VODAFONE GROUP

(VOD)
Vodafone : Current Reports

03/26/2019 | 05:55pm EDT

UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

Form 6-K/A

Report of Foreign Private Issuer
Pursuant to Rules 13a-16 or 15d-16 under
the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Dated March 26, 2019

Commission File Number: 001-10086

VODAFONE GROUP
PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY

(Translation of registrant's name into English)

VODAFONE HOUSE, THE CONNECTION, NEWBURY, BERKSHIRE, RG14 2FN, ENGLAND
 (Address of principal executive offices)

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover Form 20-F or Form 40-F.

Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting the Form 6-K in paper as permitted by Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(1): o

Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting the Form 6-K in paper as permitted by Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(7): o

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant by furnishing the information contained in this Form is also thereby furnishing the information to the Commission pursuant to Rule 12g3-2(b) under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

If 'Yes' is marked, indicate below the file number assigned to the registrant in connection with Rule 12g3-2 (b): 82-o.

PRELIMINARY STATEMENT

This Form 6-K/A amends the Form 6-K furnished by Vodafone Group Plc (the 'Company') on January 25, 2019, to provide expressly that the press release included in the Form 6-K as originally furnished by the Company is incorporated into the Company's Registration Statement on Form F-3 (File No. 333-219583).

DOCUMENTS FILED AS PART OF THIS FORM 6-K

See the Exhibit Index to this Form 6-K.

2

Disclaimer

Vodafone Group plc published this content on 26 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 March 2019 21:54:02 UTC
