Vodafone : Current Reports

06/14/2019 | 08:09am EDT

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

Form 6-K

Report of Foreign Private Issuer

Pursuant to Rules 13a-16 or 15d-16 under

the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Dated June 14, 2019

Commission File Number: 001-10086

VODAFONE GROUP

PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY

(Translation of registrant's name into English)

VODAFONE HOUSE, THE CONNECTION, NEWBURY, BERKSHIRE, RG14 2FN, ENGLAND

(Address of principal executive offices)

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover Form 20-F or Form 40-F.

Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting the Form 6-K in paper as permitted by Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(1): o

Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting the Form 6-K in paper as permitted by Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(7): o

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant by furnishing the information contained in this Form is also thereby furnishing the information to the Commission pursuant to Rule 12g3-2(b) under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

If 'Yes' is marked, indicate below the file number assigned to the registrant in connection with Rule 12g3-2(b): 82- .

RNS: 3244C

Vodafone Group Plc

14 June 2019

Notice of Annual General Meeting

Vodafone Group Plc announces today that its 2019 Annual General Meeting ('AGM') will be held on Tuesday, 23 July 2019 at 11.00am at the Royal Lancaster London, Lancaster Terrace, London W2 2TY.

In connection with this, the Notice of AGM and the Forms of Proxy have been posted or made available to shareholders today. The Notice of AGM is also available on the Company's website at vodafone.com/agm.

Copies of the above mentioned documents have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM, in accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.1.

- ends -

For further information:

Vodafone Group

Media Relations

Investor Relations

www.vodafone.com/media/contact

ir@vodafone.co.uk

Disclaimer

Vodafone Group plc published this content on 14 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 June 2019 12:08:07 UTC
