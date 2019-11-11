Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Johannesburg Stock Exchange  >  Vodacom Group Limited    VODJ   ZAE000132577

VODACOM GROUP LIMITED

(VODJ)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Vodacom : posts 19% H1 profit rise a year after share scheme hit

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/11/2019 | 02:47am EST
A branch South African mobile communications provider Vodacom in Cape Town

South African mobile operator Vodacom on Monday reported an 18.9% rise in half-year profits, partly reflecting the absence of one-off costs related to a share scheme offered to black investors.

After initially rising, Vodacom's shares fell over 2% despite the improved result, with revenue flat in South Africa and growth in overall group service revenue slowing.

"Our international portfolio remains a star performer, growing service revenue by 15.5% in a period characterised by macro and political stability and high demand for data," CEO Shameel Joosub said in a statement.

A stagnant economy at home has left many South African firms, Vodacom included, relying on businesses elsewhere to bolster earnings.

Even with a turnaround in the second quarter, Vodacom said service revenue in South Africa rose just 0.3% for the six months to Sept. 30 while its overall group service revenue rose 4.2% versus 6.1% a year earlier.

Headline earnings per share (HEPS), the main profit measure in South Africa, rose to 460 from 387 cents a year earlier.

The company, majority owned by Britain's Vodafone, has been trying to raise data usage by cutting prices, and diversify its revenue by offering other services such as insurance and on-demand video, steps it said were paying off.

Vodacom now reaches a combined 115 million customers group-wide, with Safaricom, Kenya's largest mobile operator which Vodacom partly owns, alone adding 2.7 million customers.

Safaricom runs the popular mobile financial services platform M-Pesa which provided a boost in the first half of the year.

Vodacom and Safaricom are planning to expand M-Pesa internationally after acquiring the intellectual property rights for it from Vodafone, a move that will also save both money on royalty fees.

The company's mid-year earnings last year were hit by 1.5 billion rand in costs related to a black economic empowerment transaction.

($1 = 14.8839 rand)

(Reporting by Emma Rumney; editing by Clarence Fernandez and Jason Neely)

Stocks treated in this article : Vodacom Group Limited, Vodafone Group Plc
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
VODACOM GROUP LIMITED -0.71% 135 End-of-day quote.3.84%
VODAFONE GROUP PLC -0.72% 162.24 Delayed Quote.6.11%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on VODACOM GROUP LIMITED
02:47aVODACOM : posts 19% H1 profit rise a year after share scheme hit
RE
02:00aVODACOM : interim results for the six months ended 30 September 2019 (short form..
PU
11/06VODACOM GROUP LIMITED : half-yearly earnings release
11/01Kenya's Safaricom plans joint bid with Vodacom for Ethiopia licence
RE
11/01Kenya's Safaricom says first half core earnings up 12.7%
RE
10/24SAFARICOM NAMES PETER NDEGWA AS NEW : Citizen TV
RE
10/17VODACOM : Rolls Out Upstream's Free Data Platform Zero-D As Flex - High Volumes ..
AQ
10/08VODACOM : South Africans Urged to up 'Data Must Fall' Fight
AQ
10/03VODACOM : Huge engagement with free ad-funded internet service in South Africa p..
AQ
10/01VODACOM : BoardPAC successfully establishes footprint in Africa
AQ
More news
Financials (ZAR)
Sales 2020 91 397 M
EBIT 2020 25 051 M
Net income 2020 17 086 M
Debt 2020 23 895 M
Yield 2020 6,27%
P/E ratio 2020 14,2x
P/E ratio 2021 13,4x
EV / Sales2020 2,79x
EV / Sales2021 2,66x
Capitalization 231 B
Chart VODACOM GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Vodacom Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VODACOM GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 129,31  ZAR
Last Close Price 135,75  ZAR
Spread / Highest target 12,7%
Spread / Average Target -4,74%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mohamed Shameel Aziz-Joosub Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Phillip Jabulani Moleketi Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Till Streichert Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Andries Daniel Jan Delport Chief Technology Officer
David Hugh Brown Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VODACOM GROUP LIMITED3.84%15 553
AT&T37.98%286 721
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED-13.63%167 752
NTT DOCOMO, INC.24.25%90 068
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.-37.99%82 090
T-MOBILE US27.24%70 037
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group