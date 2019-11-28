Vodacom : Resignation of director (276 Kb)

Log in
Vodacom Group Limited

VODACOM GROUP LIMITED

(VODJ)
  Report  
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange - 11/27
123.76 ZAR   -2.55%
12:28aVODACOM : Resignation of director (276 Kb)
PU
11/27VODACOM : Angola Cables Provides Vodacom Connection to Americas
AQ
11/27VODACOM GROUP LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for extraordinary dividend
FA
Vodacom : Resignation of director

0
11/28/2019

Vodacom Group Limited

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number 1993/005461/06)

Share code VOD

ISIN ZAE000132577

ADR code VDMCY

ISIN US9258D2009

("Vodacom" or "the company")

Resignation of director

In accordance with paragraph 3.59 (b) of the JSE Listings Requirements, shareholders are advised that Mr Till Streichert, Chief Financial Officer and executive director, has resigned from the company to pursue an opportunity outside of Vodacom. Following his resignation, Till will step down from the Board on or around 30 June 2020 or such earlier date as may be mutually agreed.

Mr Jabu Moleketi, Chairman of Vodacom, thanked Till for his valuable contribution to the Board and wished much success with his future endeavours.

Midrand

28 November 2019

Sponsor: UBS South Africa (Pty) Limited

Disclaimer

Vodacom Group Ltd. published this content on 28 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 November 2019 05:27:05 UTC
