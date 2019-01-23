Vocera Communications : Smartbadge to Simplify Clinical Workflows

Vocera
Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA), a recognized leader in clinical
communication and workflow solutions, is offering two opportunities for
clinicians, healthcare IT leaders, and other industry professionals to
get a closer look at the new Vocera Smartbadge. Introduction of the
solution earlier this month marked a significant milestone for the
company and how patient care is coordinated.
More details about this wearable communication device will be shared
during a complimentary webinar, 6
Clinical Communication Workflows Simplified with the Vocera Smartbadge,
on Tuesday, Jan. 29, from 12-1p.m. ET. This online event will be
co-hosted by Vocera Chief Nursing Officer Rhonda Collins, and the
company’s Chief Medical Information Officer Ben Kanter. The two
clinicians will explain how the Smartbadge can simplify care team
communication and clinical workflows, reducing cognitive overload for
nurses and doctors.
“Clinical workflows can be complex, but they can be simplified when the
right technology is used and used in the right way,” said Dr. Collins.
“The Vocera Smartbadge was purpose-built for healthcare professionals to
make their lives easier. The device intelligently combines voice
calling, messaging, clinical alerts and alarms, and more, providing a
single wearable device to clinicians for their many communication and
workflow management needs.”
Drs. Collins and Kanter will be joined on the webinar by the Director of
Product Management at Vocera, Conrad Price, who will discuss the many
features of the Smartbadge, a revolutionary new category in wearable
communication technology. A significant advantage of the Smartbadge over
earlier versions of the wearable communication device is the larger 2.4”
touchscreen, which enables clinicians to receive and read notifications
with more patient context. While the new screen is larger than the
original Vocera Badge, the Smartbadge is still small, lightweight, and
ideal for busy clinicians needing their hands free to provide patient
care. Additionally, the Smartbadge boasts improved microphones and
speakers, extended battery life, a water-resistant design, and a
dedicated, one-touch panic button to make it faster and easier for staff
to get help in emergency situations.
Clinicians and other care team members can get a closer look at the new
Smartbadge during the 2019 HIMSS Global Conference and Exhibition.
Vocera is hosting two HIMSS19
Lightning Sessions in Exhibit Hall D, Booth 7145 on Feb. 12 and 13,
from 12:45-1:05 p.m. ET. The interactive sessions will be led by Price,
who will demonstrate the Smartbadge and answer questions about the
latest hands-free communication device. Additionally, HIMSS19 attendees
are invited to visit Vocera Booth #1747 throughout the event, taking
place Feb. 11-15 in Orlando.
About Vocera
The mission of Vocera Communications, Inc. is to simplify and improve
the lives of healthcare professionals and patients, while enabling
hospitals to enhance quality of care and operational efficiency. In
2000, when the company was founded, we began to forever change the way
care teams communicate. Today, Vocera continues to offer the leading
platform for clinical communication and workflow. More than 1,700
facilities worldwide, including nearly 1,500 hospitals and healthcare
facilities, have selected our solutions for team members to text
securely using smartphones or make calls with our hands-free, wearable
Vocera Badge. Interoperability between Vocera and more than 140 clinical
and operational systems helps reduce alarm fatigue, speed up staff
response times, and improve patient care, safety and experience. In
addition to healthcare, Vocera is at home in luxury hotels, aged care
facilities, nuclear facilities, libraries, retail stores and more.
Vocera makes a difference in any industry where workers are on the move
and need to connect instantly with team members and access resources or
information quickly. In 2017, Vocera made the list of Forbes 100 Most
Trustworthy Companies in America. Learn more at www.vocera.com,
and follow @VoceraComm
on Twitter.
