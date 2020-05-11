Vodacom : Fiscal Year 2020 Net Profit Rose; Expects Coronavirus Hit

By Adria Calatayud



Vodacom Group Ltd. said Monday that net profit for fiscal 2020 rose thanks to higher revenue and a contribution from its investment in Safaricom PLC, and that it expects varying impacts on its businesses from the coronavirus pandemic.

The company said it is postponing the issuance of medium-term targets in light of uncertainty caused by the pandemic.

Vodacom said coronavirus effects will range from short-term hits as a result of lockdown measures in some countries to medium- to long-term hits that will be suffered globally and across various markets.

Net profit for the year ended March 31 was 15.94 billion South African rand ($867.5 million) compared with ZAR14.82 billion a year earlier, the South African telecommunications group said.

Revenue for the year was ZAR90.75 billion, up from ZAR86.63 billion for fiscal 2019, Vodacom said.

The board declared a final dividend of 405 South African cents a share, taking the total payout for the year to 845 cents a share, up from 795 cents a year earlier.

Write to Adria Calatayud at adria.calatayud@dowjones.com