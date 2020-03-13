Vocus : launches Microsoft Teams Direct Routing for wholesale customers

Vocus has officially launched Microsoft Teams Direct Routing services for wholesale customers using its Vocus Hosted Voice solution.

Microsoft Teams Direct Routing makes it easier for organisations wanting to implement a Microsoft Teams-first unified communications strategy, as well as to migrate their on-premise PBX to the cloud.

It allows Microsoft Office 365 users with the pre-requisite licensing, to link their existing Vocus Hosted Voice phone numbers to the Microsoft Teams environment. This enables them to make and receive calls through Microsoft Teams, whilst also providing them with access to the latest collaborative tools and features.

Vocus Head of Wholesale Product Strategy, Vineesh Thadakamalla, said, 'The addition of Microsoft Team Direct Routing provides our wholesale customers and partners a great opportunity to enhance the unified communications experience for their own customers.'

'It means they can instantly provision a Microsoft Team user's trunk, and add phone numbers via the Vocus Hosted Voice web portal.'

'It also enables us to provide customers with high-grade call quality, as well as a solution that can accommodate future enhancements in the Microsoft suite of products. It's a brilliant solution we've made really simple,' Mr Thadakamalla said.

Vocus offers a suite of voice and unified communications solutions for wholesale customers including Inbound services, IP Tel and SIP Voice Connect.