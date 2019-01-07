Vocera Communications : Introduces New Wearable Smartbadge Purpose-Built for Healthcare

Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA), a recognized leader in clinical
communication and workflow solutions, today announced the launch of a
new category of wearable communication devices that enables clinician
agility and accelerates patient care. The Vocera Smartbadge combines
smartphone usability with the hands-free freedom of the Vocera Badge to
redefine healthcare communication – again.
“Vocera has been on a mission to improve the lives of patients, families
and care teams for more than 18 years; and based on customer feedback,
we have thoughtfully designed a sleek, light-weight, wearable, and
intelligent device that will make it even easier for care teams to
communicate and collaborate,” said Brent Lang, president and CEO of
Vocera. “The new Smartbadge is purpose-built to leverage the full
software capability of the expanded Vocera Platform – voice calling,
messaging, clinical alerts and alarms, and more – with its larger,
touch-screen display.”
The biggest advantage of the new Vocera Smartbadge over earlier versions
of the wearable communication device is the size of the 2.4”
touchscreen, which enables clinicians to receive and read notifications
with more patient context. For example, a nurse who receives a sepsis
alert can see the patient room number, plus the patient’s name, age, and
vital signs. The larger screen also enables clinicians to view contact
lists, as well as read and send text messages right from their
Smartbadge.
While the device’s screen is larger than the original Vocera Badge, the
new Smartbadge is still small, lightweight, wearable, and ideal for busy
clinicians needing their hands free to provide patient care. Improved
microphones and speakers enable high-quality audio while communicating
with colleagues in both hands-free and hand-set mode. A new, dedicated,
one-touch panic button is designed to make it faster and easier for
staff to get help in emergency situations. Additionally, the Smartbadge
boasts extended battery life, USB charging and headset ports, and a
durable and water-resistant design.
“The Vocera Smartbadge is a gamechanger for healthcare and will enhance
the way care teams connect, collaborate and provide care to patients,”
said Tom Stafford, vice president and CIO at Halifax Health. “I am
impressed by how the Smartbadge is still small and lightweight even with
a larger notification screen, which is also now a touchscreen. Vocera
really listened to its customers to design this new device that meets
all the mobile communication needs of nurses, physicians and other team
members.”
Clinicians can communicate hands-free, receive contextual patient
information, reach the right person by name, role or group, and get help
in an emergency with the touch of a button. The Smartbadge will
integrate with more than 140 clinical and operational systems, including
electronic health records, nurse call systems, physiologic monitors and
more. Powered by the Vocera Platform, data is aggregated from most
systems used in hospitals today. Patient information, prioritized
clinical events, and care team availability can be presented on the
Smartbadge. The intuitive mobile device will help increase workflow
efficiencies, reduce interruption fatigue, and improve patient care and
experience.
Additionally, the Vocera software platform now has unique capabilities
designed specifically to support the well-being of healthcare workers.
During times of high stress or emotional exhaustion, care team members
can use the Smartbadge to “call a Code Lavender.” This simple voice
command will send an alert to members of a multi-disciplinary group that
will quickly respond, offering physical, spiritual and emotional support
to patients, families and staff in need. For overwhelmed care team
members who need a brief moment to relax or return to purpose, three
guided meditations are available on the new mobile device.
About Vocera
The mission of Vocera Communications, Inc. is to simplify and improve
the lives of healthcare professionals and patients, while enabling
hospitals to enhance quality of care and operational efficiency. In
2000, when the company was founded, we began to forever change the way
care teams communicate. Today, Vocera continues to offer the leading
platform for clinical communication and workflow. More than 1,700
facilities worldwide, including nearly 1,500 hospitals and healthcare
facilities, have selected our solutions for team members to text
securely using smartphones or make calls with our hands-free, wearable
Vocera Badge. Interoperability between Vocera and more than 140 clinical
and operational systems helps reduce alarm fatigue, speed up staff
response times, and improve patient care, safety and experience. In
addition to healthcare, Vocera is at home in luxury hotels, aged care
facilities, nuclear facilities, libraries, retail stores and more.
Vocera makes a difference in any industry where workers are on the move
and need to connect instantly with team members and access resources or
information quickly. In 2017, Vocera made the list of Forbes 100 Most
Trustworthy Companies in America. Learn more at www.vocera.com,
and follow @VoceraComm on Twitter.
Vocera® and the Vocera logo are
trademarks of Vocera Communications, Inc. registered in the United
States and other jurisdictions. All other trademarks appearing in this
release are the property of their respective owners.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190107005420/en/