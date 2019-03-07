Vodafone : Says Huawei Ban Will Delay 5G in UK -BBC

--Vodafone Group PLC's (VOD, VOD.LN) Chief Technology Officer Scott Petty said a complete ban on equipment made by China's Huawei Technologies Co. in the U.K. would delay the deployment of 5G and cost the company hundreds of millions of pounds, the BBC reported Thursday.

--Mr. Petty said Huawei's equipment wasn't being used in sensitive parts of Vodafone's 5G network, which the company plans to start launching later this year, according to the BBC.

--Vodafone's general counsel, Helen Lamprell, said there was no evidence that Huawei's gear posed a security threat and called for all telecommunication-equipment makers to be subject to the same scrutiny as the Chinese company, the BBC reported.

Full story: https://bbc.in/2NLh2R7

