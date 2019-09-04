Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Vocera Communications Inc    VCRA

VOCERA COMMUNICATIONS INC

(VCRA)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Vocera Communications : Sioux Lookout Meno Ya Win Health Centre in Canada Implements the New Vocera Smartbadge

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/04/2019 | 08:13am EDT

Hospital deploys solution to improve care team communication and staff safety

Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA), a recognized leader in clinical communication and workflow solutions, today announced that Sioux Lookout Meno Ya Win Health Centre (SLMHC) has implemented the new Vocera Smartbadge for care team communication. Purpose-built for healthcare, the wearable Smartbadge combines smartphone capabilities with the hands-free freedom of the Vocera Badge.

Striving to be a Centre of Excellence in First Nations and northern health care, SLMHC continuously finds ways to improve the well-being of patients, families and the communities it serves. The Smartbadge was implemented hospital wide to standardize care team communication, provide clinicians more agility, and improve patient care and satisfaction.

“The Vocera solution is no doubt the right choice for our mission to transform clinical workflows and the patient experience,” said Heather Lee, President and CEO of SLMHC. “Our clinicians have different ways of collaborating on patient cases, and the Smartbadge gives them the flexibility to securely text, make hands-free calls, and view notifications all on one device. We expect this single communication solution will help our clinicians and support staff save valuable steps, which will improve response times and positively impact patient outcomes.”

Lee also said she expects the Smartbadge will help improve patient, family, and staff safety. The mobile device has a dedicated, one-touch panic button designed to make it faster and easier for staff to get help in emergency situations.

Additionally, the Smartbadge can integrate with more than 140 clinical and operational systems via the Vocera software platform. To start, SLMHC plans to integrate the Smartbadge with its electronic health record and nurse call systems. The hospital will leverage the entire Vocera Platform, including secure texting with real-time situation awareness. Intuitive dashboards and reports from the Vocera Analytics solution will provide holistic insight into the number of alerts, voice calls, and texts clinicians receive. This information can help SLMHC leaders understand when and how care teams communicate to identify trends and improve processes.

“It’s exciting to see broad use of our solutions, including the Smartbadge,” said Brent Lang, president and CEO at Vocera. “We are proud to support Sioux Lookout Meno Ya Win Health Centre in its mission to provide high-quality care with compassion, respect, empathy, and teamwork.”

About Meno Ya Win

Sioux Lookout Meno Ya Win Health Centre is a fully accredited 60-bed hospital and a 20-bed extended care facility. The organization provides health services to all residents within Sioux Lookout and the surrounding area, including 28 remote First Nations communities north of Sioux Lookout, the community of Lac Seul First Nation, and residents of Hudson, Pickle Lake, and Savant Lake. For more information, visit www.slmhc.on.ca

About Vocera

The mission of Vocera Communications, Inc. is to simplify and improve the lives of healthcare professionals and patients, while enabling hospitals to enhance quality of care and operational efficiency. In 2000, when the company was founded, we began to forever change the way care teams communicate. Today, Vocera offers the leading platform for improving clinical communication and workflow. More than 1,850 facilities worldwide, including nearly 1,600 hospitals and healthcare facilities, have selected our clinical communication and workflow solutions. Care team members use our solutions to communicate and collaborate with co-workers by securely texting or calling, and to be notified of important alerts and alarms. They can choose the right device for their role or task, including smartphones or our hands-free, wearable Vocera Smartbadge and Vocera Badge. Interoperability between the Vocera Platform and more than 140 clinical and operational systems helps reduce alarm fatigue; speed up staff response times; and improve patient care, safety, and experience. In addition to healthcare, Vocera is at home in luxury hotels, aged care facilities, nuclear power facilities, schools, libraries, retail stores, and more. Vocera solutions make a difference in any industry where workers are on the move and need to connect instantly with team members and access resources or information quickly. In 2017, Vocera made the list of Forbes 100 Most Trustworthy Companies in America. Learn more at http://www.vocera.com and follow @VoceraComm on Twitter.

Vocera® and the Vocera logo are trademarks of Vocera Communications, Inc. registered in the United States and other jurisdictions. All other trademarks appearing in this release are the property of their respective owners.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on VOCERA COMMUNICATIONS INC
08:13aVOCERA COMMUNICATIONS : Sioux Lookout Meno Ya Win Health Centre in Canada Implem..
BU
09/03VOCERA COMMUNICATIONS : Enhances the Mobile Communication Experience with New Vi..
BU
08/21VOCERA COMMUNICATIONS : to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
BU
08/20VOCERA COMMUNICATIONS : Jersey Shore University Medical Center Improves Stroke C..
BU
08/05VOCERA COMMUNICATIONS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condit..
AQ
07/25VOCERA : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/25VOCERA COMMUNICATIONS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Fin..
AQ
07/25VOCERA COMMUNICATIONS : Announces Second Quarter Financial Results
BU
07/11VOCERA COMMUNICATIONS : Q2 2019 Results to Be Released July 25, 2019
BU
07/10VOCERA COMMUNICATIONS : CEO Brent D. Lang Accepted into Forbes Technology Counci..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 186 M
EBIT 2019 17,6 M
Net income 2019 -15,4 M
Debt 2019 64,9 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -45,2x
P/E ratio 2020 -97,9x
EV / Sales2019 4,07x
EV / Sales2020 3,55x
Capitalization 693 M
Chart VOCERA COMMUNICATIONS INC
Duration : Period :
Vocera Communications Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VOCERA COMMUNICATIONS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 34,30  $
Last Close Price 22,02  $
Spread / Highest target 72,6%
Spread / Average Target 55,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 27,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Brent D. Lang Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
James Blastos Vice President-Operations
Justin R. Spencer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Mary Bridget Duffy Chief Medical Officer
Benjamin Kanter Chief Medical Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VOCERA COMMUNICATIONS INC-44.04%693
CISCO SYSTEMS7.32%199 054
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO LTD29.51%41 491
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS55.25%29 568
NOKIA OYJ-11.60%27 297
ERICSSON AB-2.54%25 488
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group