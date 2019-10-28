Vocus : Results of Meeting

Company Announcements Office Australian Securities Exchange 4th Floor
RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
In accordance with Listing Rule 3.13.2 and section 251AA of the Corporations Act, we advise details of the resolutions and the proxies received in respect of each resolution are set out in the attached proxy summary.
VOCUS GROUP LIMITED
Annual General Meeting
Tuesday, 29 October 2019
Voting Results
The following information is provided in accordance with section 251AA(2) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth).
Resolution details
Resolution
Resolution
Type
2
Adoption of the 2019 Remuneration Report
Ordinary
3
Ratification of Change of Auditor
Ordinary
4
Re-election of Director - Mr Robert Mansfield
Ordinary
Instructions given to validly appointed proxies
Direct votes
Number of votes cast on the poll
(as at proxy close)
(as at close of direct voting)
(where applicable)
For
Against
Proxy's
Abstain
For
Against
Abstain
For
Against
Abstain*
Discretion
348,569,251
4,943,122
1,648,463
6,509,338
36,685,556
1,713,730
128,821
389,385,529
6,657,648
6,639,815
98.32%
1.68%
357,217,325
1,567,721
1,656,451
1,228,677
38,234,781
189,963
98,988
400,191,157
1,758,480
1,329,321
99.56%
0.44%
349,992,448
8,791,432
1,661,368
1,224,926
37,690,296
593,377
242,059
391,310,513
10,503,460
1,466,985
97.39%
2.61%
Resolution
Result
Carried /
Not Carried
Carried
Carried
Carried
* Votes cast by a person who abstains on an item are not counted in calculating the required majority on a poll.
