Vocera Communications : Rāwhiti Estate Introduces Vocera Solution to Improve Resident Communication and Experience

Vocera
Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA), a recognised leader in clinical
communication and workflow solutions, today announced that New Zealand
retirement care specialist BeGroup is introducing the hands-free Vocera
Badge throughout its new retirement village, Rāwhiti Estate. The
wearable technology is being used to accelerate communication and
improve resident, family and staff experience.
Rāwhiti Estate is one of the first aged care providers in New Zealand to
use the Vocera solution, and one of the first retirement villages to
integrate it with a tablet-based communication tool.
“When Rāwhiti Estate residents call for assistance through their
tablet-based device they are immediately connected to a care staff
member wearing a Vocera Badge,” says Rāwhiti Estate General Manager
Helen Martelli. “The ability to speak directly with one of our care
staff helps our community members feel secure knowing they have been
heard and that someone is on the way to address their needs.”
According to planning estimates, the retirement village expects to save
nearly 5,200 hours a year using the Vocera Badge, which is proven to
simplify workflows, improve staff collaboration, and save valuable time
by reducing steps. The voice-controlled device has also demonstrated
significant value in employee and resident safety, which are among the
many reasons Rāwhiti Estate selected the Vocera Badge for communication.
Staff at Rāwhiti Estate will use Vocera badges across the village, which
includes 27 independent living apartments, 48 rest home and hospital
level care suites, and 20 secure memory loss units. The technology will
also be used by staff in the lounges, indoor pool and spa, salon,
gardens, theatre and restaurant.
“Communication is quick and easy for our residents and staff with
Vocera, which helps create a pleasant living and working experience,”
Mrs. Martelli says.
“It is exciting to see how Rāwhiti Estate is incorporating Vocera
technology into their other communication tools and workflows to improve
the lives of community residents and staff,” says Brent Lang, president
and CEO of Vocera. “We are proud to support this new retirement village
as it paves the way for a unique and innovative approach to aged care in
New Zealand.”
Vocera partnered with Connected Healthcare Systems to deliver and
support the communication solution at Rāwhiti Estate and across New
Zealand.
About Rāwhiti Estate
Rāwhiti Estate is the latest BeGroup development in Auckland, New
Zealand which combines luxury urban living with state of the art care
and facilities. Located in Remuera, Auckland, Rāwhiti Estate provides
residents with a full range of care options, while placing emphasis on
resident’s independence, building strong ties to the local community and
helping residents enjoy life to the fullest. Rāwhiti Estate provides a
range of choices from independent living through to hospital-level care.
For more information, visit www.rawhitiestate.co.nz.
About Vocera
The mission of Vocera Communications, Inc. is to simplify and improve
the lives of healthcare professionals and patients, while enabling
hospitals to enhance quality of care and operational efficiency. In
2000, when the company was founded, we began to forever change the way
care teams communicate. Today, Vocera continues to offer the leading
platform for clinical communication and workflow. More than 1,700
facilities worldwide, including nearly 1,500 hospitals and healthcare
facilities, have selected our solutions for team members to text
securely using smartphones or make calls with our hands-free, wearable
Vocera Badge. Interoperability between Vocera and more than 140 clinical
and operational systems helps reduce alarm fatigue, speed up staff
response times, and improve patient care, safety and experience. In
addition to healthcare, Vocera is at home in luxury hotels, aged care
facilities, nuclear facilities, libraries, retail stores and more.
Vocera makes a difference in any industry where workers are on the move
and need to connect instantly with team members and access resources or
information quickly. In 2017, Vocera made the list of Forbes 100 Most
Trustworthy Companies in America. Learn more at www.vocera.com,
and follow @VoceraComm
on Twitter.
Vocera® and the Vocera logo are
trademarks of Vocera Communications, Inc. registered in the United
States and other jurisdictions. All other trademarks appearing in this
release are the property of their respective owners.
