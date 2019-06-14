Vodafone : Current Reports

UNITED STATES
RNS: 3244C
Vodafone Group Plc
14 June 2019
Notice of Annual General Meeting
Vodafone Group Plc announces today that its 2019 Annual General Meeting ('AGM') will be held on Tuesday, 23 July 2019 at 11.00am at the Royal Lancaster London, Lancaster Terrace, London W2 2TY.
In connection with this, the Notice of AGM and the Forms of Proxy have been posted or made available to shareholders today. The Notice of AGM is also available on the Company's website at vodafone.com/agm.
Copies of the above mentioned documents have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM, in accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.1.
- ends -
