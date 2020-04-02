Vodacom : 1Q 2020 +4.2%; Strong International Performance Offset by Poor S Africa

By Ian Walker

Vodacom Group Ltd. (VOD.JO) Thursday reported a 4.2% rise in revenue for the first quarter of fiscal 2020 as a poor performance in South Africa was offset by a stronger performance from its international operations.

The Johannesburg-listed telecommunication company made revenue for quarter of 21.53 billion South African rand ($1.6 billion) compared with ZAR20.65 billion for the first quarter of fiscal 2019. Within this South African revenue fell 1.2% to ZAR12.58 billion while international revenue rose 20% to ZAR5.11 billion.

Service revenue rose 3.9% to ZAR17.43 billion from ZAR16.77 billion the company said.

The company blamed the lower performance in South Africa to new data usage regulations, price cuts and a subdued economy weighing on consumer spend.

