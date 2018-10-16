Vocera Communications : Innovation and Long-time Partnership With Vocera Enable Quality and Efficiency Across Intermountain Healthcare

Integrations with additional clinical and operational systems are planned for future technology deployments

Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA), a recognized leader in clinical communication and workflow solutions, today announced that long-time customer and innovation partner Intermountain Healthcare has established Vocera as the wireless clinical communication standard throughout the health network’s 23 hospitals.

For more than 12 years, Intermountain has used Vocera technology to improve care team workflows, initially implementing the hands-free communication badge at Primary Children’s Hospital in 2004, and later into its flagship facility, Intermountain Medical Center in Murray, UT. A strong relationship between the two organizations and successful clinician adoption helped drive expansion of the communication system across the enterprise. Over the years, Intermountain has steadily expanded Vocera technology throughout its hospitals and clinics and integrated the mobile solution with many clinical systems. After conducting a feasibility study in early 2017, which included employee interviews across the region, Intermountain leaders received an overwhelming number of requests by staff to enhance and expand the use of Vocera solutions.

“Vocera technology has been an important component of our clinical workflows for more than a decade, and our care teams rely on it to support timely delivery of high-quality patient care,” said Kim Henrichsen, RN, senior vice president clinical operations and chief nursing executive at Intermountain.

The Vocera solution integrates with several of the hospital’s clinical and operational systems, including two nurse call systems, patient monitors, ventilators, bed tracking system, and the electronic health record (EHR). Interoperability between Vocera and these systems enables fast communication of time-sensitive alerts about patient fall risks, ventilator disconnects, sepsis risk, stat orders, and more. These contextual alerts are sent directly to patients’ care team members on their wearable Vocera Badge to expedite the right treatment at the right time.

“Intermountain Healthcare has a remarkable history of innovation and is well positioned for an even more impressive future,” said Brent Lang, president and CEO of Vocera. “We are honored to be a trusted partner for so many years for this leading health system as it delivers compassionate care.”

While Vocera technology continues advancing at Intermountain, so does the relationship between the two organizations and their shared mission to transform and humanize healthcare delivery. Since 2015, Intermountain has been a member of the Experience Innovation Network, part of Vocera. This international group of healthcare leaders accelerates the discovery and adoption of innovations that meet the Quadruple Aim of improving population health, elevating patient-centered care, and reducing costs while restoring care team well-being.

Intermountain Healthcare is a not-for-profit health system based in Salt Lake City, Utah, with 23 hospitals, a broad range of clinics and services, and employing more than 1,600 physicians and advanced practice clinicians at about 180 clinics in the Intermountain Medical Group. It is the largest healthcare provider in the Intermountain West, providing services in Utah and Idaho and offering integrated managed care for over 850,000 members under the insurance brand Select Health. Helping people live the healthiest lives possible, Intermountain is widely recognized as a leader in clinical quality improvement and in efficient healthcare delivery. Intermountain Healthcare provides an award-winning work environment. The health system was named by Forbes as one of “America’s Best Employers” two years in a row and landed on Gallup’s Great Workplace Award list five times in the past six years. Additionally, Intermountain Healthcare has been recognized five years in a row as one of the “150 Top Places to Work in Healthcare” by Becker’s Hospital Review. Visit www.intermountainhealthcare.org for more information.

The mission of Vocera Communications, Inc. is to simplify and improve the lives of healthcare professionals and patients, while enabling hospitals to enhance quality of care and operational efficiency. In 2000, when the company was founded, we began to forever change the way care teams communicate. Today, Vocera continues to offer the leading platform for clinical communication and workflow. More than 1,700 facilities worldwide, including nearly 1,500 hospitals and healthcare facilities, have selected our solutions for team members to text securely using smartphones or make calls with our hands-free, wearable Vocera Badge. Interoperability between Vocera and more than 140 clinical and operational systems helps reduce alarm fatigue, speed up staff response times, and improve patient care, safety and experience. In addition to healthcare, Vocera is at home in luxury hotels, aged care facilities, nuclear facilities, libraries, retail stores and more. Vocera makes a difference in any industry where workers are on the move and need to connect instantly with team members and access resources or information quickly. In 2017, Vocera made the list of Forbes 100 Most Trustworthy Companies in America. Learn more at www.vocera.com, and follow @VoceraComm on Twitter.

