Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Johannesburg Stock Exchange  >  Vodacom Group Limited    VOD   ZAE000132577

VODACOM GROUP LIMITED

(VOD)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Vodacom : Fiscal Year 2020 Net Profit Rose; Expects Coronavirus Hit

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/11/2020 | 01:43am EDT

By Adria Calatayud

Vodacom Group Ltd. said Monday that net profit for fiscal 2020 rose thanks to higher revenue and a contribution from its investment in Safaricom PLC, and that it expects varying impacts on its businesses from the coronavirus pandemic.

The company said it is postponing the issuance of medium-term targets in light of uncertainty caused by the pandemic.

Vodacom said coronavirus effects will range from short-term hits as a result of lockdown measures in some countries to medium- to long-term hits that will be suffered globally and across various markets.

Net profit for the year ended March 31 was 15.94 billion South African rand ($867.5 million) compared with ZAR14.82 billion a year earlier, the South African telecommunications group said.

Revenue for the year was ZAR90.75 billion, up from ZAR86.63 billion for fiscal 2019, Vodacom said.

The board declared a final dividend of 405 South African cents a share, taking the total payout for the year to 845 cents a share, up from 795 cents a year earlier.

Write to Adria Calatayud at adria.calatayud@dowjones.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on VODACOM GROUP LIMITED
01:59aVODACOM : preliminary results for the year ended 31 March 2020 (short form annou..
PU
01:43aVODACOM : Fiscal Year 2020 Net Profit Rose; Expects Coronavirus Hit
DJ
05/06VODACOM GROUP LIMITED : annual earnings release
05/06TELKOM SOC : ENSafrica Telecoms And Media In Brief - Issue 12
AQ
05/05VODACOM TANZANIA PUBLIC : Private Sector Support to Government Critical in Comba..
AQ
04/17VODAFONE : ANNOUNCES NEW EMPLOYEE FUNDRAISING INITIATIVE TO HELP LOCAL CHARITIES..
AQ
04/16VODACOM : Expected Short-Term Increase in Demand Won't Be Enough to Tackle Econo..
DJ
04/14VODACOM : CEO donates salary to COVID-19 response
AQ
04/13VODACOM : Play Signs Up MGM and Will Roll-Out in Lesotho, Tanzania, DRC and Moza..
AQ
04/06Safaricom, Vodacom finalise M-Pesa acquisition from Britain's Vodafone
RE
More news
Financials (ZAR)
Sales 2020 90 822 M
EBIT 2020 24 484 M
Net income 2020 16 238 M
Debt 2020 33 502 M
Yield 2020 6,71%
P/E ratio 2020 13,3x
P/E ratio 2021 12,2x
EV / Sales2020 2,68x
EV / Sales2021 2,57x
Capitalization 210 B
Chart VODACOM GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Vodacom Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VODACOM GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 127,25  ZAR
Last Close Price 123,46  ZAR
Spread / Highest target 14,2%
Spread / Average Target 3,07%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mohamed Shameel Aziz-Joosub Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Phillip Jabulani Moleketi Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Till Streichert Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Dejan Kastelic Chief Technology Officer
David Hugh Brown Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VODACOM GROUP LIMITED2.02%11 432
AT&T INC.-23.77%212 254
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED-1.25%156 109
T-MOBILE US25.63%121 747
NTT DOCOMO, INC.0.06%95 022
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.1.72%90 567
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group