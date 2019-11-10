Log in
VOCUS GROUP LIMITED

(VOC)
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 11/08
3.36 AUD   +1.20%
08:50pVOCUS : Change of director's interest notice - julie fahey
PU
10/30VOCUS : SD-WAN - what is it?
PU
10/28VOCUS : Results of Meeting
PU
Vocus : CHANGE OF DIRECTOR'S INTEREST NOTICE - JULIE FAHEY

11/10/2019

Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice

Appendix 3Y

Rule 3.19A.2

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity

Vocus Group Limited

ABN

96 084 115 499

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for

the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Julie Fahey

Date of last notice

5 February 2018

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Indirect

Nature of indirect interest

Honle's Pty Ltd atf the Honle's Retirement

(including r g stered holder)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant

Fund.

interest.

Ms Fahey is a director of Honle's Pty Ltd

and is a member of the Honle's Retirement

Date of change

Fund.

7 November 2019

No. of securities held prior to change

0

Class

ORD

Number acquired

7,510

Number disposed

$25,016.57

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated

Value/Considerat on

0

valuation

No. of securities held after change

7,510 ordinary shares

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 1

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Example:Natureonof-marketchangetrade,off-market trade, exercise of options, issue On-markettrade of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-

back

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

N/A

Nature of interest

N/A

Name of registered holder

N/A

(if issued securities)

Date of change

N/A

No. and class of securities to

N/A

which interest related prior to

change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in

relation to which the interest has changed

N/A

Interest acquired

Interest disposed

N/A

Note:Value/ConsiderationIf consideration is non-cash, provide details and

N/A

an estimated valuation

N/A

Interest after change

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed

No

above traded during a +closed period where prior written

clearance was required?

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the

N/A

trade to proceed during this period?

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was

N/A

this provided?

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y Page 2

Disclaimer

Vocus Group Limited published this content on 11 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 November 2019 01:49:06 UTC
