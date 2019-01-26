Vodafone : European Carrier Puts Huawei Gear on Hold

By Stu Woo

LONDON -- The world's biggest mobile carrier outside China said it is temporarily halting purchases of some components made by Huawei Technologies Co., posing a threat to the Chinese company's growth and dealing another blow to its reputation amid increasing government scrutiny around the globe.

Vodafone Group PLC said Friday that it would pause the purchase of Huawei gear for use in the core of new 5G networks it is rolling out across Europe. It cited uncertainty in that market particularly over whether some governments in the region will restrict Huawei sales because of national-security concerns.

Wireless carriers around the world are preparing to spend billions on hardware for 5G, the coming generation of superfast wireless technology, to replace current 4G networks.

The London-based carrier said the suspension of Huawei purchases would only affect its European networks. Vodafone hasn't ruled out Huawei from its other big markets, which include Turkey, India and several African countries, said Chief Executive Nick Read. Governments there haven't raised the same worries about Huawei gear.

The equipment affected is limited to gear that goes into the so-called core of a network, essentially the equipment that directs calls and internet traffic. It wouldn't affect noncore components of new networks, such as cellular antennas and the electronics that sit beneath them.

A Huawei spokesman said core equipment represents a small proportion of its communications infrastructure business and that it would continue to work with Vodafone. "We are grateful to Vodafone for its support of Huawei, and we will endeavor to live up to the trust placed in us," the spokesman said.

In recent months, Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei has told employees in internal memos and discussions to expect slower growth because of the global scrutiny, and that the company would focus on markets that did accept them, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Vodafone is the world's second-largest carrier, behind China Mobile Ltd., with 516 million subscribers world-wide. That compares with about 117 million wireless connections for Verizon Communications Inc., America's biggest carrier. Vodafone is particularly strong in Europe, with operations in Britain, Germany and Spain among other countries. Europe has become a key region for Huawei, growing from almost nothing a decade ago to its biggest market outside of China.

One of Huawei's major rivals, Sweden's Ericsson AB said separately Friday that the security concerns swirling in Western markets over Chinese gear have caused planning uncertainty for mobile carriers, many of which have favored Huawei for its competitive prices and customer service. Ericsson's chief executive said, however, it was still too early to tell whether his company would benefit.

Another major British carrier, BT Group PLC, said late last year it was replacing Huawei gear with competitors' in its network cores. It said that was a part of a long-running upgrade after an acquisition of a rival carrier using older Huawei gear.

Both carriers disclosed their moves at a time of intense government scrutiny of Huawei and other Chinese telecom gear makers. The U.S. has long labeled Huawei a national-security threat. Officials say they worry Beijing could compel the company or its employees to use its gear and know-how to spy or disable foreign systems.

Huawei has said it is employee-owned and not beholden to Beijing.

Amid a U.S. government-led push last year to further limit Huawei's small business in the U.S. and its much larger business among allies, governments including Australia, Britain, Canada, Germany and Japan have all said they were looking closely at their telecom equipment supply chain. Australia and New Zealand have restricted Huawei's involvement in new 5G projects with those countries' carriers.

Huawei is the world's biggest maker of cellular-tower equipment, internet routers and other hardware that wireless and cable providers need to provide communication services. Huawei led the global telecom-equipment market in the first three quarters of 2018, accounting for 28% of revenue, according to research firm Dell'Oro Group. Finland's Nokia Corp. followed with 17%, while Ericsson had 13.4%.

Amid the backlash, investors have been watching Western rivals for signs of any benefit. Ericsson, which has endured huge losses and layoffs for the past few years, said Friday that a turnaround plan was working. It narrowed its fourth-quarter losses, and its 2018 revenue grew 3%, the first year-over-year sales increase since 2015. Ericsson Chief Executive Borje Ekholm said the company got a boost from increased demand in North America, where Huawei has been largely banned for years.

Mr. Ekholm said it would be speculative to say how security concerns concerning Chinese manufacturers could help Ericsson. "Where this is going to take us, we don't know," he said.

An executive at one of Huawei's smaller rivals said that the security concerns have already helped business. "We probably won some contracts that we wouldn't have otherwise," the executive said.

