Vocus : and Zoom form strategic partnership

03/17/2020 | 07:17pm EDT

Vocus today announced a strategic partnership with Zoom Video Communications, Inc, who offer a video-first unified communications platform.

The partnership represents the first carrier partnership that Zoom has entered into within the Australian market.

It establishes Vocus as a key re-seller of Zoom Meetings, Rooms, and Webinars to the Australian and New Zealand enterprise and government sectors. It also adds Vocus among the growing list of enterprises using the Zoom platform across its business.

The partnership provides the foundation for Vocus and Zoom to offer Zoom's suite of cloud-based services across Vocus' network, including HD video and audio meetings, webinars, and chat across desktops, phones, mobile devices, and conference room systems.

Vocus Chief Executive, Enterprise & Government, Andrew Wildblood, said the partnership was another great example of Vocus working with the world's best service providers to deliver for customers.

'We know in the current environment, many organisations are being challenged in terms of how they maintain business continuity, particularly as they look to adapt the way they work,' he said.

'Our fibre and network solutions play a critical role for customers, and together with Zoom's suite of services, we can genuinely help with remote working and real time communications.

'The strong fit between our businesses means we're able to work at pace, leveraging our unique strengths, to bring together the very best connectivity, meeting solutions, and unified communications for enterprise and government customers.

'It's very exciting to be teaming up with a world-leader such as Zoom, to deliver solutions that are brilliant made simple, which is what Vocus is all about,' Mr. Wildblood said.

Zoom's Head of Channels and Business Development, Laura Padilla, said it was important for Zoom to work with the right partners to expand the company's business in Australia.

'With Vocus, we have a strong business and cultural alignment, which brings enormous value to the partnership and means we can quickly zero in on what our customers want - frictionless meeting experiences.'

'We see a lot of opportunity for Zoom and Vocus, to build a winning formula in Australia and grow our presence in the enterprise and government sectors,' said Ms. Padilla.

Founded in 2011 and headquartered in San Jose, California, Zoom established its Australian presence in Sydney in 2017.

In September 2019, industry analyst firm Gartner named Zoom a leader in the 2019 Magic Quadrant for Meeting Solutions. It was the fifth time Zoom has appeared in the Gartner Magic Quadrant and its fourth consecutive time as a Leader.

Zoom has also been recognised by its customers on Gartner Peer Insights in the Meeting Solutions market, with Zoom Meetings having a current overall rating of 4.6/5 stars.

Disclaimer

Vocus Group Limited published this content on 18 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2020 23:16:13 UTC
