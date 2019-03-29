Vodacom Group Limited

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) Registration number: 1993/005461/06 (ISIN: ZAE000132577 Share Code: VOD) (ISIN: US92858D2009 ADR Code: VDMCY) ("Vodacom")

Change in auditors

Shareholders are advised that in the normal course of business, Vodacom does from time to time review its suppliers after a period of engagement with Vodacom. The Vodacom Audit, Risk & Compliance Committee ("ARCC") took a decision in January 2019 to issue a RFP (Request for Proposal) for audit services. Following the conclusion of this process, the Vodacom Board has endorsed the recommendation of the ARCC to put to shareholders at the annual general meeting scheduled for 16 July 2019 the appointment of Ernst & Young Inc as auditors of Vodacom for the financial year ending 31 March 2020. The term of engagement for PricewaterhouseCoopers Inc, Vodacom's current auditors will terminate following the conclusion of the audit for the financial year ended 31 March 2019.

Midrand

29 March 2019

