Vodafone : Publication of Prospectuses

10/01/2018 | 03:37pm CEST
RNS Number : 5485C
Vodafone Group Plc
01 October 2018

Publication of Prospectuses

The following prospectuses have been approved by the UK Listing Authority and are available for viewing:

1. Prospectus dated 1 October 2018 relating to the €2,000,000,000 Capital Securities due 2079 and the €500,000,000 Capital Securities due 2078 of Vodafone Group Plc (the "Issuer") (the "EuroProspectus");

2. Prospectus dated 1 October 2018 relating to the £500,000,000 Capital Securities due 2078 of the Issuer (the "Sterling Prospectus"); and

3. Prospectus dated 1 October 2018 relating to the $1,300,000,000 Capital Securities due 2078 of the Issuer (the "DollarProspectus" and together with the Euro Prospectus and the Sterling Prospectus, the "Prospectuses").

To view the full documents, please paste the following URL into the address bar of your browser.

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/5485C_3-2018-10-1.pdf

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/5485C_2-2018-10-1.pdf

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/5485C_1-2018-10-1.pdf

The Prospectuses are not provided for, or directed at, U.S. persons or persons in the United States. If you are a U.S. person or are viewing this page from the United States, you should exit this section of the website.

For further information, please contact

Rosemary Martin
Group General Counsel and Company Secretary

Tel: +44 (0)1635 33251

DISCLAIMER - INTENDED ADDRESSEES

Please note that the information contained in the Prospectuses may be addressed to and/or targeted at persons who are residents of particular countries (specified in the Prospectuses) only and is not intended for use and should not be relied upon by any person outside these countries and/or to whom the offers contained in the Prospectuses are not addressed. Prior to relying on the information contained in the Prospectuses you must ascertain from the Prospectuses whether or not you are part of the intended addressees of the information contained therein.

Your right to access this service is conditional upon complying with the above requirement.


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
PDIFFLFBVBFXFBQ

Disclaimer

Vodafone Group plc published this content on 01 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2018 13:36:11 UTC
