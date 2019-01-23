Vocera Communications : Smartbadge to Simplify Clinical Workflows

Upcoming webinar and HIMSS19 provide closer look at the new wearable device

Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA), a recognized leader in clinical communication and workflow solutions, is offering two opportunities for clinicians, healthcare IT leaders, and other industry professionals to get a closer look at the new Vocera Smartbadge. Introduction of the solution earlier this month marked a significant milestone for the company and how patient care is coordinated.

More details about this wearable communication device will be shared during a complimentary webinar, 6 Clinical Communication Workflows Simplified with the Vocera Smartbadge, on Tuesday, Jan. 29, from 12-1p.m. ET. This online event will be co-hosted by Vocera Chief Nursing Officer Rhonda Collins, and the company’s Chief Medical Information Officer Ben Kanter. The two clinicians will explain how the Smartbadge can simplify care team communication and clinical workflows, reducing cognitive overload for nurses and doctors.

“Clinical workflows can be complex, but they can be simplified when the right technology is used and used in the right way,” said Dr. Collins. “The Vocera Smartbadge was purpose-built for healthcare professionals to make their lives easier. The device intelligently combines voice calling, messaging, clinical alerts and alarms, and more, providing a single wearable device to clinicians for their many communication and workflow management needs.”

Drs. Collins and Kanter will be joined on the webinar by the Director of Product Management at Vocera, Conrad Price, who will discuss the many features of the Smartbadge, a revolutionary new category in wearable communication technology. A significant advantage of the Smartbadge over earlier versions of the wearable communication device is the larger 2.4” touchscreen, which enables clinicians to receive and read notifications with more patient context. While the new screen is larger than the original Vocera Badge, the Smartbadge is still small, lightweight, and ideal for busy clinicians needing their hands free to provide patient care. Additionally, the Smartbadge boasts improved microphones and speakers, extended battery life, a water-resistant design, and a dedicated, one-touch panic button to make it faster and easier for staff to get help in emergency situations.

Clinicians and other care team members can get a closer look at the new Smartbadge during the 2019 HIMSS Global Conference and Exhibition. Vocera is hosting two HIMSS19 Lightning Sessions in Exhibit Hall D, Booth 7145 on Feb. 12 and 13, from 12:45-1:05 p.m. ET. The interactive sessions will be led by Price, who will demonstrate the Smartbadge and answer questions about the latest hands-free communication device. Additionally, HIMSS19 attendees are invited to visit Vocera Booth #1747 throughout the event, taking place Feb. 11-15 in Orlando.

About Vocera

The mission of Vocera Communications, Inc. is to simplify and improve the lives of healthcare professionals and patients, while enabling hospitals to enhance quality of care and operational efficiency. In 2000, when the company was founded, we began to forever change the way care teams communicate. Today, Vocera continues to offer the leading platform for clinical communication and workflow. More than 1,700 facilities worldwide, including nearly 1,500 hospitals and healthcare facilities, have selected our solutions for team members to text securely using smartphones or make calls with our hands-free, wearable Vocera Badge. Interoperability between Vocera and more than 140 clinical and operational systems helps reduce alarm fatigue, speed up staff response times, and improve patient care, safety and experience. In addition to healthcare, Vocera is at home in luxury hotels, aged care facilities, nuclear facilities, libraries, retail stores and more. Vocera makes a difference in any industry where workers are on the move and need to connect instantly with team members and access resources or information quickly. In 2017, Vocera made the list of Forbes 100 Most Trustworthy Companies in America. Learn more at www.vocera.com, and follow @VoceraComm on Twitter.

