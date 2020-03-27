Vodacom : Appointment of Chairman, Lead Independent Director and Other Board changes

Vodacom Group Limited

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number 1993/005461/06)

Share code VOD ISIN ZAE000132577

ADR code VDMCY ISIN US9258D2009

("Vodacom Group" or "the company")

APPOINTMENT OF CHAIRMAN, LEAD INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR AND OTHER BOARD CHANGES

Chairman

In accordance with paragraph 3.59 of the JSE Listings Requirements, shareholders are advised that Mr Jabu Moleketi, Chairman of Vodacom Group, will retire and step down from the Board at the forthcoming annual general meeting to be held on Tuesday 21 July 2020.

The Board expresses its thanks to Jabu for his leadership and valuable contribution to both the Board and Vodacom over the past 11 years and wishes him much success with his future endeavours.

The Board is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr Saki Macozoma, current lead independent non-executive director, to the role of Chairman of the company with effect from Wednesday 22 July 2020. Saki was first appointed to the Board of Vodacom Group in July 2017. He also assumes the role of chairman of the Nomination Committee and will step down from the Audit, Risk & Compliance Committee.

Lead independent director

Following the appointment of Saki Macozoma as Chairman, Mr David Brown is appointed as lead independent non-executive director with effect from Wednesday 22 July 2020.

Other changes

Mr Thomas Reisten has resigned from the Board with effect from 31 March 2020. The Board thanks Thomas for his valuable contribution to the Board over the past 15 months.

Messrs Pierre Klotz and Clive Thomson will join the Board as non-executive director and independent non-executive director respectively with effect from Wednesday 1 April 2020. On his appointment as a director, Clive will become a member of the Audit, Risk & Compliance Committee.

The Board looks forward to the contribution of Pierre and Clive.

