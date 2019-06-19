Log in
VODAFONE : CLOSES US$2.25 BILLION BOND OFFERING

06/19/2019 | 11:19am EDT

19 June 2019

Vodafone Group Plc

('Vodafone')

VODAFONE CLOSES US$2.25 BILLION SEC-REGISTERED BOND OFFERING

On 19 June 2019, Vodafone closed an offering of $1,750,000,000 4.875% Notes due 2049 and $500,000,000 5.125% Notes due 2059 (together, the 'Securities'). Vodafone intends to apply to list the Securities on the New York Stock Exchange.

Vodafone intends to use the net proceeds from the transaction to finance upcoming maturities, including the repurchase of any and all of the 2021 Notes, 2022 Notes and 2023 Notes in connection with the Tender Offers, (each as defined in the prospectus supplement dated 12 June 2019), and for general corporate purposes.

Forward-looking statements

This announcement contains 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of the US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 with respect to the use of proceeds from Vodafone's SEC-registered bond offering. There are a number of factors that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

A review of the reasons why actual results and developments may differ materially from the expectations disclosed or implied within forward-looking statements can be found by referring to the information contained under the heading 'Principal risk factors and uncertainties'' beginning on page 44 of Vodafone's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the financial year ended 31 March 2019. The Annual Report on Form 20-F can be found on Vodafone's website (www.vodafone.com/investor). Except as otherwise stated herein and as may be required to comply with applicable law and regulations, Vodafone does not intend to update these forward-looking statements and does not undertake any obligation to do so.

Contacts

Investor Relations: ir@vodafone.co.uk

Media: www.vodafone.com/media/contact

Disclaimer

The distribution of this announcement in certain jurisdictions may be restricted and accordingly it is the responsibility of any person into whose possession the announcement comes to inform themselves about and observe such restrictions.

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.

Disclaimer

Vodafone Group plc published this content on 19 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 June 2019 15:18:02 UTC
