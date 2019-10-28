Log in
Vocus : Results of Meeting

10/28/2019 | 09:42pm EDT

ASX/Media Release

29 October 2019

The Manager

Company Announcements Office Australian Securities Exchange 4th Floor

20 Bridge St SYDNEY NSW 2000

ELECTRONIC LODGEMENT

Dear Sir/Madam,

RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

In accordance with Listing Rule 3.13.2 and section 251AA of the Corporations Act, we advise details of the resolutions and the proxies received in respect of each resolution are set out in the attached proxy summary.

Yours faithfully,

Simon Lewin

Vocus Group Ltd

Company Secretary

VOCUS GROUP LIMITED

Annual General Meeting

Tuesday, 29 October 2019

Voting Results

The following information is provided in accordance with section 251AA(2) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth).

Resolution details

Resolution

Resolution

Type

2

Adoption of the 2019 Remuneration Report

Ordinary

3

Ratification of Change of Auditor

Ordinary

4

Re-election of Director - Mr Robert Mansfield

Ordinary

Instructions given to validly appointed proxies

Direct votes

Number of votes cast on the poll

(as at proxy close)

(as at close of direct voting)

(where applicable)

For

Against

Proxy's

Abstain

For

Against

Abstain

For

Against

Abstain*

Discretion

348,569,251

4,943,122

1,648,463

6,509,338

36,685,556

1,713,730

128,821

389,385,529

6,657,648

6,639,815

98.32%

1.68%

357,217,325

1,567,721

1,656,451

1,228,677

38,234,781

189,963

98,988

400,191,157

1,758,480

1,329,321

99.56%

0.44%

349,992,448

8,791,432

1,661,368

1,224,926

37,690,296

593,377

242,059

391,310,513

10,503,460

1,466,985

97.39%

2.61%

Resolution

Result

Carried /

Not Carried

Carried

Carried

Carried

* Votes cast by a person who abstains on an item are not counted in calculating the required majority on a poll.

Disclaimer

Vocus Group Limited published this content on 29 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2019 01:41:00 UTC
