Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Johannesburg Stock Exchange  >  Vodacom Group Ltd    VODJ   ZAE000132577

VODACOM GROUP LTD

(VODJ)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange - 03/28
110.36 ZAR   -2.98%
01:32pVODACOM : Change in auditors
PU
03/28VODACOM : Allocation of Vodacom Siyanda Employee Trust units
PU
03/28AWS Announces General Availability of Amazon S3 Glacier Deep Archive-the Lowest Cost Storage in the Cloud
AQ
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Vodacom : Change in auditors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/29/2019 | 01:32pm EDT

Vodacom Group Limited

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) Registration number: 1993/005461/06 (ISIN: ZAE000132577 Share Code: VOD) (ISIN: US92858D2009 ADR Code: VDMCY) ("Vodacom")

Change in auditors

Shareholders are advised that in the normal course of business, Vodacom does from time to time review its suppliers after a period of engagement with Vodacom. The Vodacom Audit, Risk & Compliance Committee ("ARCC") took a decision in January 2019 to issue a RFP (Request for Proposal) for audit services. Following the conclusion of this process, the Vodacom Board has endorsed the recommendation of the ARCC to put to shareholders at the annual general meeting scheduled for 16 July 2019 the appointment of Ernst & Young Inc as auditors of Vodacom for the financial year ending 31 March 2020. The term of engagement for PricewaterhouseCoopers Inc, Vodacom's current auditors will terminate following the conclusion of the audit for the financial year ended 31 March 2019.

Midrand

29 March 2019

Sponsor: UBS South Africa (Pty) Limited

ADR depository bank: Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas

Disclaimer

Vodacom Group Ltd. published this content on 29 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2019 17:31:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on VODACOM GROUP LTD
01:32pVODACOM : Change in auditors
PU
09:56aVODACOM : How automation is changing CX
AQ
08:12aVODACOM : share prices flat even as new MD confirmed
AQ
03/28VODACOM : Allocation of Vodacom Siyanda Employee Trust units
PU
03/28AWS Announces General Availability of Amazon S3 Glacier Deep Archive-the Lowe..
AQ
03/25VODACOM : Huawei's Honor extends channel network
AQ
03/19VODACOM : Video Play Hits 800,000 Active Subscribers in Seven Months and Will Ex..
AQ
03/19VODACOM : How telecoms can boost contribution to economy
AQ
03/18SAFARICOM : takes M-Pesa overdraft service global
AQ
03/18SAFARICOM : takes M-Pesa overdraft service global
AQ
More news
Financials (ZAR)
Sales 2019 89 618 M
EBIT 2019 23 866 M
Net income 2019 14 367 M
Debt 2019 22 226 M
Yield 2019 7,41%
P/E ratio 2019 12,36
P/E ratio 2020 11,30
EV / Sales 2019 2,51x
EV / Sales 2020 2,40x
Capitalization 203 B
Chart VODACOM GROUP LTD
Duration : Period :
Vodacom Group Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VODACOM GROUP LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 135  ZAR
Spread / Average Target 23%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mohamed Shameel Aziz-Joosub Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Phillip Jabulani Moleketi Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Till Streichert Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Andries Daniel Jan Delport Chief Technology Officer
Michael Joseph Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VODACOM GROUP LTD-15.11%13 887
AT&T8.65%225 895
CHINA MOBILE LTD.7.86%209 621
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP50.54%104 864
NTT DOCOMO INC-0.23%72 833
T-MOBILE US8.71%58 793
RUBRIQUES
SERVICES GRATUITS
Mobile App
SERVICE PREMIUM
About