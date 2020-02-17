Vocus : awarded $15m contract with Bureau of Meteorology

Vocus has been awarded a contract to the value of $15.695m over the next four years by the Bureau of Meteorology (BoM), effectively doubling the size of its existing business with the agency.

Under the new consolidated contract, Vocus has retained all of its existing network services to BoM sites, as well as being awarded the majority of its remaining sites.

Vocus will serve the majority of BoM sites through its own fibre network, and work with nbn co and other network providers to reach sites beyond its network footprint.

Almost one third of new sites in the contract will be provided on nbn, with most of those being provided on business nbn Satellite Service.

The new contract will see Vocus significantly increase overall capacity and redundancy to BoM, as well support its mission critical functions on Vocus' high capacity network.

Vocus Chief Executive, Enterprise & Government, Andrew Wildblood, said as a key challenger in the enterprise and government markets, it was important for Vocus to offer solutions across a full range of access options.

'Typically, we provide fibre and network solutions to customers entirely on our own fibre network, which has been purpose built for business. That has certainly been a key factor in winning this contract with BoM, and the strong supplier relationship we've had with them for more than a decade.

'For site requirements in areas beyond the reach of our network, we're able to use our expertise as a fibre specialist to provide solutions on the best fibre available - from NBN, Telstra and a range of other providers. This is something we know organisations like BoM really value.

'We're proud to be continuing our long association with BoM and supporting the critical services it provides to the public and government agencies,' Mr Wildblood said.

Image provided courtesy of nbn.

