distrib.

EBITDA

1H19

expenses

1H20

Note 1: excluding change to accounting of subscriptions at ABC. Note 2: including margin on events, etc. Note 3: Gastronomy and Agencies.

10

ORDINARY CASH GENERATION

Change in net financial debt at VOCENTO

Data in €m

NFD/comparable

NFD/comparable LTM

EBITDA 1.1x

EBITDA 1.7x

Lease of new

Ordinary cash generation €6.6m

offices in Madrid

-15.5

10.9

-4.5

-1.4

67.5

4.9

-5.2

-4.0

52.8

21.5

IFRS16

7.2

IFRS16

45.7

Bank and

46.0

Bank and

other

other

NFD

New leases

Comp. EBITDA Working capital

Capex

Financials

Compensation

Others

NFD

IFRS 16

2019

1H20

and others1

payments

1H20

Note 1: including advance revenues, net financial expenses, dividends to minority interest, taxes.

11

CONSOLIDATED PROFIT & LOSS ACCOUNT

IFRS €m

1H20

1H19

Abs. var.

Var%

Operating revenues

163.7

193.8

-30.1

-15.6%

Comparable operating expenses, ex. deprec.

-152.8

-172.8

20.0

11.6%

Comparable EBITDA

10.9

21.0

-10.1

-48.2%

Personnel adjustment measures and one-offs

-4.3

-6.6

2.3

34.8%

EBITDA

6.6

14.4

-7.8

-54.3%

EBIT

-3.1

4.7

-7.9

n.r.

Financial result and others

-1.3

-1.3

-0.1

-4.4%

PTP

-8.3

2.9

-11.2

n.r.

Corporation tax

-0.8

-1.2

0.4

36.1%

Minority interest

-2.1

-2.7

0.6

23.2%

Result attributable to parent company

-11.2

-1.0

-10.2

n.r.

Note: Non-exhaustive P&L. The variation of 64% in costs compared to revenues includes the change in the accounting of ABC subscribers.

12

Financial Appendix

PERFORMANCE OF LOCAL AND NATIONAL ADVERTISING

National advertising vs local1

Data in %

47.5%47.3%

52.5%52.7%

1H191H20

Total Local

Total National

Var %

1H19-1H20

National -23.2%

Local -22.4%

Total -22.8%

Local advertising1: Print vs Digital

Data in %

18.1% 21.7%

81.9% 78.3%

1H19 1H20

Offline

Online

National advertising1: Print vs Digital

Data in %

65.1% 70.1%

34.9% 29.9%

1H19 1H20

Offline

Online

Note 1: Net advertising data. Not including Audiovisual or Others.

14

VARIATION IN NET FINANCIAL DEBT

IFRS (Data in €m)

1H20

1H19

Comparable EBITDA

10.9

21.0

Variation in working capital

4.9

3.3

Capex

-5.2

-5.7

Other items1

-0.9

-0.8

Cash flow from recurring activities

9.8

17.8

Interest received

0.3

0.7

Dividend and interest payments2

-3.4

-3.9

Total ordinary cash flow

6.6

14.7

Payment of adjustment measures

-4.5

-4.3

Sum of non-recurring ítems with impact on cash flow3

-1.4

-5.4

Impact of IFRS 16

-15.5

-12.3

Change in net financial debt

-14.7

-7.3

Net financial debt

67.5

50.3

Note 1: including capital gains tax paid, withholding tax and others. Note 2: dividend to subsidiaries with minority interest and interest payments. Note 3: including real estate transactions, treasury stock and the VOC dividend

15

payment in 1H19.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

IFRS (Data in €m)

1H20

2019

Non-current assets

362.9

357.2

Current assets

119.1

128.4

Assets held for sale

3.3

0.2

TOTAL ASSETS

485.3

485.7

SHAREHOLDER EQUITY

269.6

282.1

Financial debt

92.3

72.6

Other non-current liabilities

32.3

34.1

Other current liabilities

91.1

97.0

TOTAL LIABILITIES + SHAREHOLDER EQUITY

485.3

485.7

Net financial debt

67.5

52.8

Net financial debt ex IFRS 16

46.0

45.7

16

REVENUES BY BUSINESS

Newspapers

(€m)

160.6

132.2

11.6

45.6

8.5

36.3

111.2

93.4

-

-

7.8

6.0

1H19

1H20

Classifieds (€m)

13.910.8

13.910.8

Supps. & Mags

ABC

Regional

Elimin.

Classifieds

Audiovisual

(€m)

16.615.2

11.6

1.41.1

1.71.6

13.712.6

-0.1-0.1

1H191H20

Gastronomy and Others (€m)

4.77.4

0.34.3

4.43.1

Content

Radio

DTT

Elimin.

Others Gastronomy

1H19

1H20

1H19

1H20

17

COMPARABLE EBITDA BY BUSINESS

Newspapers

Audiovisual

(€m)

(€m)

18.5

8.3

3.0

Supp. & Mags

15.6

ABC

9.1

Regional

-0.1

-0.1

-0.7

1H19 1H20

Classifieds (€m)

2.92.0

5.34.7

1.10.9

1.31.2

2.92.6

1H19 1H20

Gastronomy and Others

(€m)

0.50.7

0.0

Content

Radio

DTT

2.9

0.8

0.6

2.0

Classifieds

-0.2

1H19

1H20

1H19

1H20

Others Gastronomy

18

DISCLAIMER

This document contains forward-looking statements regarding intention, expectations or estimates of the Company or its management at the date of issue thereof, relating to various aspects, including the growth of various lines of business and the business overall, the market share, the results of the Company and other aspects of the activity and status thereof.

Analysts and investors should bear in mind that such estimates do not amount to any warranty as to the future behaviour or results of the Company, and they shall bear all risks and uncertainties with regard to relevant aspects, and thus, the real future results and behaviour of the Company might be substantially different from what is stated in the said predictions or estimates.

The statements in this statement should be taken into account by any persons or entities who may have to make decisions or prepare or disseminate opinions on securities issued by the

Company and, in particular, by the analysts who handle this document. All are invited to consult the documentation and information published or registered by the Company before the National Securities Market Commission.

The financial information contained in this document has been prepared under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). This financial information is unaudited and, therefore, is subject to potential future modifications.

This document is only provided for information purposes and does not constitute, nor may it be interpreted as, an offer to sell or exchange or acquire, or solicitation for offers to purchase or accept any kind of compromise.

Certain numerical figures included in this document have been rounded. Therefore, discrepancies in tables and graphs between totals and the sums of the amounts listed may occur due to such rounding.

Translation of a report originally issued in Spanish. In the event of a discrepancy, the Spanish-language version prevails

19

Disclaimer

Vocento SA published this content on 28 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2020 18:05:01 UTC
