Vodacom : Allocation of Vodacom Siyanda Employee Trust units

03/28/2019 | 03:56pm EDT

Vodacom Group Limited

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number 1993/005461/06) (ISIN: ZAE000132577 Share code: VOD) (ISIN: US92858D2009 ADR code: VDMCY)

("Vodacom Group" or "the company")

Allocation of Vodacom Siyanda Employee Trust units

In accordance with paragraph 3.64 of the JSE Listings Requirements, shareholders are advised that the following executive director and company secretary of Vodacom Group and directors of a major subsidiary were awarded units in terms of the Vodacom Siyanda Employee Trust, the salient details of which are set out below.

The Vodacom Siyanda Employee Trust holds 20% of YeboYethu (RF) Limited, which in turn holds 6.25% of Vodacom Group. Vodacom contributed R1 050 billion to the Siyanda Employee Trust formed for the benefit of eligible employees, which the Vodacom Siyanda Employee Trust used to subscribe for and / or acquire shares in YeboYethu (RF) Limited. Each unit ranks at the same rate to a YeboYethu (RF) Limited share.

Name of executive director:

Designation:

Number of units awarded:

Price at which units were awarded:

Value:

Date of allocation:

Vesting period:

MS Aziz Joosub

Chief Executive Officer

35 604 Vodacom Siyanda Employee Trust units

R20.50

R729 882.00

25 March 2019

34% in 6th year, 33% in 7th year and 33% in 8th year from award date

Nature of transaction:

Direct beneficial

Clearance:Yes

1

Name of company secretary: Designation:

Number of units awarded:

Price at which units were awarded: Value:

Date of allocation:

Vesting period:

Nature of transaction:

Clearance:

Name of director of major subsidiary Major subsidiary:

Designation:

Number of units awarded:

Price at which units were awarded: Value:

Date of allocation:

Vesting period:

Nature of transaction:

Clearance:

SF Linford

Group Company Secretary

2 131 Vodacom Siyanda Employee Trust units

R20.50

R43 685.50

25 March 2019

34% in 6th year, 33% in 7th year and 33% in 8th year from award date

Direct beneficial

Yes

N Bhettay

Vodacom (Pty) Limited

Chief Officer: Strategy and business development 15 480 Vodacom Siyanda Employee Trust units R20.50

R317 340.00

25 March 2019

34% in 6th year 33% in 7th year and 33% in 8th year from award date

Direct beneficial

Yes

2

Name of director of major subsidiary Major subsidiary:

Designation:

Number of units awarded:

Price at which units were awarded: Value:

Date of allocation:

Vesting period:

Nature of transaction:

Clearance:

Name of director of major subsidiary Major subsidiary:

Designation:

Number of units awarded:

Price at which units were awarded: Value:

Date of allocation:

Vesting period:

Nature of transaction:

Clearance:

S Mdlalose

Vodacom (Pty) Limited

Executive director: Finance

2 794 Vodacom Siyanda Employee Trust units

R20.50

R57 277.00

25 March 2019

34% in 6th year, 33% in 7th year and 33% in 8th year from award date

Direct beneficial

Yes

TNetshitenzhe Vodacom (Pty) Limited

Chief Officer: Corporate Affairs

12 384 Vodacom Siyanda Employee Trust units

R20.50

R253 872.00

25 March 2019

34% in 6th year, 33% in 7th year and 33% in 8th year from award date

Direct beneficial

Yes

All shares acquired for purposes of the above unit allocation were acquired on market.

Midrand

28 March 2019

Sponsor: UBS South Africa (Pty) Limited

3

Disclaimer

Vodacom Group Ltd. published this content on 28 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 March 2019 19:55:07 UTC
