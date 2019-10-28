Vocus : AGM Speeches

ASX/Media Release 29 October 2019 The Manager Company Announcements Office Australian Securities Exchange 4th Floor 20 Bridge St SYDNEY NSW 2000 ELECTRONIC LODGEMENT Dear Sir/Madam, 2019 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING SPEECHES Vocus Group Limited (ASX: VOC) today holds its 2019 Annual General Meeting. Please find attached the speeches of the Chairman and Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, which will be delivered from 10am at the meeting. As announced to the ASX on 24 October 2019, the meeting will also be webcast and can be accessed through the Company's website at www.vocusgroup.com.au/investors. Yours faithfully, Simon Lewin Vocus Group Ltd Company Secretary

ASX/Media Release AGM Speeches Chairman's Address 2019 Good morning Ladies and Gentlemen, my name is Bob Mansfield and I am Chairman of your company. On behalf of the Vocus Board of Directors, I'd like to welcome our shareholders, employees and guests present today - thank you for attending. I'd also like to welcome those listening to proceedings through our webcast facilities. As a quorum is present, I declare the 2019 Vocus Annual General Meeting open. I propose to take the Notice of Meeting as read. I will begin the meeting with my address, followed by our Chief Executive, Kevin Russell. We will then go through the formal proceedings as detailed in the Notice of Meeting and set out on the screen in front of you now. I would like to start by introducing the company officeholders present today: Kevin Russell, Group Managing Director and CEO

Our Non-Executive Directors:

ASX/Media Release David Wiadrowski

Julie Fahey

John Ho

Bruce Akhurst

Matt Hanning

And Executive Director Mark Callander, who is also our Chief Executive of New Zealand, and Chief Executive of Wholesale and International Also with us is the majority of our Executive Team: Mark Wratten, Group CFO

Simon Lewin, General Counsel & Company Secretary

Ellie Sweeney, Chief Operating Officer

Antony De Jong, Chief Executive - Business and Consumer

And Amber Kristof, Head of People and Culture Unfortunately, Andrew Wildblood, who is our Chief Executive, Enterprise and Government, is unable to join us today. Our Auditor, Mark Dow from PwC, is also present.

ASX/Media Release This is my second AGM as Chairman, and when I look back to last year's Meeting, it reminds me just how far we've come. Vocus came into FY19 with a refreshed Board and a new CEO united in our resolve to unlock Vocus' potential after a period of upheaval. The Board and Management's three key priorities for FY19 were to: get the right structure,

the right people, and

the right strategy in place, to lay a solid foundation for long-term profitable growth. I also outlined very clearly that this was a 3 year turnaround challenge and we are now approaching the half way mark - there is still a way to go to achieve all of our goals and we have been very clear on that in all our updates to the market. Looking back on the year now, I'm pleased to say that Vocus has successfully addressed these initial priorities. Before going any further, I would like to address the bids received earlier in the year from EQT and AGL, which did not proceed.

ASX/Media Release I do want to emphasise that the company was not, and is not, for sale. We were approached by two highly credible parties, who made an indicative offer for the company at a level that the Board believed shareholders would want us to explore. In the end, neither transaction proceeded. The bidders decided that whilst our assets and the market opportunity were very attractive, they could not balance the execution risk at this relatively early stage of the turn around with integrating these assets into their own business models. That is the commercial reality. Despite the outcome, I was pleased with the way we handled the process. We provided information and engaged with the bidders in a very professional and efficient manner, with minimal disruption to the business. And it does highlight that there is significant value and interest in the assets that we own. However, receiving these bids did delay the process of recruiting a female Director to the Board. Due to the uncertainty, it was not sensible to continue discussions with potential Directors when it was unclear if there would even be a need for a Board. We have recommenced this process and there are currently a number of candidates being considered by the Nominations Committee.

