Vodacom : Resignation of director (276 Kb)

Resignation of director

In accordance with paragraph 3.59 (b) of the JSE Listings Requirements, shareholders are advised that Mr Till Streichert, Chief Financial Officer and executive director, has resigned from the company to pursue an opportunity outside of Vodacom. Following his resignation, Till will step down from the Board on or around 30 June 2020 or such earlier date as may be mutually agreed.

Mr Jabu Moleketi, Chairman of Vodacom, thanked Till for his valuable contribution to the Board and wished much success with his future endeavours.

28 November 2019

