Vodacom : 1Q 2020 +4.2%; Strong International Performance Offset by Poor S Africa

07/25/2019 | 01:50am EDT

By Ian Walker

Vodacom Group Ltd. (VOD.JO) Thursday reported a 4.2% rise in revenue for the first quarter of fiscal 2020 as a poor performance in South Africa was offset by a stronger performance from its international operations.

The Johannesburg-listed telecommunication company made revenue for quarter of 21.53 billion South African rand ($1.6 billion) compared with ZAR20.65 billion for the first quarter of fiscal 2019. Within this South African revenue fell 1.2% to ZAR12.58 billion while international revenue rose 20% to ZAR5.11 billion.

Service revenue rose 3.9% to ZAR17.43 billion from ZAR16.77 billion the company said.

The company blamed the lower performance in South Africa to new data usage regulations, price cuts and a subdued economy weighing on consumer spend.

Write to Ian Walker at ian.walker@wsj.com; @IanWalk40289749

VODACOM GROUP LTD-11.28%14 152
AT&T12.58%234 197
CHINA MOBILE LTD.-7.66%181 261
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP-22.20%98 738
NTT DOCOMO INC9.14%81 343
T-MOBILE US22.84%66 755
