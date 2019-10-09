Vocera Communications : Executives and Customer to Discuss Solutions for Improving Patient and Care Team Safety at Becker's Hospital Review Conferences

Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA), a recognized leader in clinical communication and workflow solutions, today announced that the company’s president and CEO, Brent Lang, and its chief medical information officer, Ben Kanter, MD, will discuss strategies to improve patient care, safety and clinician well-being at two upcoming Becker’s Hospital Review events.

“Protecting people and improving quality of life are top priorities for many hospitals and health systems across the country,” Lang said. “Product innovations, like the panic button on the Vocera Smartbadge and the patient safety focus of Vocera Vina, our new smartphone communications app, demonstrate our commitment to improving safety. We want to bring more visibility to the great work being done by our healthcare customers to safeguard the physical, mental and emotional well-being of both patients and staff.”

Dr. Kanter will co-present with Tom Stafford, vice president and CIO at Halifax Health, on Friday, Oct. 11, from 1:45-2:15 p.m. CT, at the Becker’s 5th Annual Health IT and Revenue Cycle Conference. The two information technology experts will discuss critical success factors for creating a real-time health system and connecting care teams to each other and to meaningful information when it matters most.

“Organizations must have an enterprise communication and collaboration platform to quickly transform data into actionable information and send it to the right person at the right time to help save lives,” Dr. Kanter said. “Intelligent integrations with the right CC&C platform can simplify workflows, improve response times, and reduce cognitive load among clinicians.”

Lang will extend the conversation about effective communication when he joins a panel of industry leaders addressing workplace violence in healthcare. The panel will generate more awareness about this growing issue at the Becker’s Hospital Review 4th Annual CEO and CFO Conference on Tuesday, Nov. 12, from 12:50-1:30 p.m. CT. Lang also will lead a roundtable discussion on human-centered innovations to elevate patient and care team safety in a digital healthcare landscape.

Hundreds of physicians, nurses, CIOs, CEOs, CFOs and many others striving to transform healthcare are expected to attend the fall Becker’s Hospital Review conferences, which will feature more than 100 speakers discussing best practices, revenue cycle opportunities, and the latest information technology that will help strengthen hospitals and health systems in 2020 and beyond.

About Vocera

The mission of Vocera Communications, Inc. is to simplify and improve the lives of healthcare professionals and patients, while enabling hospitals to enhance quality of care and operational efficiency. In 2000, when the company was founded, we began to forever change the way care teams communicate. Today, Vocera offers the leading platform for improving clinical communication and workflow. More than 1,850 facilities worldwide, including nearly 1,600 hospitals and healthcare facilities, have selected our clinical communication and workflow solutions. Care team members use our solutions to communicate and collaborate with co-workers by securely texting or calling, and to be notified of important alerts and alarms. They can choose the right device for their role or task, including smartphones or our hands-free, wearable Vocera Smartbadge and Vocera Badge. Interoperability between the Vocera Platform and more than 140 clinical and operational systems helps reduce alarm fatigue; speed up staff response times; and improve patient care, safety, and experience. In addition to healthcare, Vocera is at home in luxury hotels, aged care facilities, nuclear power facilities, schools, libraries, retail stores, and more. Vocera solutions make a difference in any industry where workers are on the move and need to connect instantly with team members and access resources or information quickly. In 2017, Vocera made the list of Forbes 100 Most Trustworthy Companies in America. Learn more at www.vocera.com and follow @VoceraComm on Twitter.

