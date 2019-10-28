Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Vocus Group Limited    VOC   AU000000VOC6

VOCUS GROUP LIMITED

(VOC)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 10/28
3.4 AUD   -1.73%
08:37pVOCUS : AGM Speeches
PU
10/24VOCUS : AGM Webcast
PU
10/22VOCUS : appoints new Chief Financial Officer
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Vocus : AGM Speeches

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/28/2019 | 08:37pm EDT

ASX/Media Release

29 October 2019

The Manager

Company Announcements Office Australian Securities Exchange 4th Floor

20 Bridge St SYDNEY NSW 2000

ELECTRONIC LODGEMENT

Dear Sir/Madam,

2019 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING SPEECHES

Vocus Group Limited (ASX: VOC) today holds its 2019 Annual General Meeting.

Please find attached the speeches of the Chairman and Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, which will be delivered from 10am at the meeting.

As announced to the ASX on 24 October 2019, the meeting will also be webcast and can be accessed through the Company's website at www.vocusgroup.com.au/investors.

Yours faithfully,

Simon Lewin

Vocus Group Ltd

Company Secretary

ASX/Media Release

AGM Speeches

Chairman's Address 2019

Good morning Ladies and Gentlemen, my name is Bob Mansfield and I am Chairman of your company.

On behalf of the Vocus Board of Directors, I'd like to welcome our shareholders, employees and guests present today - thank you for attending.

I'd also like to welcome those listening to proceedings through our webcast facilities.

As a quorum is present, I declare the 2019 Vocus Annual General Meeting open. I propose to take the Notice of Meeting as read.

I will begin the meeting with my address, followed by our Chief Executive, Kevin Russell. We will then go through the formal proceedings as detailed in the Notice of Meeting and set out on the screen in front of you now.

I would like to start by introducing the company officeholders present today:

  • Kevin Russell, Group Managing Director and CEO
  • Our Non-Executive Directors:

ASX/Media Release

  • David Wiadrowski
  • Julie Fahey
  • John Ho
  • Bruce Akhurst
  • Matt Hanning
  • And Executive Director Mark Callander, who is also our Chief Executive of New Zealand, and Chief Executive of Wholesale and International

Also with us is the majority of our Executive Team:

  • Mark Wratten, Group CFO
  • Simon Lewin, General Counsel & Company Secretary
  • Ellie Sweeney, Chief Operating Officer
  • Antony De Jong, Chief Executive - Business and Consumer
  • And Amber Kristof, Head of People and Culture

Unfortunately, Andrew Wildblood, who is our Chief Executive, Enterprise and Government, is unable to join us today.

Our Auditor, Mark Dow from PwC, is also present.

ASX/Media Release

This is my second AGM as Chairman, and when I look back to last year's Meeting, it reminds me just how far we've come.

Vocus came into FY19 with a refreshed Board and a new CEO united in our resolve to unlock Vocus' potential after a period of upheaval.

The Board and Management's three key priorities for FY19 were to:

  • get the right structure,
  • the right people, and
  • the right strategy in place,

to lay a solid foundation for long-term profitable growth.

I also outlined very clearly that this was a 3 year turnaround challenge and we are now approaching the half way mark - there is still a way to go to achieve all of our goals and we have been very clear on that in all our updates to the market.

Looking back on the year now, I'm pleased to say that Vocus has successfully addressed these initial priorities.

Before going any further, I would like to address the bids received earlier in the year from EQT and AGL, which did not proceed.

ASX/Media Release

I do want to emphasise that the company was not, and is not, for sale. We were approached by two highly credible parties, who made an indicative offer for the company at a level that the Board believed shareholders would want us to explore. In the end, neither transaction proceeded. The bidders decided that whilst our assets and the market opportunity were very attractive, they could not balance the execution risk at this relatively early stage of the turn around with integrating these assets into their own business models. That is the commercial reality.

Despite the outcome, I was pleased with the way we handled the process. We provided information and engaged with the bidders in a very professional and efficient manner, with minimal disruption to the business. And it does highlight that there is significant value and interest in the assets that we own.

However, receiving these bids did delay the process of recruiting a female Director to the Board. Due to the uncertainty, it was not sensible to continue discussions with potential Directors when it was unclear if there would even be a need for a Board. We have recommenced this process and there are currently a number of candidates being considered by the Nominations Committee.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Vocus Group Limited published this content on 29 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2019 00:36:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on VOCUS GROUP LIMITED
08:37pVOCUS : AGM Speeches
PU
10/24VOCUS : AGM Webcast
PU
10/22VOCUS : appoints new Chief Financial Officer
PU
10/21VOCUS : Sustainability Report 2019
PU
10/15AGL ENERGY : Makes A$27.5 Million Bid to Push Into Aussie Telecom Space
DJ
10/08VOCUS : Change in substantial holding from CGF
PU
06/18NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
06/18NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
06/16AGL Energy Drops Takeover Bid for Vocus -- Update
DJ
06/16AGL ENERGY : Drops Takeover Bid for Vocus
DJ
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2020 1 868 M
EBIT 2020 182 M
Net income 2020 47,6 M
Debt 2020 992 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 47,3x
P/E ratio 2021 27,3x
EV / Sales2020 1,66x
EV / Sales2021 1,59x
Capitalization 2 110 M
Chart VOCUS GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Vocus Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VOCUS GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 3,46  AUD
Last Close Price 3,40  AUD
Spread / Highest target 13,2%
Spread / Average Target 1,82%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kevin Steven Russell CEO, Executive Director & Group Managing Director
Robert Mansfield Non-Executive Chairman
Ellie Sweeney Chief Operating Officer
Mark Wratten Chief Financial Officer
Mark Callander Executive Director & CEO-New Zealand
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VOCUS GROUP LIMITED8.13%1 464
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS7.38%250 559
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION18.21%88 847
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG8.00%84 156
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY SJSC--.--%53 165
ORANGE3.71%43 366
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group