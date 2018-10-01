Vodafone : Publication of Prospectuses

Publication of Prospectuses

The following prospectuses have been approved by the UK Listing Authority and are available for viewing:

1. Prospectus dated 1 October 2018 relating to the €2,000,000,000 Capital Securities due 2079 and the €500,000,000 Capital Securities due 2078 of Vodafone Group Plc (the "Issuer") (the "EuroProspectus");

2. Prospectus dated 1 October 2018 relating to the £500,000,000 Capital Securities due 2078 of the Issuer (the "Sterling Prospectus"); and

3. Prospectus dated 1 October 2018 relating to the $1,300,000,000 Capital Securities due 2078 of the Issuer (the "DollarProspectus" and together with the Euro Prospectus and the Sterling Prospectus, the "Prospectuses").

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/5485C_3-2018-10-1.pdf

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/5485C_2-2018-10-1.pdf

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/5485C_1-2018-10-1.pdf

The Prospectuses are not provided for, or directed at, U.S. persons or persons in the United States. If you are a U.S. person or are viewing this page from the United States, you should exit this section of the website.

Rosemary Martin

Group General Counsel and Company Secretary

Tel: +44 (0)1635 33251

