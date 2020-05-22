Log in
Vocera Communications : Announces Change of Location for Annual Stockholders Meeting to Be Held June 5, 2020

05/22/2020 | 05:16pm EDT

Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE: VCRA), a recognized leader in clinical communication and workflow solutions, today announced that, due to the public health impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) situation, the location of the Company’s 2020 annual meeting of stockholders has been changed and will be held in a virtual meeting format only. As previously announced, the annual meeting will be held on Friday, June 5, 2020 at 10 a.m. Pacific Time.

To be admitted to the annual meeting at www.meetingcenter.io/240087726, stockholders must enter the control number found on their proxy card, voting instruction form, or notice of internet availability previously received, along with the password found in the supplemental proxy materials filed by Vocera with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 22, 2020. Further information regarding this change to the location of the annual meeting can also be found in the supplemental proxy materials.

About Vocera

The mission of Vocera Communications, Inc. is to simplify and improve the lives of healthcare professionals and patients, while enabling hospitals to enhance quality of care and operational efficiency. In 2000, when the company was founded, we began to forever change the way care teams communicate. Today, Vocera offers the leading platform for improving clinical communication and workflow. More than 2,100 facilities worldwide, including nearly 1,700 hospitals and healthcare facilities, have selected our solutions. Care team members use our solutions to communicate and collaborate with co-workers by securely texting or calling, and to be notified of important alerts and alarms. They can choose the right device for their role or task, including smartphones or our hands-free, wearable Vocera Smartbadge and Vocera Badge. Interoperability between the Vocera Platform and more than 150 clinical and operational systems helps reduce alarm fatigue; speed up staff response times; and improve patient care, safety, and experience. In addition to healthcare, Vocera is at home in luxury hotels, aged care facilities, retail stores, schools, power facilities, libraries, and more. Vocera solutions make mobile workers safer and more effective by enabling them to connect instantly with other people and access resources or information quickly. Vocera has made the list of Forbes 100 Most Trustworthy Companies in America. Learn more at www.vocera.com and follow @VoceraComm on Twitter.

Vocera® and the Vocera logo are trademarks of Vocera Communications, Inc. registered in the United States and other jurisdictions. All other trademarks appearing in this release are the property of their respective owners.

Safe Harbor / Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking” statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “goal,” “seek,” “believe,” “project,” “estimate,” “expect,” “strategy,” “future,” “likely,” “may,” “should,” “will” and similar references to future periods. These statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from what Vocera expects. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements Vocera makes regarding its plans to hold the 2020 annual meeting of stockholders. Further information on potential risk factors that could affect Vocera’s business and its financial results are detailed in its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), and other reports as filed with the SEC. Vocera undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.


© Business Wire 2020
