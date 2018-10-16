Vocera Communications : Innovation and Long-time Partnership With Vocera Enable Quality and Efficiency Across Intermountain Healthcare

Vocera
Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA), a recognized leader in clinical
communication and workflow solutions, today announced that long-time
customer and innovation partner Intermountain Healthcare has established
Vocera as the wireless clinical communication standard throughout the
health network’s 23 hospitals.
For more than 12 years, Intermountain has used Vocera technology to
improve care team workflows, initially implementing the hands-free
communication badge at Primary Children’s Hospital in 2004, and later
into its flagship facility, Intermountain Medical Center in Murray, UT.
A strong relationship between the two organizations and successful
clinician adoption helped drive expansion of the communication system
across the enterprise. Over the years, Intermountain has steadily
expanded Vocera technology throughout its hospitals and clinics and
integrated the mobile solution with many clinical systems. After
conducting a feasibility study in early 2017, which included employee
interviews across the region, Intermountain leaders received an
overwhelming number of requests by staff to enhance and expand the use
of Vocera solutions.
“Vocera technology has been an important component of our clinical
workflows for more than a decade, and our care teams rely on it to
support timely delivery of high-quality patient care,” said Kim
Henrichsen, RN, senior vice president clinical operations and chief
nursing executive at Intermountain.
The Vocera solution integrates with several of the hospital’s clinical
and operational systems, including two nurse call systems, patient
monitors, ventilators, bed tracking system, and the electronic health
record (EHR). Interoperability between Vocera and these systems enables
fast communication of time-sensitive alerts about patient fall risks,
ventilator disconnects, sepsis risk, stat orders, and more. These
contextual alerts are sent directly to patients’ care team members on
their wearable Vocera Badge to expedite the right treatment at the right
time.
“Intermountain Healthcare has a remarkable history of innovation and is
well positioned for an even more impressive future,” said Brent Lang,
president and CEO of Vocera. “We are honored to be a trusted partner for
so many years for this leading health system as it delivers
compassionate care.”
While Vocera technology continues advancing at Intermountain, so does
the relationship between the two organizations and their shared mission
to transform and humanize healthcare delivery. Since 2015, Intermountain
has been a member of the Experience Innovation Network, part of Vocera.
This international group of healthcare leaders accelerates the discovery
and adoption of innovations that meet the Quadruple Aim of improving
population health, elevating patient-centered care, and reducing costs
while restoring care team well-being.
About Intermountain Healthcare
Intermountain Healthcare is a not-for-profit health system based in Salt
Lake City, Utah, with 23 hospitals, a broad range of clinics and
services, and employing more than 1,600 physicians and advanced practice
clinicians at about 180 clinics in the Intermountain Medical Group. It
is the largest healthcare provider in
the Intermountain West, providing services in Utah and Idaho and
offering integrated managed care for over 850,000 members under the
insurance brand Select Health. Helping people live the healthiest lives
possible, Intermountain is widely recognized as a leader in clinical
quality improvement and in efficient healthcare delivery. Intermountain
Healthcare provides an award-winning work environment. The health system
was named by Forbes as one of “America’s Best Employers”
two years in a row and landed on Gallup’s Great Workplace Award list
five times in the past six years. Additionally, Intermountain Healthcare
has been recognized five years in a row as one of the “150 Top Places to
Work in Healthcare” by Becker’s Hospital Review. Visit www.intermountainhealthcare.org
for more information.
About Vocera
The mission of Vocera Communications, Inc. is to simplify and improve
the lives of healthcare professionals and patients, while enabling
hospitals to enhance quality of care and operational efficiency. In
2000, when the company was founded, we began to forever change the way
care teams communicate. Today, Vocera continues to offer the leading
platform for clinical communication and workflow. More than 1,700
facilities worldwide, including nearly 1,500 hospitals and healthcare
facilities, have selected our solutions for team members to text
securely using smartphones or make calls with our hands-free, wearable
Vocera Badge. Interoperability between Vocera and more than 140 clinical
and operational systems helps reduce alarm fatigue, speed up staff
response times, and improve patient care, safety and experience. In
addition to healthcare, Vocera is at home in luxury hotels, aged care
facilities, nuclear facilities, libraries, retail stores and more.
Vocera makes a difference in any industry where workers are on the move
and need to connect instantly with team members and access resources or
information quickly. In 2017, Vocera made the list of Forbes 100 Most
Trustworthy Companies in America. Learn more at www.vocera.com,
and follow @VoceraComm on Twitter.
Vocera® and the Vocera logo are trademarks of Vocera Communications,
Inc. registered in the United States and other jurisdictions. All other
trademarks appearing in this release are the property of their
respective owners.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181016005276/en/