Vocera Communications : Sioux Lookout Meno Ya Win Health Centre in Canada Implements the New Vocera Smartbadge

Hospital deploys solution to improve care team communication and staff safety

Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA), a recognized leader in clinical communication and workflow solutions, today announced that Sioux Lookout Meno Ya Win Health Centre (SLMHC) has implemented the new Vocera Smartbadge for care team communication. Purpose-built for healthcare, the wearable Smartbadge combines smartphone capabilities with the hands-free freedom of the Vocera Badge.

Striving to be a Centre of Excellence in First Nations and northern health care, SLMHC continuously finds ways to improve the well-being of patients, families and the communities it serves. The Smartbadge was implemented hospital wide to standardize care team communication, provide clinicians more agility, and improve patient care and satisfaction.

“The Vocera solution is no doubt the right choice for our mission to transform clinical workflows and the patient experience,” said Heather Lee, President and CEO of SLMHC. “Our clinicians have different ways of collaborating on patient cases, and the Smartbadge gives them the flexibility to securely text, make hands-free calls, and view notifications all on one device. We expect this single communication solution will help our clinicians and support staff save valuable steps, which will improve response times and positively impact patient outcomes.”

Lee also said she expects the Smartbadge will help improve patient, family, and staff safety. The mobile device has a dedicated, one-touch panic button designed to make it faster and easier for staff to get help in emergency situations.

Additionally, the Smartbadge can integrate with more than 140 clinical and operational systems via the Vocera software platform. To start, SLMHC plans to integrate the Smartbadge with its electronic health record and nurse call systems. The hospital will leverage the entire Vocera Platform, including secure texting with real-time situation awareness. Intuitive dashboards and reports from the Vocera Analytics solution will provide holistic insight into the number of alerts, voice calls, and texts clinicians receive. This information can help SLMHC leaders understand when and how care teams communicate to identify trends and improve processes.

“It’s exciting to see broad use of our solutions, including the Smartbadge,” said Brent Lang, president and CEO at Vocera. “We are proud to support Sioux Lookout Meno Ya Win Health Centre in its mission to provide high-quality care with compassion, respect, empathy, and teamwork.”

About Meno Ya Win

Sioux Lookout Meno Ya Win Health Centre is a fully accredited 60-bed hospital and a 20-bed extended care facility. The organization provides health services to all residents within Sioux Lookout and the surrounding area, including 28 remote First Nations communities north of Sioux Lookout, the community of Lac Seul First Nation, and residents of Hudson, Pickle Lake, and Savant Lake. For more information, visit www.slmhc.on.ca

About Vocera

The mission of Vocera Communications, Inc. is to simplify and improve the lives of healthcare professionals and patients, while enabling hospitals to enhance quality of care and operational efficiency. In 2000, when the company was founded, we began to forever change the way care teams communicate. Today, Vocera offers the leading platform for improving clinical communication and workflow. More than 1,850 facilities worldwide, including nearly 1,600 hospitals and healthcare facilities, have selected our clinical communication and workflow solutions. Care team members use our solutions to communicate and collaborate with co-workers by securely texting or calling, and to be notified of important alerts and alarms. They can choose the right device for their role or task, including smartphones or our hands-free, wearable Vocera Smartbadge and Vocera Badge. Interoperability between the Vocera Platform and more than 140 clinical and operational systems helps reduce alarm fatigue; speed up staff response times; and improve patient care, safety, and experience. In addition to healthcare, Vocera is at home in luxury hotels, aged care facilities, nuclear power facilities, schools, libraries, retail stores, and more. Vocera solutions make a difference in any industry where workers are on the move and need to connect instantly with team members and access resources or information quickly. In 2017, Vocera made the list of Forbes 100 Most Trustworthy Companies in America. Learn more at http://www.vocera.com and follow @VoceraComm on Twitter.

