VODAFONE : EXPANDS PARTNERSHIP PROGRAMME TO MOVICEL IN ANGOLA

Vodafone and Movicel Angola today announced a strategic consultancy agreement as part of Vodafone's Partner Markets programme in Africa.

Under the non-equity agreement, Vodafone will provide strategic and operational support in a range of areas, including consumer marketing, technology, and business operations. This strategic engagement will see both companies collaborate on further potential opportunities to benefit their customers.

Vodafone Partner Markets Chief Executive Diego Massidda said: 'I am delighted to start this strategic engagement with Movicel, and I look forward to bringing the best of Vodafone's innovation, services and expertise to Angola to further develop the business and the wider digital economy. I hope that this will build into a strong, lasting relationship that will benefit customers of both companies.'

Gianvittorio Maselli, CEO of Movicel Angola, commented: 'We are delighted to start our strategic relationship with Vodafone, as part of our transformation journey in Movicel in Angola. This engagement will provide Movicel with technical and marketing expertise that will improve the quality of services we offer to our customers, and accelerate the expansion of digital services across Angola. I am excited to be working with a global leader in telecommunications, and leveraging their experience and expertise.'

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group is one of the world's largest telecommunications companies and provides a range of services including voice, messaging, data and fixed communications. Vodafone Group has mobile operations in 25 countries, partners with mobile networks in 43 more, and fixed broadband operations in 19 markets. As of 31 December 2018, Vodafone Group had approximately 700 million mobile customers and 21 million fixed broadband customers, including all of the customers in Vodafone's joint ventures and associates. For more information, please visit: www.vodafone.com.

About Vodafone Partner Markets

Vodafone's Partner Markets team works to form strategic alliances with operators all over the world, partnering to offer a range of global products and services that extend Vodafone's reach into local markets. Vodafone Partner Market agreements vary from roaming and service resale to full partner branding. Established in 2002, Vodafone Partner Markets now partners with 29 companies in 43 countries.

About Movicel

Movicel was the pioneer of mobile telephony in Angola starting its operations in the year of 1992 and having adopted its current name in 2004, still as a division of Angola Telecom. In 2008 it became an autonomous company, being 80% of its capital owned by private companies and the remaining 20% by the Angolan State. With about 2 million subscribers, Movicel is currently the second mobile operator in the country with 20% of the market share and has coverage in all 18 Angolan provinces. In recent years, Movicel has focused on benefiting the customer with advantages in voice, SMS, data services and access to social networks. With Vodafone's Partnership Movicel intends to offer its customers a new whole range of innovative and modern services, focused on comprehensive products, seeking to meet the communication requirements of retail and corporate customers.