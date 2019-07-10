Vocera Communications : CEO Brent D. Lang Accepted into Forbes Technology Council

Forbes Technology Council Is an Invitation-Only Community for World-Class CIOs, CTOs, and Technology Executives.

Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA), a recognized leader in clinical communication and workflow solutions, today announced the company’s president and CEO, Brent D. Lang, has been accepted into Forbes Technology Council, an invitation-only community for world-class CIOs, CTOs, and technology executives.

Lang was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.

“We are honored to welcome Brent Lang into the community,” said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Technology Council. “Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world.”

As an accepted member of the Council, Lang has access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help him reach peak professional influence. He will connect and collaborate with other respected local leaders in a private forum. Lang will also be invited to work with a professional editorial team to share his expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com, and contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts.

Finally, Lang will benefit from exclusive access to vetted business service partners, membership-branded marketing collateral, and the high-touch support of the Forbes Councils member concierge team.

“I’m excited to be a member of the Forbes Technology Council, to learn from and build relationships with the other members, and to share my perspective on how healthcare technology can improve the lives of patients, families and care teams around the world,” Lang said.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190710005230/en/