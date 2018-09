-- Vodafone's next chief executive, Nick Read, would consider selling some of the company's mobile masts in order to reduce debt, he said in a speech at a Goldman Sachs conference in New York, the Financial Times reports.

-- Mr. Read, who is set to take over as CEO in October, said there was nothing to announce immediately about Vodafone's mast portfolio but that they are "a consideration."

Full story: https://on.ft.com/2xoKlkJ

