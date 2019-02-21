Log in
Vodafone Italia, Tim Sign MoU on Network Sharing

By Donato Paolo Mancini

Vodafone Group Italian subsidiary and Telecom Italia have signed a memorandum of understanding to enter a network partnership, the companies said late Thursday.

The agreement would cover both 5G and 4G capabilities, they said, and would involve passive and potentially active network sharing.

The companies are also weighing the merger of their 22,000 passive towers located in Italy into a single entity.

As a result of these discussions, the companies have entered an exclusivity agreement.

They expect to conclude one or more of these initiatives in 2019, though they haven't yet entered into legally binding agreements and haven't yet received regulatory approval.

Write to Donato Paolo Mancini at donatopaolo.mancini@dowjones.com; @donatopmancini

Financials (€)
Sales 2019 44 814 M
EBIT 2019 4 481 M
Net income 2019 426 M
Debt 2019 35 313 M
Yield 2019 8,85%
P/E ratio 2019 18,86
P/E ratio 2020 15,20
EV / Sales 2019 1,77x
EV / Sales 2020 1,81x
Capitalization 43 821 M
Managers
NameTitle
Nicholas Jonathan Read Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Gerard Johannes Kleisterlee Chairman
Margherita Della Valle Group Chief Financial Officer & Director
Johan Wibergh Group Technology Officer
Samuel Esson Jonah Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VODAFONE GROUP-6.88%49 652
AT&T7.32%224 526
CHINA MOBILE LTD.11.08%217 470
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP48.47%103 331
NTT DOCOMO INC7.66%89 027
KDDI CORP4.78%62 135
