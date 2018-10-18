Vocera Communications : Rāwhiti Estate Introduces Vocera Solution to Improve Resident Communication and Experience

New retirement village estimates significant time savings for care staff members

Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA), a recognised leader in clinical communication and workflow solutions, today announced that New Zealand retirement care specialist BeGroup is introducing the hands-free Vocera Badge throughout its new retirement village, Rāwhiti Estate. The wearable technology is being used to accelerate communication and improve resident, family and staff experience.

Rāwhiti Estate is one of the first aged care providers in New Zealand to use the Vocera solution, and one of the first retirement villages to integrate it with a tablet-based communication tool.

“When Rāwhiti Estate residents call for assistance through their tablet-based device they are immediately connected to a care staff member wearing a Vocera Badge,” says Rāwhiti Estate General Manager Helen Martelli. “The ability to speak directly with one of our care staff helps our community members feel secure knowing they have been heard and that someone is on the way to address their needs.”

According to planning estimates, the retirement village expects to save nearly 5,200 hours a year using the Vocera Badge, which is proven to simplify workflows, improve staff collaboration, and save valuable time by reducing steps. The voice-controlled device has also demonstrated significant value in employee and resident safety, which are among the many reasons Rāwhiti Estate selected the Vocera Badge for communication.

Staff at Rāwhiti Estate will use Vocera badges across the village, which includes 27 independent living apartments, 48 rest home and hospital level care suites, and 20 secure memory loss units. The technology will also be used by staff in the lounges, indoor pool and spa, salon, gardens, theatre and restaurant.

“Communication is quick and easy for our residents and staff with Vocera, which helps create a pleasant living and working experience,” Mrs. Martelli says.

“It is exciting to see how Rāwhiti Estate is incorporating Vocera technology into their other communication tools and workflows to improve the lives of community residents and staff,” says Brent Lang, president and CEO of Vocera. “We are proud to support this new retirement village as it paves the way for a unique and innovative approach to aged care in New Zealand.”

Vocera partnered with Connected Healthcare Systems to deliver and support the communication solution at Rāwhiti Estate and across New Zealand.

About Rāwhiti Estate

Rāwhiti Estate is the latest BeGroup development in Auckland, New Zealand which combines luxury urban living with state of the art care and facilities. Located in Remuera, Auckland, Rāwhiti Estate provides residents with a full range of care options, while placing emphasis on resident’s independence, building strong ties to the local community and helping residents enjoy life to the fullest. Rāwhiti Estate provides a range of choices from independent living through to hospital-level care. For more information, visit www.rawhitiestate.co.nz.

About Vocera

The mission of Vocera Communications, Inc. is to simplify and improve the lives of healthcare professionals and patients, while enabling hospitals to enhance quality of care and operational efficiency. In 2000, when the company was founded, we began to forever change the way care teams communicate. Today, Vocera continues to offer the leading platform for clinical communication and workflow. More than 1,700 facilities worldwide, including nearly 1,500 hospitals and healthcare facilities, have selected our solutions for team members to text securely using smartphones or make calls with our hands-free, wearable Vocera Badge. Interoperability between Vocera and more than 140 clinical and operational systems helps reduce alarm fatigue, speed up staff response times, and improve patient care, safety and experience. In addition to healthcare, Vocera is at home in luxury hotels, aged care facilities, nuclear facilities, libraries, retail stores and more. Vocera makes a difference in any industry where workers are on the move and need to connect instantly with team members and access resources or information quickly. In 2017, Vocera made the list of Forbes 100 Most Trustworthy Companies in America. Learn more at www.vocera.com, and follow @VoceraComm on Twitter.

