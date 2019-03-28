Vodacom : Allocation of Vodacom Siyanda Employee Trust units

Vodacom Group Limited

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number 1993/005461/06) (ISIN: ZAE000132577 Share code: VOD) (ISIN: US92858D2009 ADR code: VDMCY)

("Vodacom Group" or "the company")

Allocation of Vodacom Siyanda Employee Trust units

In accordance with paragraph 3.64 of the JSE Listings Requirements, shareholders are advised that the following executive director and company secretary of Vodacom Group and directors of a major subsidiary were awarded units in terms of the Vodacom Siyanda Employee Trust, the salient details of which are set out below.

The Vodacom Siyanda Employee Trust holds 20% of YeboYethu (RF) Limited, which in turn holds 6.25% of Vodacom Group. Vodacom contributed R1 050 billion to the Siyanda Employee Trust formed for the benefit of eligible employees, which the Vodacom Siyanda Employee Trust used to subscribe for and / or acquire shares in YeboYethu (RF) Limited. Each unit ranks at the same rate to a YeboYethu (RF) Limited share.