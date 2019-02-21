Vodafone Italia, Tim Sign MoU on Network Sharing

By Donato Paolo Mancini



Vodafone Group Italian subsidiary and Telecom Italia have signed a memorandum of understanding to enter a network partnership, the companies said late Thursday.

The agreement would cover both 5G and 4G capabilities, they said, and would involve passive and potentially active network sharing.

The companies are also weighing the merger of their 22,000 passive towers located in Italy into a single entity.

As a result of these discussions, the companies have entered an exclusivity agreement.

They expect to conclude one or more of these initiatives in 2019, though they haven't yet entered into legally binding agreements and haven't yet received regulatory approval.

